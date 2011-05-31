Geriatric Psychiatry: Advances and Directions, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics, Volume 34-2

This issue covers a broad selection of topics critical to psychiatrist and any physician who treats older patients. Topics include: Epidemiology, clinical evaluation, and treatment of dementing disorders, late-life psychosis; suicide in late life; depression in primary care; structural neuroimaging of geriatric depression; gene-environment interactions in geriatric depression; treatment of geriatric depression; etiological Theories of Late-Life depression; geriatric bipolar disorder; psychotherapies in geriatric depression; home-based care of the elderly with mental disorders; functional neuroimaging in geriatric depression; models of treatment engagement of geriatric persons with mental disorders; and mental health service delivery to the elderly.