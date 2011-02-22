Geothermal Reservoir Engineering
2nd Edition
Description
As nations alike struggle to diversify and secure their power portfolios, geothermal energy, the essentially limitless heat emanating from the earth itself, is being harnessed at an unprecedented rate.
For the last 25 years, engineers around the world tasked with taming this raw power have used Geothermal Reservoir Engineering as both a training manual and a professional reference.
This long-awaited second edition of Geothermal Reservoir Engineering is a practical guide to the issues and tasks geothermal engineers encounter in the course of their daily jobs. The book focuses particularly on the evaluation of potential sites and provides detailed guidance on the field management of the power plants built on them.
With over 100 pages of new material informed by the breakthroughs of the last 25 years, Geothermal Reservoir Engineering remains the only training tool and professional reference dedicated to advising both new and experienced geothermal reservoir engineers.
Key Features
- The only resource available to help geothermal professionals make smart choices in field site selection and reservoir management
- Practical focus eschews theory and basics- getting right to the heart of the important issues encountered in the field
- Updates include coverage of advances in EGS (enhanced geothermal systems), well stimulation, well modeling, extensive field histories and preparing data for reservoir simulation
- Case studies provide cautionary tales and best practices that can only be imparted by a seasoned expert
Readership
Geothermal reservoir engineers; geothermal professionals (engineers, scientists, managers). Petroleum engineering and ground water professionals interested in geothermal energy, earth scientists, geoscientists
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface to the Second Edition
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1. Geothermal Reservoirs
1.1 Introduction
1.2 The Development of Geothermal Reservoir Engineering
1.3 Definitions
1.4 Organization of this Book
1.5 References and Units
Chapter 2. Concepts of Geothermal Systems
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Conductive Systems
2.3 Convective Systems: Liquid Dominated
2.4 Convective Systems: Vapor Dominated
2.5 Concepts of Changes Under Exploitation
2.6 Conclusions
Chapter 3. Simple Quantitative Models
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Simplifications and Concepts of Storage
3.3 Pressure Transient Models
3.4 Simple Lumped-Parameter Models
3.5 Steam Reservoir with Immobile Water
3.6 Reserves
3.7 Fractured Media
3.8 Chemical Flow Models
3.9 Applicability of the Models
Chapter 4. Interpretation of Downhole Measurements
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Objectives of the Well Testing Program
4.3 Well Models
4.4 Some Basic Well Profiles
4.5 Gas Pressure at Wellhead
4.6 Unusual or Misleading Well Profiles
Chapter 5. Downhole Measurement
5.1 Instruments
5.2 Geothermal Well Design
5.3 Temperature-Pressure Instruments
5.4 Downhole Flow Measurements
5.5 Sources of Error in Downhole Measurements
5.6 Designing a Downhole Measurement Program
5.7 Spinner Measurements
Chapter 6. Measurements During Drilling
6.1 General
6.2 Pressure
6.3 Significance of Drilling Losses
6.4 Temperature
6.5 Stage Testing
6.6 The Drilling of RK22
Chapter 7. Well Completion and Heating
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Quantifying Reservoir Parameters
7.3 Wellbore Heat Transfer
7.4 Heating
7.5 Injection Performance
7.6 Vapor-Dominated Systems
Chapter 8. Production Testing
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Starting discharge
8.3 Production Testing Methods
8.4 Single-Phase Fluid
8.5 Two-Phase Flow Measurement Methods
8.6 Cycling Wells
8.7 Accuracy of Flow Measurements
8.8 Calculating Well Performance
8.9 Interpretation of Output Data
Chapter 9. Case Study: A History of Well BR2, Ohaaki
9.1 Introduction
9.2 The Drilling and Testing Period: May–August 1966
9.3 The Discharge Period: 1966–1971
9.4 Shutdown and Pressure Recovery: 1971–1988
9.5 Production: 1988–1997
9.6 Conclusions
Chapter 10. Conceptual Modeling and Simple Inferences
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Mapping the Reservoir
10.3 Temperature Profiles
10.4 Pressure
10.5 Exploited Fields
10.6 Summary
Chapter 11. Simulation
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Input Data
11.3 Conceptual Model
11.4 Natural State
11.5 Well Specification
11.6 History Matching
11.7 Dual Porosity
11.8 Validation of the Simulation Process
11.9 Ngatamariki
Chapter 12. Field Examples
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Wairakei
12.3 The Geysers
12.4 Svartsengi
12.5 Balcova-Narlidere
12.6 Palinpinon
12.7 Awibengkok (Salak)
12.8 Patuha and Other Hybrid Fields
12.9 Mak-Ban
Chapter 13. Field Management
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Decline and Lumped Parameter Models
13.3 Deviations from Trend
13.4 Tracer Testing
13.5 Incorporation in Simulation
13.6 Surface Effects
13.7 Subsidence
13.8 Injection Management
Chapter 14. Well Stimulation and Engineered Geothermal Systems
14.1 Introduction: Fracturing Rock
14.2 Thermal Stimulation
14.3 Acid Stimulation
14.4 Stimulating Existing Reservoirs: Deep Sedimentary Aquifers
14.5 EGS: Creating a Reservoir
Appendix 1. Pressure Transient Analysis
A1.1 Introduction
A1.2 Basic Solution
A1.3 Wellbore Storage and Skin
A1.4 Injection
A1.5 Two-Phase Flow
A1.6 Pseudopressure
A1.7 Variable Flow Rate
A1.8 Fractured Media
A1.9 Wellbore Thermal and Flow Effects
A1.10 Barometric, Tidal, and Other Effects
A1.11 Temperature Transients
A1.12 Conversion of Groundwater Units
Appendix 2. Gas Correction for Flow Measurements
A2.1 Effect of Noncondensable Gas
A2.2 Gas Correction for the Separator Method
A2.3 Gas Correction for the Lip Pressure Method
Appendix 3. Equations of Motion and State
A3.1 Introduction
A3.2 Conservation Equations
A3.3. Darcy’s Law
A3.4 Constitutive Relations
A3.5 Boiling-Point for Depth Model
Appendix 4. Geothermal Fields
List of Symbols
Symbols
Superscripts
Subscripts
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 378
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 22nd February 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123838810
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123838803
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128103753
About the Author
Malcolm Grant
Dr. Grant holds a doctoral degree in applied mathematics from MIT, has participated in various research and management projects, and has worked as a private consultant since 1994. He has been involved in assessment and development of 76 geothermal fields in 14 countries. Dr. Grant is among the most prestigious scientists in the field of geothermal reservoir engineering and has published many papers in that field in leading journals such as Geothermics.
Affiliations and Expertise
MAGAK, Auckland, New Zealand
Paul Bixley
Qualifications BSc(hons) Victoria University of Wellington , Geothermal reservoir engineer with more than 40 year’s experience in exploration, development and production operations in high temperature liquid dominated geothermal resources. Currently employed as Technical Advisor with Contact Energy geothermal operations based at Wairakei. Specialist skills in well testing and field performance monitoring and data interpretation. Although based in New Zealand, he has spent several years providing onsite advice for geothermal projects in Asia, Pacific rim and Africa. Qualifications BSc(hons) Victoria University of Wellington
Affiliations and Expertise
Technical Advisor, Contact Energy Ltd., geothermal operations, Wairakei, Wellington, New Zealand