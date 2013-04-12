Geriatric Dermatology, An Issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455770953, 9781455771806

Geriatric Dermatology, An Issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, Volume 29-2

1st Edition

Authors: David Thomas Nicole Burkemper
eBook ISBN: 9781455771806
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455770953
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th April 2013
Description

This issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine features expert clinical reviews on Geriatric Dermatology which includes current information on topics such as diagnosis and management of bullous disease, common skin cancers in older adults, psoriasis, management of pressure ulcers, management of venous stasis disease, approach to diabetic and vascular ulcers, diagnosis and management of soft tissue infections, cutaneous fungal infections in older adults, management of scabies and generalized pruritus, herpes zoster and other herpes infections, and adverse drug effects in aging skin.

About the Authors

David Thomas Author

Affiliations and Expertise

St. Louis Univ School of Medicine

Nicole Burkemper Author

Affiliations and Expertise

St. Louis Univ School of Medicine

