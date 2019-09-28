Geriatric Anesthesia, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323682213

Geriatric Anesthesia, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, Volume 37-3

1st Edition

Editors: Elizabeth Whitlock Robert Whittington
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323682213
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th September 2019
Description

This issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, edited by Dr. Elizabeth Whitlock and Dr. Robert Whittington, in collaboration with Consulting Editor Lee Fleisher, focuses on Geriatric Anesthesia. Topics in this issue include: The Growing Challenge of the Elderly Population; The Perioperative Period; Preoperative Assessment of the Geriatric Patient; Prehabilitation: Optimizing Elders Undergoing Elective Surgery; The Ethics of Surgery at the End of the Life; Perioperative Geriatric Physiology and the Frailty Syndrome; Geriatric Pharmacology; Emergency Surgery in the Elderly; Management of Acute Pain in the Elderly; Special Considerations for the Elderly Brain: Delirium and Perioperative Cognitive Change; Special Challenges of the Geriatric Critical Care Patient; Chronic Pain Management in the Elderly; Providing Patient- Focused Care: Treatment Burdens, Difficult Conversations, and Symptom Management; and Future Directions for Geriatric Anesthesiology.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323682213

About the Editors

Elizabeth Whitlock Editor

Robert Whittington Editor

