Geriatrics, An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America, Volume 104-5
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Medical Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Danelle Cayea, is devoted to Geriatrics. Articles in this important issue include: Thoughtful prescribing and deprescribing, Identifying goals of care, Overview of brief, high yield geriatrics assessment for clinic and hospital, Fall prevention, evaluation, and treatment, Cognitive impairment evaluation and management, Urinary and bowel symptoms, Sadness and worry in older adults, Chronic pain syndromes in older adults, Osteoporosis, Evaluation and management of difficult symptoms of older adults primary care, Perioperative assessment and management, Challenges related to safety and independence, and much more.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 28th September 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323777223
About the Editors
Danelle Cayea
Affiliations and Expertise
Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
