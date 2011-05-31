Geriatric Psychiatry: Advances and Directions, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455704996, 9781455709519

Geriatric Psychiatry: Advances and Directions, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics, Volume 34-2

1st Edition

Authors: George Alexopoulos Dimitri Kiosses
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455704996
eBook ISBN: 9781455709519
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 31st May 2011
Page Count: 256
Description

This issue covers a broad selection of topics critical to psychiatrist and any physician who treats older patients. Topics include: Epidemiology, clinical evaluation, and treatment of dementing disorders, late-life psychosis; suicide in late life; depression in primary care; structural neuroimaging of geriatric depression; gene-environment interactions in geriatric depression; treatment of geriatric depression; etiological Theories of Late-Life depression; geriatric bipolar disorder; psychotherapies in geriatric depression; home-based care of the elderly with mental disorders; functional neuroimaging in geriatric depression; models of treatment engagement of geriatric persons with mental disorders; and mental health service delivery to the elderly.

About the Authors

George Alexopoulos Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Weill-Cornell Institute for Geriatric Psychiatry

Dimitri Kiosses Author

