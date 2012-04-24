"Geothermal Power Plants is a highly detailed book that seeks to provide an explanation to both the underlying principles and the technical challenges of power generation from geothermal resources… I can see this book being very useful indeed for those actively working in the geothermal energy sector." --GeoQ, December 2013

"…this book is an up-to-date, application-oriented guide to geothermal power plants that addresses the multidisciplinary bandwidth of technical aspects ranging from reservoir exploitation to the use of the geothermal fluid for power production. The book gives both an overview on the theoretical and practical background of each topic and an overview on existing geothermal power plants." --Energy Technology, 2013

"In this update of the 2008 and 2005 editions, DiPippo (emeritus, mechanical engineering, U. of Massachusetts Dartmouth) covers advances in geothermal electrical generation as growing emphasis is being placed on cleaner and more sustainable energy resources. In addition to updated information on the scientific principles and exploration strategies involved in tapping geothermal energy, a new section covers solar-geothermal hybrid power plants. This edition also includes a greater number of case studies that treat site-specific engineering demands and designs worldwide, updated data tables, illustrations, problems with an answer key, technical appendices, and a tutorial on REPROP software used to model geothermal binary plants." --Reference and Research News, October 2012