Geriatric Otolaryngology, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, Volume 51-4

Foreword: Treating the Elderly with Science and Dignity

Preface: Geriatric Otolaryngology

Aging in the United States: Opportunities and Challenges for Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery

Vertigo and Dizziness: Understanding and Managing Fall Risk

Head and Neck Cancer and the Elderly Patient

Endocrine Surgery in the Geriatric Population

Voice Changes in the Elderly

Dysphagia in the Older Patient

The Effects of Reflux on the Elderly: The Problems with Medications and Interventions

Facial Plastic Surgery in the Geriatric Population

Rhinitis and Sinusitis in the Geriatric Population

Age-Related Deficits in Taste and Smell

Sleep Apnea and Sleep-Disordered Breathing

Medical and Preoperative Evaluation of the Older Adult

The Emerging Field of Geriatric Otolaryngology