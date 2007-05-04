Geriatric Rehabilitation Manual

Dedications

UNIT 1 ANATOMICAL AND PHYSIOLOGICAL CONSIDERATIONS

1. Wholeness of the individual

2. Skeletal muscle function in older people

3. Effects of aging on bone

4. Effects of age on joints and ligaments

5. Aging and the central nervous system

6. Cardiac considerations in the older patient

7. Pulmonary considerations in the older patient

8. Effects of aging on the digestive system

9. Effects of aging on vascular function

10. Thermoregulation: considerations for aging people

11. The aging immune system

12. Pharmacology considerations for the aging individual

13. Laboratory assessment considerations for the aging individual

14. Imaging

UNIT 2 MUSCULOSKELETAL DISORDERS

15. Posture

16. Muscle weakness and therapeutic exercise

17. Contractures

18. Postpolio syndrome

19. Osteoporosis

20. Rheumatic conditions

21. The shoulder

22. Total hip arthroplasty

23. Total knee arthroplasty

24. The aging bony thorax

25. Conditions of the geriatric cervical spine

26. Disorders of the geriatric thoracic and lumbosacral spine

27. Orthopedic trauma

UNIT 3 NEUROMUSCULAR AND NEUROLOGICAL DISORDERS

28. Neurological trauma

29. Rehabilitation after stroke

30. Senile dementia and cognitive impairment

31. Multiple sclerosis

32. Parkinson's disease

33. Tremors, chorea and other involuntary movement

34. Generalized peripheral neuropathy

35. Localized peripheral neuropathies

UNIT 4 NEOPLASMS

36. Neoplasms of the brain

37. Neoplasms of the breast

38. Gastric and colon neoplasms

39. Neoplasms of the skin

40. Neoplasms of the prostate

UNIT 5 CARDIOPULMONARY DISEASE

41. Exercise considerations for aging adults

42. Clinical development and progression of heart disease

43. Cardiac arrhythmias and conduction disturbances

44. Heart failure and valvular heart disease

45. Cardiac pacemakers and defibrillators

46. Invasive cardiac procedures

47. Pulmonary diseases

UNIT 6 BLOOD VESSEL CHANGES, CIRCULATORY AND SKIN DISORDERS

48. Diabetes

49. Amputations

50. Wound management

51. The sensitive foot

52. Skin disorders

UNIT 7 AGING AND PATHOLOGICAL SENSORIUM

53. Functional vision changes in the normal and aging eye

54. Functional changes in the aging ear

55. Considerations in elder patient communication

UNIT 8 SPECIFIC PROBLEMS

56. Dysphagia

57. Incontinence of the bowel and bladder

58. Iatrogenesis in older individuals

59. Hormone replacement therapy

60. Dizziness

61. Balance testing and training

62. Fracture consdierations

63. Stiffness

64. Fatigue

65. The function of the aging hand

66. Overweight and obesity

67. Evaluation of pain in older individuals

UNIT 9 SPECIAL PHYSICAL THERAPEUTIC INTERVENTION TECHNIQUES

68. Conservative interventions for pain control

69. Gait training

70. Orthotics

71. Prosthetics

72. Complementary therapies for the aging patient

73. Aquatic therapy

UNIT 10 SOCIAL AND GOVERNMENT IMPLICATIONS, ETHICS AND DYING

74. Legal considerations

75. Ethics

76. Physical therapy and the generational conflict

77. Medicare

78. The end of life

UNIT 11 THE REHABILITATION TEAM

79. Caregivers: the sustaining force

80. Interdisciplinary geriatric assessment

81. Gerontological and geriatric nursing

82. Geriatric occupational therapy

83. Geriatric physical therapy

84. Providing social services to the older client

