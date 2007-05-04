Geriatric Rehabilitation Manual
2nd Edition
Description
This well-established, practical manual gives step-by-step guidance on the evaluation and treatment of geriatric diseases and disorders. This book covers incidence of disorders, diagnostic tests, associated diagnoses, clinical implications for mobility, and rehabilitation techniques.
A broad overview of the effects of aging on all body systems, special geriatric considerations for laboratory assessment, thermoregulations, and pharmacology are also discussed.
This user-friendly manual is an indispensable resource for all training clinicians in geriatric care and will be an invaluable quick-reference guide for students and practitioners in this field.
Table of Contents
Dedications
Contributors
Foreword
Preface to the first edition
Preface
Acknowledgements
UNIT 1 ANATOMICAL AND PHYSIOLOGICAL CONSIDERATIONS
1. Wholeness of the individual
2. Skeletal muscle function in older people
3. Effects of aging on bone
4. Effects of age on joints and ligaments
5. Aging and the central nervous system
6. Cardiac considerations in the older patient
7. Pulmonary considerations in the older patient
8. Effects of aging on the digestive system
9. Effects of aging on vascular function
10. Thermoregulation: considerations for aging people
11. The aging immune system
12. Pharmacology considerations for the aging individual
13. Laboratory assessment considerations for the aging individual
14. Imaging
UNIT 2 MUSCULOSKELETAL DISORDERS
15. Posture
16. Muscle weakness and therapeutic exercise
17. Contractures
18. Postpolio syndrome
19. Osteoporosis
20. Rheumatic conditions
21. The shoulder
22. Total hip arthroplasty
23. Total knee arthroplasty
24. The aging bony thorax
25. Conditions of the geriatric cervical spine
26. Disorders of the geriatric thoracic and lumbosacral spine
27. Orthopedic trauma
UNIT 3 NEUROMUSCULAR AND NEUROLOGICAL DISORDERS
28. Neurological trauma
29. Rehabilitation after stroke
30. Senile dementia and cognitive impairment
31. Multiple sclerosis
32. Parkinson's disease
33. Tremors, chorea and other involuntary movement
34. Generalized peripheral neuropathy
35. Localized peripheral neuropathies
UNIT 4 NEOPLASMS
36. Neoplasms of the brain
37. Neoplasms of the breast
38. Gastric and colon neoplasms
39. Neoplasms of the skin
40. Neoplasms of the prostate
UNIT 5 CARDIOPULMONARY DISEASE
41. Exercise considerations for aging adults
42. Clinical development and progression of heart disease
43. Cardiac arrhythmias and conduction disturbances
44. Heart failure and valvular heart disease
45. Cardiac pacemakers and defibrillators
46. Invasive cardiac procedures
47. Pulmonary diseases
UNIT 6 BLOOD VESSEL CHANGES, CIRCULATORY AND SKIN DISORDERS
48. Diabetes
49. Amputations
50. Wound management
51. The sensitive foot
52. Skin disorders
UNIT 7 AGING AND PATHOLOGICAL SENSORIUM
53. Functional vision changes in the normal and aging eye
54. Functional changes in the aging ear
55. Considerations in elder patient communication
UNIT 8 SPECIFIC PROBLEMS
56. Dysphagia
57. Incontinence of the bowel and bladder
58. Iatrogenesis in older individuals
59. Hormone replacement therapy
60. Dizziness
61. Balance testing and training
62. Fracture consdierations
63. Stiffness
64. Fatigue
65. The function of the aging hand
66. Overweight and obesity
67. Evaluation of pain in older individuals
UNIT 9 SPECIAL PHYSICAL THERAPEUTIC INTERVENTION TECHNIQUES
68. Conservative interventions for pain control
69. Gait training
70. Orthotics
71. Prosthetics
72. Complementary therapies for the aging patient
73. Aquatic therapy
UNIT 10 SOCIAL AND GOVERNMENT IMPLICATIONS, ETHICS AND DYING
74. Legal considerations
75. Ethics
76. Physical therapy and the generational conflict
77. Medicare
78. The end of life
UNIT 11 THE REHABILITATION TEAM
79. Caregivers: the sustaining force
80. Interdisciplinary geriatric assessment
81. Gerontological and geriatric nursing
82. Geriatric occupational therapy
83. Geriatric physical therapy
84. Providing social services to the older client
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 576
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2007
- Published:
- 4th May 2007
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702054600
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443102332
About the Editor
Timothy Kauffman
Affiliations and Expertise
Kauffman Physical Therapy, Lancaster, PA, USA; Columbia University, New York, NY, USA
John Barr
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Director, Physical Therapy Department, St Ambrose University, Davenport IA, USA
Michael Moran
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Physical Therapy, College Misercordia, Dallas, PA