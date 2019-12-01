Geriatric Neurology, Volume 167
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Section I. Foundations and Principles of Geriatric Neurology
1. Geriatric pharmacotherapy: Appraising new drugs for neurological disorders in older patients
2. Animal models of cognitive aging and circuit-specific vulnerability
3. Psychopharmacology and pharmacokinetics
4. Models of care
5. Neurologic examination in the elderly
6. Cognitive and neuropsychological evaluation the elderly
7. Chronic neurological disorders and related comorbidities: Role of age-associated physiological changes
8. Autonomic dysfunction: diagnosis and management
9. Epidemiology of aging and associated neurological disorders: Prevalence and incidence of Alzheimer disease and other dementias
10. Neuropsychology of aging
11. Cognitive reserve
12. Neuroimaging in aging and neurological diseases
Section II. Neurological Disorders of Late-Life
13. Alzheimer disease
14. Parkinson disease – diagnosis and appreciation of comorbidities
15. Frontotemporal dementia
16. Recognizing and treating atypical Parkinson disorders
17. Down syndrome
18. The long-term consequences of repetitive head impacts: Chronic traumatic encephalopathy
19. Delirium in the critically ill patient
20. Vascular cognitive impairment: a preventable component of dementia
21. Stroke in the elderly
22. Gait and dementia
23. Assessment and treatment of major depression in older adults
24. Neuropsychiatric symptoms in dementia
25. Epilepsy and aging
26. Sleep physiology and disorders in aging and dementia
Section III. General Topics in Geriatric Neurology
27. Urological function and dysfunction in aging: Diagnosis and treatment
28. Geriatric rehabilitation
29. Palliative medicine and end-of-life care
30. Headache in the elderly
31. Driving in the elderly in health and disease
32. The evolution of geriatric neurology
Description
Geriatric Neurology, Volume 167 serves as an update on the basic biological and behavioral mechanisms underlying the aging process, with an emphasis on neurological aging and state-of-the-art reviews on our understanding of vascular, cognitive, neurodegenerative and neuropsychiatric diseases in the elderly. Developed with an eye to providing both the basic underpinnings of age-related changes and the clinical information necessary to aid in diagnostics and treatment, the book serves as a useful volume for students, basic and translational scientists, and practicing clinicians on how to understand and treat common neurological disorders in the elderly.
Key Features
- Reviews the foundations of geriatric neurology, including the fundamentals of age associated changes in molecular biology, altered pharmacokinetics and psychopharmacology that make drug therapy in the elderly different from younger patients
- Contains major advances in our understanding of neurodegenerative diseases
- Features contributions from world leaders in geriatric neurology–the broadest, most expert coverage available
Readership
Basic and translational scientists, practicing clinicians and advanced students in clinical neuroscience and neurology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st December 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128047668
About the Series Volume Editors
Steven T. DeKosky Series Volume Editor
Steven T. DeKosky is Professor of Neurology and Neuroscience and Deputy Director of the McKnight Brain Institute at the University of Florida, Gainesville, FL, USA, where he holds the Aerts-Cosper Professorship in Alzheimer Research. Before moving to the University of Florida, he was vice president and dean of the University of Virginia School of Medicine, and the James Carroll Flippin Professor of Medical Sciences. He was Professor and Chair of the Department of Neurology and Director of the Pitt/UPMC Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center, and served as a member of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Florida, Gainesville, FL, USA
Sanjay Asthana Series Volume Editor
Sanjay Asthana is Associate Dean for Gerontology and Professor and Head of the Division of Geriatrics & Gerontology at the UW-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health. He holds the Duncan G. and Lottie H. Ballantine endowed chair in geriatrics and serves as Director of both the Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center and the Geriatric Research, Education and Clinical Center at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin. Prior to coming to UW, he served as a faculty at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, Washington.
Affiliations and Expertise
Division of Geriatrics, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, Madison, WI, USA