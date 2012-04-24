Geothermal Power Plants - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780080982069, 9780123947871

Geothermal Power Plants

3rd Edition

Principles, Applications, Case Studies and Environmental Impact

Authors: Ronald DiPippo
eBook ISBN: 9780123947871
Paperback ISBN: 9780080982069
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 24th April 2012
Page Count: 624
Description

Now in its third edition, this single resource covers all aspects of the utilization of geothermal energy for power generation using fundamental scientific and engineering principles. Its practical emphasis is enhanced by the use of case studies from real plants that increase the reader's understanding of geothermal energy conversion and provide a unique compilation of hard-to-obtain data and experience.

Important new chapters cover Hot Dry Rock, Enhanced Geothermal Systems, and Deep Hydrothermal Systems. New, international case studies provide practical, hands-on knowledge.

Key Features

  • Provides coverage of all aspects of the utilization of geothermal energy for power generation from fundamental scientific and engineering principles
  • International case studies from real plants provide a unique compilation of hard-to-obtain data and experience
  • Includes pivotal updates on advances in Hot Dry Rock, Enhanced Geothermal Systems, and Deep Hydrothermal Systems

Readership

Geothermal reservoir engineers; geothermal professionals (engineers, scientists, managers). Petroleum engineering and ground water professionals interested in geothermal energy, earth scientists, geoscientists

Table of Contents

Part 1. Resource Identification and Development

Chapter 1. Geology of Geothermal Regions

1.1 Introduction

1.2 The Earth and its atmosphere

1.3 Active geothermal regions

1.4 Model of a hydrothermal geothermal resource

1.5 Other types of geothermal resources

REFERENCES

Problems

Chapter 2. Exploration Strategies and Techniques

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Objectives of an exploration program

2.3 Phases of an exploration program

2.4 Synthesis and interpretation

2.5 The next step: Drilling

REFERENCES

Problems

Chapter 3. Geothermal Well Drilling

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Site preparation and drilling equipment

3.3 Drilling operations

3.4 Safety precautions

REFERENCES

Chapter 4. Reservoir Engineering

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Reservoir and well flow

4.3 Well testing

4.4 Calcite scaling in well casings

4.5 Reservoir modeling and simulation

REFERENCES

Problems

Part 2. Geothermal Power Generating Systems

Chapter 5. Single-Flash Steam Power Plants

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Gathering system design considerations

5.3 Energy conversion system

5.4 Thermodynamics of the conversion process

5.5 Example: Single-flash optimization

5.6 Optimum separator temperature: An approximate formulation

5.7 Environmental aspects for single-flash plants

5.8 Equipment list for single-flash plants

REFERENCES

Nomenclature for figures in Chapter 5

Problems

Chapter 6. Double-Flash Steam Power Plants

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Gathering system design considerations

6.3 Energy conversion system

6.4 Thermodynamics of the conversion process

6.5 Example: Double-flash optimization

6.6 Scale potential in waste brine

6.7 Environmental aspects for double-flash plants

6.8 Equipment list for double-flash plants

REFERENCES

Nomenclature for figures in Chapter 6

Problems

Chapter 7. Dry-Steam Power Plants

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Origins and nature of dry-steam resources

7.3 Steam gathering system

7.4 Energy conversion system

7.5 Example: Optimum wellhead pressure

7.6 Environmental aspects of dry-steam plants

7.7 Equipment list for dry-steam plants

REFERENCES

Nomenclature for figures in Chapter 7

Problems

Chapter 8. Binary Cycle Power Plants

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Basic binary systems

8.3 Working fluid selection

8.4 Advanced binary cycles

8.5 Example of binary cycle analysis

8.6 Environmental impact of binary cycles

8.7 Equipment list for basic binary plants

REFERENCES

Problems

Chapter 9. Advanced Geothermal Energy Conversion Systems

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hybrid single-flash and double-flash systems

9.3 Hybrid flash-binary systems

9.4 Example: Integrated flash-binary hybrid system

9.5 Total-flow systems

9.6 Hybrid fossil-geothermal systems

9.7 Combined heat and power plants

9.8 Power plants for hypersaline brines

9.9 Solar-geothermal hybrid plants

REFERENCES

Problems

Chapter 10. Exergy Analysis Applied to Geothermal Power Systems

10.1 Introduction

10.2 First Law for open, steady systems

10.3 Second Law for open, steady systems

10.4 Exergy

10.5 Exergy accounting for open, steady systems

10.6 Exergy efficiencies and applications to geothermal plants

REFERENCES

Problems

Part 3. Geothermal Power Plant Case Studies

Chapter 11. Larderello Dry-Steam Power Plants, Tuscany, Italy

11.1 History of development

11.2 Geology and reservoir characteristics

11.3 Power plants

11.4 Mitigation of environmental impact

REFERENCES

Chapter 12. The Geysers Dry-Steam Power Plants, Sonoma and Lake Counties, California, USA

12.1 History and early power plants

12.2 Geographic and geologic setting

12.3 Well drilling

12.4 Steam pipeline system

12.5 Power plants

12.6 Recharging the reservoir

12.7 Toward sustainability

REFERENCES

Chapter 13. Cerro Prieto Power Station, Baja California Norte, Mexico

13.1 Overview of Mexican geothermal development

13.2 Cerro Prieto geographical and geological setting

13.3 Cerro Prieto power plants

13.4 Expansion of Cerro Prieto and nearby prospects

REFERENCES

Chapter 14. Hatchobaru Power Station, Oita Prefecture, Kyushu, Japan

14.1 Overview of Japanese geothermal development

14.2 Hatchobaru geothermal field

14.3 Hatchobaru power units

14.4 Conclusion and forecast

REFERENCES

Chapter 15. Mutnovsky Flash-Steam Power Plant, Kamchatka Peninsula, Russia

15.1 Setting, exploration, and early developments

15.2 Conceptual model of Mutnovsky geothermal field

15.3 Verkhne-Mutnovsky 12 MW power plant

15.4 Mutnovsky first-stage 50 MW power plant

15.5 Future power units at Mutnovsky

REFERENCES

Chapter 16. Miravalles Power Station, Guanacaste Province, Costa Rica

16.1 Traveling to Miravalles

16.2 History of geothermal development

16.3 Wells

16.4 Power generation

16.5 Calcite inhibition system

16.6 Acid neutralization system

16.7 Environmental protection and monitoring

16.8 Other geothermal power projects

REFERENCES

Chapter 17. Heber Binary Plants, Imperial Valley, California, USA

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Exploration and discovery

17.3 The first Heber binary plant

17.4 The second Heber binary plant

REFERENCES

Chapter 18. Magmamax Binary Power Plant, East Mesa, Imperial Valley, California, USA

18.1 Setting and exploration

18.2 Magmamax binary power plant

18.3 Modified Magmamax binary power plant

18.4 Conclusion

REFERENCES

Chapter 19. Nesjavellir and Hellisheidi Plants, Iceland

19.1 Introduction

19.2 Geology and geosciences

19.3 Nesjavellir power plant

19.4 Hellisheidi power plant

REFERENCES

Chapter 20. Raft River Plants, Idaho, USA

20.1 Introduction

20.2 Geology and geosciences

20.3 Original development – DOE pilot plant

20.4 New development – U.S. Geothermal plant

REFERENCES

Chapter 21. Geothermal Power Plants in Turkey

21.1 Geologic setting

21.2 Kızıldere single-flash plant

21.3 Salavatlı binary plants

21.4 Germencik double-flash plant

21.5 Environmental impact

21.6 Current state and future prospects of geothermal power

REFERENCES

Chapter 22. Enhanced Geothermal Systems – Projects and Plants

22.1 Definitions

22.2 Early projects

22.3 Later projects

22.4 EGS power plants

22.5 Proposed projects

REFERENCES

Chapter 23. Environmental Impact of Geothermal Power Plants

23.1 Overview

23.2 Regulations

23.3 General impacts of electricity generation

23.4 Environmental advantages of geothermal plants

23.5 Environmental challenges of geothermal plants

23.6 Summary

REFERENCES

APPENDIX A. Worldwide State of Geothermal Power Plant Development as of August 2011

APPENDIX B. Units Conversions

APPENDIX C. Energy Equivalents

APPENDIX D. Elements of Thermodynamics

D.1 Purpose

D.2 Systems and properties

D.3 First Law of thermodynamics for closed systems

D.4 First Law of thermodynamics for open systems

D.5 Second Law of thermodynamics for closed systems

D.6 Second Law of thermodynamics for open systems

D.7 Thermodynamic state diagrams

APPENDIX E. Answers to Selected Practice Problems

Chapter 1

Chapter 2

Chapter 4

Chapter 5

Chapter 6

Chapter 7

Chapter 8

Chapter 9

Chapter 10

APPENDIX F. Supplementary Problems

Chapter 1 Geology of Geothermal Regions

Chapter 2 Exploration Strategies and Techniques

Chapter 3 Geothermal Well Drilling

Chapter 4 Reservoir Engineering

Chapter 5 Single-Flash Steam Power Plants

Chapter 6 Double-Flash Steam Power Plants

Chapter 7 Dry-Steam Power Plants

Chapter 8 Binary Cycle Power Plants

Chapter 9 Advanced Geothermal Energy Conversion Systems

APPENDIX G. Answers to Selected Supplementary Problems

Chapter 2

Chapter 4

Chapter 5

Chapter 6

Chapter 7

Chapter 8

Chapter 9

APPENDIX H. REFPROP Tutorial with Application to Geothermal Binary Cycles

H.1 Introduction

H.2 Typical geothermal binary power cycle

H.3 REFPROP state-point properties

H.4 REFPROP as an Excel function

Details

No. of pages:
624
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
About the Author

Ronald DiPippo

Ronald DiPippo is a geothermal expert and renewable energy consultant.. He is also Chancellor Professor Emeritus and former Associate Dean of Engineering at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, United States.

Affiliations and Expertise

Renewable Energy Consultant, Chancellor Professor Emeritus, University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, Massachusetts, USA

Reviews

"Geothermal Power Plants is a highly detailed book that seeks to provide an explanation to both the underlying principles and the technical challenges of power generation from geothermal resources… I can see this book being very useful indeed for those actively working in the geothermal energy sector." --GeoQ, December 2013

"…this book is an up-to-date, application-oriented guide to geothermal power plants that addresses the multidisciplinary bandwidth of technical aspects ranging from reservoir exploitation to the use of the geothermal fluid for power production. The book gives both an overview on the theoretical and practical background of each topic and an overview on existing geothermal power plants." --Energy Technology, 2013

"In this update of the 2008 and 2005 editions, DiPippo (emeritus, mechanical engineering, U. of Massachusetts Dartmouth) covers advances in geothermal electrical generation as growing emphasis is being placed on cleaner and more sustainable energy resources. In addition to updated information on the scientific principles and exploration strategies involved in tapping geothermal energy, a new section covers solar-geothermal hybrid power plants. This edition also includes a greater number of case studies that treat site-specific engineering demands and designs worldwide, updated data tables, illustrations, problems with an answer key, technical appendices, and a tutorial on REPROP software used to model geothermal binary plants." --Reference and Research News, October 2012

