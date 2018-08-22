Geriatric Otolaryngology, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, Volume 51-4
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Foreword: Treating the Elderly with Science and Dignity
Preface: Geriatric Otolaryngology
Aging in the United States: Opportunities and Challenges for Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery
Vertigo and Dizziness: Understanding and Managing Fall Risk
Head and Neck Cancer and the Elderly Patient
Endocrine Surgery in the Geriatric Population
Voice Changes in the Elderly
Dysphagia in the Older Patient
The Effects of Reflux on the Elderly: The Problems with Medications and Interventions
Facial Plastic Surgery in the Geriatric Population
Rhinitis and Sinusitis in the Geriatric Population
Age-Related Deficits in Taste and Smell
Sleep Apnea and Sleep-Disordered Breathing
Medical and Preoperative Evaluation of the Older Adult
The Emerging Field of Geriatric Otolaryngology
Description
This issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Natasha Mirza and Jennifer Y. Lee, is devoted to Geriatric Otolaryngology. Articles in this issue include: Economics of the Aging Population: The expected growth and demand for Otolaryngology services; Hearing: Presbycusis and innovations in hearing augmentation; Vertigo and Dizziness: Understanding and Managing Falls Risk; Head and Neck Cancer; Endocrine Surgery; Voice Alteration; Dysphagia; Gastroesophageal/LaryngoPharyngeal Reflux; The Aging Face; Rhinitis and Sinusitis; Smell and Taste; Sleep Apnea and Sleep Disordered Breathing; Medical and Preoperative Evaluation of the Elderly Patient; and The Emerging Field of Geriatric Otolaryngology.
About the Authors
Natasha Mirza Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Otorhinolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and the Veteran's Administration Medical Center; Chief, Division of Otolaryngology, Philadelphia Veterans Affairs Medical Center; Director, University of Pennsylvania Penn Voice and Swallowing Center, Philadelphia Pennsylvania
Jennifer Lee Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Medicine, Stanford University, Stanford California