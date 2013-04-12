Geriatric Dermatology, An Issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, Volume 29-2

This issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine features expert clinical reviews on Geriatric Dermatology which includes current information on topics such as diagnosis and management of bullous disease, common skin cancers in older adults, psoriasis, management of pressure ulcers, management of venous stasis disease, approach to diabetic and vascular ulcers, diagnosis and management of soft tissue infections, cutaneous fungal infections in older adults, management of scabies and generalized pruritus, herpes zoster and other herpes infections, and adverse drug effects in aging skin.