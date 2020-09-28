Geriatrics, An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323777223

Geriatrics, An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America, Volume 104-5

1st Edition

Hardcover ISBN: 9780323777223
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th September 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Medical Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Danelle Cayea, is devoted to Geriatrics. Articles in this important issue include: Thoughtful prescribing and deprescribing, Identifying goals of care, Overview of brief, high yield geriatrics assessment for clinic and hospital, Fall prevention, evaluation, and treatment, Cognitive impairment evaluation and management, Urinary and bowel symptoms, Sadness and worry in older adults, Chronic pain syndromes in older adults, Osteoporosis, Evaluation and management of difficult symptoms of older adults primary care, Perioperative assessment and management, Challenges related to safety and independence, and much more.

