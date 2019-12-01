Geriatric Neurology, Volume 167

Section I. Foundations and Principles of Geriatric Neurology

1. Geriatric pharmacotherapy: Appraising new drugs for neurological disorders in older patients

2. Animal models of cognitive aging and circuit-specific vulnerability

3. Psychopharmacology and pharmacokinetics

4. Models of care

5. Neurologic examination in the elderly

6. Cognitive and neuropsychological evaluation the elderly

7. Chronic neurological disorders and related comorbidities: Role of age-associated physiological changes

8. Autonomic dysfunction: diagnosis and management

9. Epidemiology of aging and associated neurological disorders: Prevalence and incidence of Alzheimer disease and other dementias

10. Neuropsychology of aging

11. Cognitive reserve

12. Neuroimaging in aging and neurological diseases

Section II. Neurological Disorders of Late-Life

13. Alzheimer disease

14. Parkinson disease – diagnosis and appreciation of comorbidities

15. Frontotemporal dementia

16. Recognizing and treating atypical Parkinson disorders

17. Down syndrome

18. The long-term consequences of repetitive head impacts: Chronic traumatic encephalopathy

19. Delirium in the critically ill patient

20. Vascular cognitive impairment: a preventable component of dementia

21. Stroke in the elderly

22. Gait and dementia

23. Assessment and treatment of major depression in older adults

24. Neuropsychiatric symptoms in dementia

25. Epilepsy and aging

26. Sleep physiology and disorders in aging and dementia

Section III. General Topics in Geriatric Neurology

27. Urological function and dysfunction in aging: Diagnosis and treatment

28. Geriatric rehabilitation

29. Palliative medicine and end-of-life care

30. Headache in the elderly

31. Driving in the elderly in health and disease

32. The evolution of geriatric neurology