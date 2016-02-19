Geothermal Resources: An Energy Alternative
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Chapter 1. The Energy Outlook
Introduction
New Methods for Recovery, Power Generation and Distribution
Increased Utilization of the Limitless Energy Sources
Development and Utilization of Other Energy Sources and Techniques
Geothermal Energy — An Alternative
Geothermal Resource Assessment for the United States of America
Recoverability from U.S. Geothermal Resources
Chapter 2. Basic Concepts
Introduction
Earth's Structure
Temperatures within the Earth and Heat Flow
The Source for Heat Flow Through the Earth's Surface
Volcanoes and Plate Tectonics
Chapter 3. Heat Transfer
Introduction
Temperature, Heat and its Storage
Heat Conduction
Isotropic Solids
Anisotropic Solids
Heat Convection
Heat Radiation
Temperatures within the Earth's Crust
Chapter 4. Geothermal Systems and Resources
Introduction
Types of Geothermal Systems
Vapor-Dominated Geothermal Fields
Hot Water Geothermal Systems
Geopressured Geothermal Resources
Hot Dry Rock Geothermal Systems
Magma
Chapter 5. Exploration Techniques
Geological and Hydrological Techniques
General Background
Geothermal Resources Associated with Igneous Intrusions in the Upper Crust
Geothermal Regimes not Related to Young Intrusions
Choosing a Prospect
Geochemical Techniques
Origin of Geothermal Fluids
Chemical Composition of Geothermal Fluids
Geothermometers
Geophysical Techniques
Thermal Methods
Electrical Resistivity Methods
Electromagnetic Methods
Audio-Frequency Magnetoteiluric Method
Self-Potential Method
Seismic Methods
Gravity Surveys
Magnetic Surveys
Airborne Surveys
Infra-Red Radiation and Atmospheric Transmission Windows
Infra-Red Aerial Surveys
Aeromagnetic Investigations
Utilization of Satellite Data
Concluding Remarks
Chapter 6. Assessment and Exploitation
Drilling Technology
Drilling with Mud
Drilling with Air
Well Spacing
Safety Measures
Repairing of Wells
Novel Drilling Techniques
Reservoir Physics and Engineering
Subsurface Well and Reservoir Conditions
Temperature Measurements
Pressure Measurements
Flow Measurements
Pressure-Transient Analysis
Reservoir Modelling
Production Technology
Wellhead Equipment
Transmission of Hot Water
Transmission of Steam
Transmission of a Steam-Water Mixture
Scale Deposition and Corrosion Control
Chapter 7. The Cerro Prieto Geothermal Field, Mexico
Introduction
Location
Geothermal Manifestations
Geological Background
Results of Preliminary Exploration
Geochemical Surveys
Electrical Surveys
An East-West Model Section through Cerro Prieto
Drilling
Production
Transportation of Steam
The Power Plant
Costs
Further Development
Chapter 8. World-Wide Status of Geothermal Resource Utilization
Electric Power Generation
New Developments in Power Generation Systems
Energy Efficiency in Geothermal Electric Power Generation
Environmental Considerations
Non-Electrical Use
World-Wide Utilization of Geothermal Energy
Concluding Remarks
Chapter 9. Further Topics
Artificial Stimulation of Geothermal Systems
The Los Alamos Scientific Laboratory Experiments
Forced Geoheat Recovery in the Pacific Northwest
Underground Explosions for Fracturing
The First Geopressured Geothermal Well
Environmental Factors and Waste Disposal
Hydrogen Sulphide
Carbon Dioxide
Airborne Poisons
Waterborne Poisons
Noise
Heat
Silica
Seismicity and Subsidence
Reinjection
Legal and Institutional Aspects
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Description
Developments in Economic Geology, 12: Geothermal Resources: An Energy Alternative focuses on the consideration of geothermal resources as alternative energy sources.
The publication first elaborates on the energy outlook, basic concepts, and heat transfer. Discussions focus on temperature, heat, and its storage, heat conduction, radiation, and convection, temperatures within the earth and heat flow, volcanoes and plate tectonics, geothermal resource assessment for the U.S., and recoverability from U.S. geothermal resources. The text then ponders on geothermal systems and resources, exploration techniques, and assessment and exploitation. Concerns cover drilling technology, reservoir physics and engineering, geological and hydrological techniques, geochemical techniques, and types of geothermal systems. The book takes a look at the world-wide status of geothermal resource utilization and the Cerro Prieto geothermal field in Mexico, including geothermal manifestations, transportation of steam, and environmental factors and waste disposal.
The publication is a valuable reference for alternative energy experts and researchers interested in geothermal energy resources.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1980
- Published:
- 1st January 1980
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444597083
Reviews
@qu:...a valuable contribution to the alternative energy scene and will be a worthwhile addition to any library that has holdings in the earth sciences or alternative energy. @source: Search
About the Authors
H.K. Gupta Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Cochin University of Science and Technology, Cochin India, and Programs in Geosciences, The University of Texas at Dallas, Richardson, TX, USA