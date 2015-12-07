Geriatric Oncology, An Issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323416887, 9780323416894

Geriatric Oncology, An Issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, Volume 32-1

1st Edition

Authors: Harvey Cohen Arati Rao
eBook ISBN: 9780323416894
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323416887
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th December 2015
This issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, devoted to Geriatric Oncology, is guest edited by Drs. Harvey J. Cohen and Arati V. Rao of Duke University Medical Center. Articles in this issue include: Cancer and Aging: General Principles, Biology and Geriatric Assessment; Cancer Screening in the Elderly; Cancer Survivorship: Management of Long-term Toxicities; Socioeconomic Considerations and Shared Care Models of Older Cancer Care; Palliative Care and Symptom Management; Management of Prostate Cancer in the Elderly; Management of Breast Cancer in the Elderly; Management of Lung Cancer in the Elderly; Colorectal Cancer in the Elderly; Myelodysplastic Syndrome and Acute Myeloid Leukemia in the Elderly; Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Other Lymphoproliferative Disorders; and Monoclonal Gammopathies and Multiple Myeloma in the Elderly.

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323416894
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323416887

Harvey Cohen Author

Duke University

Arati Rao Author

Duke University

