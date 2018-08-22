Geriatric Otolaryngology, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323614061, 9780323614078

Geriatric Otolaryngology, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, Volume 51-4

1st Edition

Authors: Natasha Mirza Jennifer Lee
eBook ISBN: 9780323614078
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323614061
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 22nd August 2018
Table of Contents

Foreword: Treating the Elderly with Science and Dignity

Preface: Geriatric Otolaryngology

Aging in the United States: Opportunities and Challenges for Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery

Vertigo and Dizziness: Understanding and Managing Fall Risk

Head and Neck Cancer and the Elderly Patient

Endocrine Surgery in the Geriatric Population

Voice Changes in the Elderly

Dysphagia in the Older Patient

The Effects of Reflux on the Elderly: The Problems with Medications and Interventions

Facial Plastic Surgery in the Geriatric Population

Rhinitis and Sinusitis in the Geriatric Population

Age-Related Deficits in Taste and Smell

Sleep Apnea and Sleep-Disordered Breathing

Medical and Preoperative Evaluation of the Older Adult

The Emerging Field of Geriatric Otolaryngology

Description

This issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Natasha Mirza and Jennifer Y. Lee, is devoted to Geriatric Otolaryngology. Articles in this issue include: Economics of the Aging Population: The expected growth and demand for Otolaryngology services; Hearing: Presbycusis and innovations in hearing augmentation; Vertigo and Dizziness: Understanding and Managing Falls Risk; Head and Neck Cancer; Endocrine Surgery; Voice Alteration; Dysphagia; Gastroesophageal/LaryngoPharyngeal Reflux; The Aging Face; Rhinitis and Sinusitis; Smell and Taste; Sleep Apnea and Sleep Disordered Breathing; Medical and Preoperative Evaluation of the Elderly Patient; and The Emerging Field of Geriatric Otolaryngology.

Details

About the Authors

Natasha Mirza Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Otorhinolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and the Veteran's Administration Medical Center; Chief, Division of Otolaryngology, Philadelphia Veterans Affairs Medical Center; Director, University of Pennsylvania Penn Voice and Swallowing Center, Philadelphia Pennsylvania

Jennifer Lee Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Medicine, Stanford University, Stanford California

