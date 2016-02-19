Geothermal Resources: An Energy Alternative - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444418654, 9780444597083

Geothermal Resources: An Energy Alternative

1st Edition

Authors: H.K. Gupta
eBook ISBN: 9780444597083
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

Chapter 1. The Energy Outlook

Introduction

New Methods for Recovery, Power Generation and Distribution

Increased Utilization of the Limitless Energy Sources

Development and Utilization of Other Energy Sources and Techniques

Geothermal Energy — An Alternative

Geothermal Resource Assessment for the United States of America

Recoverability from U.S. Geothermal Resources

Chapter 2. Basic Concepts

Introduction

Earth's Structure

Temperatures within the Earth and Heat Flow

The Source for Heat Flow Through the Earth's Surface

Volcanoes and Plate Tectonics

Chapter 3. Heat Transfer

Introduction

Temperature, Heat and its Storage

Heat Conduction

Isotropic Solids

Anisotropic Solids

Heat Convection

Heat Radiation

Temperatures within the Earth's Crust

Chapter 4. Geothermal Systems and Resources

Introduction

Types of Geothermal Systems

Vapor-Dominated Geothermal Fields

Hot Water Geothermal Systems

Geopressured Geothermal Resources

Hot Dry Rock Geothermal Systems

Magma

Chapter 5. Exploration Techniques

Geological and Hydrological Techniques

General Background

Geothermal Resources Associated with Igneous Intrusions in the Upper Crust

Geothermal Regimes not Related to Young Intrusions

Choosing a Prospect

Geochemical Techniques

Origin of Geothermal Fluids

Chemical Composition of Geothermal Fluids

Geothermometers

Geophysical Techniques

Thermal Methods

Electrical Resistivity Methods

Electromagnetic Methods

Audio-Frequency Magnetoteiluric Method

Self-Potential Method

Seismic Methods

Gravity Surveys

Magnetic Surveys

Airborne Surveys

Infra-Red Radiation and Atmospheric Transmission Windows

Infra-Red Aerial Surveys

Aeromagnetic Investigations

Utilization of Satellite Data

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 6. Assessment and Exploitation

Drilling Technology

Drilling with Mud

Drilling with Air

Well Spacing

Safety Measures

Repairing of Wells

Novel Drilling Techniques

Reservoir Physics and Engineering

Subsurface Well and Reservoir Conditions

Temperature Measurements

Pressure Measurements

Flow Measurements

Pressure-Transient Analysis

Reservoir Modelling

Production Technology

Wellhead Equipment

Transmission of Hot Water

Transmission of Steam

Transmission of a Steam-Water Mixture

Scale Deposition and Corrosion Control

Chapter 7. The Cerro Prieto Geothermal Field, Mexico

Introduction

Location

Geothermal Manifestations

Geological Background

Results of Preliminary Exploration

Geochemical Surveys

Electrical Surveys

An East-West Model Section through Cerro Prieto

Drilling

Production

Transportation of Steam

The Power Plant

Costs

Further Development

Chapter 8. World-Wide Status of Geothermal Resource Utilization

Electric Power Generation

New Developments in Power Generation Systems

Energy Efficiency in Geothermal Electric Power Generation

Environmental Considerations

Non-Electrical Use

World-Wide Utilization of Geothermal Energy

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 9. Further Topics

Artificial Stimulation of Geothermal Systems

The Los Alamos Scientific Laboratory Experiments

Forced Geoheat Recovery in the Pacific Northwest

Underground Explosions for Fracturing

The First Geopressured Geothermal Well

Environmental Factors and Waste Disposal

Hydrogen Sulphide

Carbon Dioxide

Airborne Poisons

Waterborne Poisons

Noise

Heat

Silica

Seismicity and Subsidence

Reinjection

Legal and Institutional Aspects

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Description

Developments in Economic Geology, 12: Geothermal Resources: An Energy Alternative focuses on the consideration of geothermal resources as alternative energy sources.

The publication first elaborates on the energy outlook, basic concepts, and heat transfer. Discussions focus on temperature, heat, and its storage, heat conduction, radiation, and convection, temperatures within the earth and heat flow, volcanoes and plate tectonics, geothermal resource assessment for the U.S., and recoverability from U.S. geothermal resources. The text then ponders on geothermal systems and resources, exploration techniques, and assessment and exploitation. Concerns cover drilling technology, reservoir physics and engineering, geological and hydrological techniques, geochemical techniques, and types of geothermal systems. The book takes a look at the world-wide status of geothermal resource utilization and the Cerro Prieto geothermal field in Mexico, including geothermal manifestations, transportation of steam, and environmental factors and waste disposal.

The publication is a valuable reference for alternative energy experts and researchers interested in geothermal energy resources.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780444597083

@qu:...a valuable contribution to the alternative energy scene and will be a worthwhile addition to any library that has holdings in the earth sciences or alternative energy. @source: Search

About the Authors

H.K. Gupta Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Cochin University of Science and Technology, Cochin India, and Programs in Geosciences, The University of Texas at Dallas, Richardson, TX, USA

