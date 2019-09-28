Geriatric Anesthesia, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, Volume 37-3
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, edited by Dr. Elizabeth Whitlock and Dr. Robert Whittington, in collaboration with Consulting Editor Lee Fleisher, focuses on Geriatric Anesthesia. Topics in this issue include: The Growing Challenge of the Elderly Population; The Perioperative Period; Preoperative Assessment of the Geriatric Patient; Prehabilitation: Optimizing Elders Undergoing Elective Surgery; The Ethics of Surgery at the End of the Life; Perioperative Geriatric Physiology and the Frailty Syndrome; Geriatric Pharmacology; Emergency Surgery in the Elderly; Management of Acute Pain in the Elderly; Special Considerations for the Elderly Brain: Delirium and Perioperative Cognitive Change; Special Challenges of the Geriatric Critical Care Patient; Chronic Pain Management in the Elderly; Providing Patient- Focused Care: Treatment Burdens, Difficult Conversations, and Symptom Management; and Future Directions for Geriatric Anesthesiology.
- English
- © Elsevier 2019
- 28th September 2019
- Elsevier
- 9780323682213