Geriatric Urology, An Issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323393348, 9780323393355

Geriatric Urology, An Issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, Volume 31-4

1st Edition

Authors: Tomas Griebling
eBook ISBN: 9780323393355
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323393348
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 11th December 2015
Description

This issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine is devoted to Geriatric Urology.  Guest Editor Tomas L. Griebling, MD, MPH has assembled a group of expert authors to review the following topics: Non-Surgical Treatment of Urinary Incontinence in Elderly Women; Outcomes of Surgery for Stress Urinary Incontinence in Older Women; Evaluation and Management of Pelvic Organ Prolapse in Elderly Women; Underactive Bladder in Older Adults; Translational Research and Voiding Dysfunction in Older Adults; Functional Brain Imaging and Voiding Dysfunction in Older Adults; The Role of Urodynamics in Elderly Patients; Associations Between Voiding Symptoms and Sexual Health in Older Adults; Asymptomatic Bacteriuria and Urinary Tract Infections in Older Adults; Comorbidity and Surgical Risk in Older Urologic Patients; Small Renal Masses in Older Adults; Prostate Cancer in Elderly Men: Active Surveillance and Other Considerations; Late Onset Hypogonadism and Testosterone Replacement in Elderly Men; and Contemporary Chemotherapy for Urologic Malignancies in Geriatric Patients.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
About the Authors

Tomas Griebling Author

Affiliations and Expertise

The University of Kansas Medical Center

