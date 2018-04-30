Geriatric Otolaryngology, An Issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323583541, 9780323583558

Geriatric Otolaryngology, An Issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, Volume 34-2

1st Edition

Authors: Karen Kost
eBook ISBN: 9780323583558
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323583541
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 30th April 2018
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

<

Description

This issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, Guest Edited by Dr. Karen Kost, is devoted to Geriatric Otolaryngology. Articles in this issue include: Hearing Loss in the Elderly; Balance Disorders in the Elderly; Dysphagia in the Older Patient; The Aging Voice; Sleep-disordered Breathing; Rhinosinusitis and Allergies; Head and Neck Cancer in the Elderly; Cutaneous Malignancies; Thyroid Disorders; Anesthetic considerations in Geriatric Otolaryngology; and Frailty in Geriatric Otolaryngology.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323583558
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323583541

About the Authors

Karen Kost Author

Affiliations and Expertise

McGill University

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.