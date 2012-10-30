Geriatric Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780729581752

Geriatric Medicine

1st Edition

General Practice: The Integrative Approach Series

Authors: Kerryn Phelps Craig Hassed
eBook ISBN: 9780729581752
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 30th October 2012
Description

Geriatric Medicine - General Practice: The Integrative Approach Series details the medical and consulting knowledge required of a General Practitioner when managing older patients. The world’s population is ageing rapidly, particularly in developed countries, where life expectancy is over 80 years for women and just under 80 years for men
in many countries. Rapid ageing is occurring in less developed countries too, with the number of people aged over 65 years increasing dramatically in many countries. Consequently, much of general practice now involves care of older people in a range of settings—community, residential and acute-care facilities. It is easy to form the impression that ageing normally involves disease, disability and dependency, but while these are more common with increasing age, they are far from inevitable. Most 90-year-olds are not demented, maintain excellent mobility, are independent in personal, domestic and most community activities of daily living and live in their own home.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780729581752

About the Author

Kerryn Phelps

Affiliations and Expertise

Conjoint Professor, School of Public Health and Community Medicine, University of NSW

Craig Hassed

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Clinical Lecturer, Deputy Head of Department, Department of General Practice, Monash University

