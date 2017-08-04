Geriatric Syndromes, An Issue of Nursing Clinics, Volume 52-3
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Nursing Clinics of North America
Geriatric Syndromes
Preface: Geriatric Syndromes: Meeting a Growing Challenge
Understanding Frailty: A Nurse’s Guide
Cognitive Issues: Decline, Delirium, Depression, Dementia
Pain Assessment in Older Adults
Impaired Sleep: A Multifaceted Geriatric Syndrome
Impairments in Skin Integrity
Gastrointestinal Disturbances in the Elderly
Nutritional Problems Affecting Older Adults
Geriatric Urinary Incontinence
Polypharmacy and Medication Management in Older Adults
Impaired Mobility and Functional Decline in Older Adults: Evidence to Facilitate a Practice Change
Clinical and Community Strategies to Prevent Falls and Fall-Related Injuries Among Community-Dwelling Older Adults
Description
Top experts from Vanderbilt University School of Nursing have put together an excellent issue devoted to Geriatric Syndromes that will prepare the reader for treatment and patient care of geriatric patients. Top authors have written reviews in the following areas: Cognitive Issues; GI Disturbances; Urinary Incontinence; Frailty; Impaired Mobility and Functional Decline; Risk for Injury (Falls); Nutritional Risks; Pain Management; Polypharmacy Management; Impairments in Skin Integrity; and Sleep Disorders. Nurses will come away with a current view of the clinical management for these clinical issues in geriatric population.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 4th August 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323545617
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323545600
About the Authors
Jennifer Kim Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Vanderbilt School of Nursing, Nashville, TN
Sally Miller Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Vanderbilt University