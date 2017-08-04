Geriatric Syndromes, An Issue of Nursing Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323545600, 9780323545617

Geriatric Syndromes, An Issue of Nursing Clinics, Volume 52-3

1st Edition

Authors: Jennifer Kim Sally Miller
eBook ISBN: 9780323545617
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323545600
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 4th August 2017
Table of Contents

Nursing Clinics of North America

Geriatric Syndromes

Preface: Geriatric Syndromes: Meeting a Growing Challenge

Understanding Frailty: A Nurse’s Guide

Cognitive Issues: Decline, Delirium, Depression, Dementia

Pain Assessment in Older Adults

Impaired Sleep: A Multifaceted Geriatric Syndrome

Impairments in Skin Integrity

Gastrointestinal Disturbances in the Elderly

Nutritional Problems Affecting Older Adults

Geriatric Urinary Incontinence

Polypharmacy and Medication Management in Older Adults

Impaired Mobility and Functional Decline in Older Adults: Evidence to Facilitate a Practice Change

Clinical and Community Strategies to Prevent Falls and Fall-Related Injuries Among Community-Dwelling Older Adults

Description

Top experts from Vanderbilt University School of Nursing have put together an excellent issue devoted to Geriatric Syndromes that will prepare the reader for treatment and patient care of geriatric patients. Top authors have written reviews in the following areas: Cognitive Issues; GI Disturbances; Urinary Incontinence; Frailty; Impaired Mobility and Functional Decline; Risk for Injury (Falls); Nutritional Risks; Pain Management; Polypharmacy Management; Impairments in Skin Integrity; and Sleep Disorders. Nurses will come away with a current view of the clinical management for these clinical issues in geriatric population.

About the Authors

Jennifer Kim Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Vanderbilt School of Nursing, Nashville, TN

Sally Miller Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Vanderbilt University

