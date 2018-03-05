Geriatric Psychiatry, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323581707, 9780323581714

Geriatric Psychiatry, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 41-1

1st Edition

Authors: Dan Blazer Susan Schultz
eBook ISBN: 9780323581714
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323581707
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th March 2018
Table of Contents



Preface: Geriatric Psychiatry

Delirium in the Elderly

Hearing Loss: The Silent Risk for Psychiatric Disorders in Late Life

Depression and Cardiovascular Disorders in the Elderly

Advances in the Conceptualization and Study of Schizophrenia in Later Life

Anxiety Disorders in Late Life

Evaluating Cognitive Reserve Through the Prism of Preclinical Alzheimer Disease

Electroconvulsive Therapy in Geriatric Psychiatry: A Selective Review

Older Age Bipolar Disorder

Neurologic Changes and Depression

Managing Behavioral and Psychological Symptoms of Dementia

Palliative Care for Dementia

Comorbidity: Evidence-Based Models and Future Research Directions

Posttraumatic Stress Disorder in the Elderly

Description

This issue of Psychiatric Clinics, edited by Drs. Dan Blazer and Susan Schultz, will cover a number of important aspects of Geriatric Psychiatry. Topics in this issue include, but are not limited to: Delirium in the elderly; Depression and cardiac disease in later life; Schizophrenia in later life; Anxiety Disorders in later life; Neurological changes and depression; Behavioral Changes with Alzheimer’s Disease and Vascular Dementia; Palliative Care in Dementia and Chronic Mental Illness; Collaborative Care for the elderly with psychiatric disorders; and Post Traumatic Stress Disorders in the elderly.



Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323581714
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323581707

About the Authors

Dan Blazer

Duke School of Medicine

Duke School of Medicine

Susan Schultz

University of Iowa

University of Iowa

