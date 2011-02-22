As nations alike struggle to diversify and secure their power portfolios, geothermal energy, the essentially limitless heat emanating from the earth itself, is being harnessed at an unprecedented rate.

For the last 25 years, engineers around the world tasked with taming this raw power have used Geothermal Reservoir Engineering as both a training manual and a professional reference.

This long-awaited second edition of Geothermal Reservoir Engineering is a practical guide to the issues and tasks geothermal engineers encounter in the course of their daily jobs. The book focuses particularly on the evaluation of potential sites and provides detailed guidance on the field management of the power plants built on them.

With over 100 pages of new material informed by the breakthroughs of the last 25 years, Geothermal Reservoir Engineering remains the only training tool and professional reference dedicated to advising both new and experienced geothermal reservoir engineers.