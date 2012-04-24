Geothermal Power Plants
3rd Edition
Principles, Applications, Case Studies and Environmental Impact
Description
Now in its third edition, this single resource covers all aspects of the utilization of geothermal energy for power generation using fundamental scientific and engineering principles. Its practical emphasis is enhanced by the use of case studies from real plants that increase the reader's understanding of geothermal energy conversion and provide a unique compilation of hard-to-obtain data and experience.
Important new chapters cover Hot Dry Rock, Enhanced Geothermal Systems, and Deep Hydrothermal Systems. New, international case studies provide practical, hands-on knowledge.
Key Features
- Provides coverage of all aspects of the utilization of geothermal energy for power generation from fundamental scientific and engineering principles
- International case studies from real plants provide a unique compilation of hard-to-obtain data and experience
- Includes pivotal updates on advances in Hot Dry Rock, Enhanced Geothermal Systems, and Deep Hydrothermal Systems
Readership
Geothermal reservoir engineers; geothermal professionals (engineers, scientists, managers). Petroleum engineering and ground water professionals interested in geothermal energy, earth scientists, geoscientists
Table of Contents
Part 1. Resource Identification and Development
Chapter 1. Geology of Geothermal Regions
1.1 Introduction
1.2 The Earth and its atmosphere
1.3 Active geothermal regions
1.4 Model of a hydrothermal geothermal resource
1.5 Other types of geothermal resources
REFERENCES
Problems
Chapter 2. Exploration Strategies and Techniques
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Objectives of an exploration program
2.3 Phases of an exploration program
2.4 Synthesis and interpretation
2.5 The next step: Drilling
REFERENCES
Problems
Chapter 3. Geothermal Well Drilling
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Site preparation and drilling equipment
3.3 Drilling operations
3.4 Safety precautions
REFERENCES
Chapter 4. Reservoir Engineering
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Reservoir and well flow
4.3 Well testing
4.4 Calcite scaling in well casings
4.5 Reservoir modeling and simulation
REFERENCES
Problems
Part 2. Geothermal Power Generating Systems
Chapter 5. Single-Flash Steam Power Plants
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Gathering system design considerations
5.3 Energy conversion system
5.4 Thermodynamics of the conversion process
5.5 Example: Single-flash optimization
5.6 Optimum separator temperature: An approximate formulation
5.7 Environmental aspects for single-flash plants
5.8 Equipment list for single-flash plants
REFERENCES
Nomenclature for figures in Chapter 5
Problems
Chapter 6. Double-Flash Steam Power Plants
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Gathering system design considerations
6.3 Energy conversion system
6.4 Thermodynamics of the conversion process
6.5 Example: Double-flash optimization
6.6 Scale potential in waste brine
6.7 Environmental aspects for double-flash plants
6.8 Equipment list for double-flash plants
REFERENCES
Nomenclature for figures in Chapter 6
Problems
Chapter 7. Dry-Steam Power Plants
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Origins and nature of dry-steam resources
7.3 Steam gathering system
7.4 Energy conversion system
7.5 Example: Optimum wellhead pressure
7.6 Environmental aspects of dry-steam plants
7.7 Equipment list for dry-steam plants
REFERENCES
Nomenclature for figures in Chapter 7
Problems
Chapter 8. Binary Cycle Power Plants
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Basic binary systems
8.3 Working fluid selection
8.4 Advanced binary cycles
8.5 Example of binary cycle analysis
8.6 Environmental impact of binary cycles
8.7 Equipment list for basic binary plants
REFERENCES
Problems
Chapter 9. Advanced Geothermal Energy Conversion Systems
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Hybrid single-flash and double-flash systems
9.3 Hybrid flash-binary systems
9.4 Example: Integrated flash-binary hybrid system
9.5 Total-flow systems
9.6 Hybrid fossil-geothermal systems
9.7 Combined heat and power plants
9.8 Power plants for hypersaline brines
9.9 Solar-geothermal hybrid plants
REFERENCES
Problems
Chapter 10. Exergy Analysis Applied to Geothermal Power Systems
10.1 Introduction
10.2 First Law for open, steady systems
10.3 Second Law for open, steady systems
10.4 Exergy
10.5 Exergy accounting for open, steady systems
10.6 Exergy efficiencies and applications to geothermal plants
REFERENCES
Problems
Part 3. Geothermal Power Plant Case Studies
Chapter 11. Larderello Dry-Steam Power Plants, Tuscany, Italy
11.1 History of development
11.2 Geology and reservoir characteristics
11.3 Power plants
11.4 Mitigation of environmental impact
REFERENCES
Chapter 12. The Geysers Dry-Steam Power Plants, Sonoma and Lake Counties, California, USA
12.1 History and early power plants
12.2 Geographic and geologic setting
12.3 Well drilling
12.4 Steam pipeline system
12.5 Power plants
12.6 Recharging the reservoir
12.7 Toward sustainability
REFERENCES
Chapter 13. Cerro Prieto Power Station, Baja California Norte, Mexico
13.1 Overview of Mexican geothermal development
13.2 Cerro Prieto geographical and geological setting
13.3 Cerro Prieto power plants
13.4 Expansion of Cerro Prieto and nearby prospects
REFERENCES
Chapter 14. Hatchobaru Power Station, Oita Prefecture, Kyushu, Japan
14.1 Overview of Japanese geothermal development
14.2 Hatchobaru geothermal field
14.3 Hatchobaru power units
14.4 Conclusion and forecast
REFERENCES
Chapter 15. Mutnovsky Flash-Steam Power Plant, Kamchatka Peninsula, Russia
15.1 Setting, exploration, and early developments
15.2 Conceptual model of Mutnovsky geothermal field
15.3 Verkhne-Mutnovsky 12 MW power plant
15.4 Mutnovsky first-stage 50 MW power plant
15.5 Future power units at Mutnovsky
REFERENCES
Chapter 16. Miravalles Power Station, Guanacaste Province, Costa Rica
16.1 Traveling to Miravalles
16.2 History of geothermal development
16.3 Wells
16.4 Power generation
16.5 Calcite inhibition system
16.6 Acid neutralization system
16.7 Environmental protection and monitoring
16.8 Other geothermal power projects
REFERENCES
Chapter 17. Heber Binary Plants, Imperial Valley, California, USA
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Exploration and discovery
17.3 The first Heber binary plant
17.4 The second Heber binary plant
REFERENCES
Chapter 18. Magmamax Binary Power Plant, East Mesa, Imperial Valley, California, USA
18.1 Setting and exploration
18.2 Magmamax binary power plant
18.3 Modified Magmamax binary power plant
18.4 Conclusion
REFERENCES
Chapter 19. Nesjavellir and Hellisheidi Plants, Iceland
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Geology and geosciences
19.3 Nesjavellir power plant
19.4 Hellisheidi power plant
REFERENCES
Chapter 20. Raft River Plants, Idaho, USA
20.1 Introduction
20.2 Geology and geosciences
20.3 Original development – DOE pilot plant
20.4 New development – U.S. Geothermal plant
REFERENCES
Chapter 21. Geothermal Power Plants in Turkey
21.1 Geologic setting
21.2 Kızıldere single-flash plant
21.3 Salavatlı binary plants
21.4 Germencik double-flash plant
21.5 Environmental impact
21.6 Current state and future prospects of geothermal power
REFERENCES
Chapter 22. Enhanced Geothermal Systems – Projects and Plants
22.1 Definitions
22.2 Early projects
22.3 Later projects
22.4 EGS power plants
22.5 Proposed projects
REFERENCES
Chapter 23. Environmental Impact of Geothermal Power Plants
23.1 Overview
23.2 Regulations
23.3 General impacts of electricity generation
23.4 Environmental advantages of geothermal plants
23.5 Environmental challenges of geothermal plants
23.6 Summary
REFERENCES
APPENDIX A. Worldwide State of Geothermal Power Plant Development as of August 2011
APPENDIX B. Units Conversions
APPENDIX C. Energy Equivalents
APPENDIX D. Elements of Thermodynamics
D.1 Purpose
D.2 Systems and properties
D.3 First Law of thermodynamics for closed systems
D.4 First Law of thermodynamics for open systems
D.5 Second Law of thermodynamics for closed systems
D.6 Second Law of thermodynamics for open systems
D.7 Thermodynamic state diagrams
APPENDIX E. Answers to Selected Practice Problems
Chapter 1
Chapter 2
Chapter 4
Chapter 5
Chapter 6
Chapter 7
Chapter 8
Chapter 9
Chapter 10
APPENDIX F. Supplementary Problems
Chapter 1 Geology of Geothermal Regions
Chapter 2 Exploration Strategies and Techniques
Chapter 3 Geothermal Well Drilling
Chapter 4 Reservoir Engineering
Chapter 5 Single-Flash Steam Power Plants
Chapter 6 Double-Flash Steam Power Plants
Chapter 7 Dry-Steam Power Plants
Chapter 8 Binary Cycle Power Plants
Chapter 9 Advanced Geothermal Energy Conversion Systems
APPENDIX G. Answers to Selected Supplementary Problems
Chapter 2
Chapter 4
Chapter 5
Chapter 6
Chapter 7
Chapter 8
Chapter 9
APPENDIX H. REFPROP Tutorial with Application to Geothermal Binary Cycles
H.1 Introduction
H.2 Typical geothermal binary power cycle
H.3 REFPROP state-point properties
H.4 REFPROP as an Excel function
About the Author
Ronald DiPippo
Ronald DiPippo is a geothermal expert and renewable energy consultant.. He is also Chancellor Professor Emeritus and former Associate Dean of Engineering at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, United States.
Reviews
"Geothermal Power Plants is a highly detailed book that seeks to provide an explanation to both the underlying principles and the technical challenges of power generation from geothermal resources… I can see this book being very useful indeed for those actively working in the geothermal energy sector." --GeoQ, December 2013
"…this book is an up-to-date, application-oriented guide to geothermal power plants that addresses the multidisciplinary bandwidth of technical aspects ranging from reservoir exploitation to the use of the geothermal fluid for power production. The book gives both an overview on the theoretical and practical background of each topic and an overview on existing geothermal power plants." --Energy Technology, 2013
"In this update of the 2008 and 2005 editions, DiPippo (emeritus, mechanical engineering, U. of Massachusetts Dartmouth) covers advances in geothermal electrical generation as growing emphasis is being placed on cleaner and more sustainable energy resources. In addition to updated information on the scientific principles and exploration strategies involved in tapping geothermal energy, a new section covers solar-geothermal hybrid power plants. This edition also includes a greater number of case studies that treat site-specific engineering demands and designs worldwide, updated data tables, illustrations, problems with an answer key, technical appendices, and a tutorial on REPROP software used to model geothermal binary plants." --Reference and Research News, October 2012