Geriatric Dermatology, An Issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, Volume 29-2
1st Edition
Authors: David Thomas Nicole Burkemper
eBook ISBN: 9781455771806
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455770953
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th April 2013
Description
This issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine features expert clinical reviews on Geriatric Dermatology which includes current information on topics such as diagnosis and management of bullous disease, common skin cancers in older adults, psoriasis, management of pressure ulcers, management of venous stasis disease, approach to diabetic and vascular ulcers, diagnosis and management of soft tissue infections, cutaneous fungal infections in older adults, management of scabies and generalized pruritus, herpes zoster and other herpes infections, and adverse drug effects in aging skin.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 12th April 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455771806
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455770953
About the Authors
David Thomas Author
Affiliations and Expertise
St. Louis Univ School of Medicine
Nicole Burkemper Author
Affiliations and Expertise
St. Louis Univ School of Medicine
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.