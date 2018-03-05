Geriatric Psychiatry, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 41-1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Geriatric Psychiatry – Table of Contents
Preface: Geriatric Psychiatry
Delirium in the Elderly
Hearing Loss: The Silent Risk for Psychiatric Disorders in Late Life
Depression and Cardiovascular Disorders in the Elderly
Advances in the Conceptualization and Study of Schizophrenia in Later Life
Anxiety Disorders in Late Life
Evaluating Cognitive Reserve Through the Prism of Preclinical Alzheimer Disease
Electroconvulsive Therapy in Geriatric Psychiatry: A Selective Review
Older Age Bipolar Disorder
Neurologic Changes and Depression
Managing Behavioral and Psychological Symptoms of Dementia
Palliative Care for Dementia
Comorbidity: Evidence-Based Models and Future Research Directions
Posttraumatic Stress Disorder in the Elderly
Description
This issue of Psychiatric Clinics, edited by Drs. Dan Blazer and Susan Schultz, will cover a number of important aspects of Geriatric Psychiatry. Topics in this issue include, but are not limited to: Delirium in the elderly; Depression and cardiac disease in later life; Schizophrenia in later life; Anxiety Disorders in later life; Neurological changes and depression; Behavioral Changes with Alzheimer’s Disease and Vascular Dementia; Palliative Care in Dementia and Chronic Mental Illness; Collaborative Care for the elderly with psychiatric disorders; and Post Traumatic Stress Disorders in the elderly.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 5th March 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323581714
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323581707
About the Authors
Dan Blazer Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Duke School of Medicine
Susan Schultz Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Iowa