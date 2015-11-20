Geotechnical Engineering Calculations and Rules of Thumb
2nd Edition
Description
Geotechnical Engineering Calculations and Rules of Thumb, Second Edition, offers geotechnical, civil and structural engineers a concise, easy-to-understand approach to selecting the right formula and solving even most difficult calculations in geotechnical engineering. A "quick look up guide", this book places formulas and calculations at the reader’s finger tips. In this book, theories are explained in a "nutshell" and then the calculation is presented and solved in an illustrated, step-by-step fashion.
In its first part, the book covers the fundamentals of Geotechnical Engineering: Soil investigation, condition and theoretical concepts. In the second part it addresses Shallow Foundations, including bearing capacity, elastic settlement, foundation reinforcement, grillage design, footings, geogrids, tie and grade beams, and drainage. This session ends with a chapter on selecting foundation types. The next part covers Earth Retaining Structures and contains chapters on its basic concepts and types, gabion walls and reinforced earth walls. The following part covers Geotechnical Engineering Strategies providing coverage of softwares, instrumentation, excavations, raft design, rock mechanics, dip angle and strike, rock stabilization equipment, soil anchors, tunnel design, seismology, geosynthetics, and slurry cutoff walls. The final part is on Pile Foundations including content on design on sandy soils, clay soils, pin piles, negative skin friction, caissons and pile clusters.
In this new and updated edition the author has incorporated new software calculation tools, current techniques for foundation design, liquefaction information, seismic studies, laboratory soil tests, geophysical techniques, new concepts for foundation design and Dam designs. All calculations have been updated to most current material characteristics available in the market.
Practicing Geotechnical, Civil and Structural Engineers may find in this book an excellent companion to their day-to day work, benefiting from the clear and direct calculations, examples, and cases. Civil Engineering students may find particular interest in the concise theory presented in the beginning of each chapter.
Key Features
- Calculations both in FPS and SI metric systems;
- Convenient access to all needed calculations;
- Access to concise theory that helps understand the calculations;
- Case studies from around the world;
- Includes new software calculation tools.
Readership
Practicing Geotechnical Engineers, Foundation Engineers, Civil Engineers, and Researchers. Professionals preparing for certification exams in Civil Engineering.
Table of Contents
- Part 1: Geotechnical Engineering Fundamentals
- 1: Geology and geotechnical engineering
- Abstract
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. Strength of soils
- 1.3. Origin of rocks and sand
- 1.4. Rock types
- 1.5. Soil strata types
- 2: Site investigation
- Abstract
- 2.1. Cohesion
- 2.2. Friction
- 2.3. Origin of a project
- 2.4. Geotechnical investigation procedures
- 2.5. Literature survey
- 2.6. Field visit
- 2.7. Geophysics
- 2.8. Subsurface investigation phase
- 2.9. Geotechnical field tests
- 2.10. Correlation between friction angle (ϕ’) and SPT (N) value
- 2.11. SPT (N) value computation based on drill rig efficiency
- 2.12. Cone penetration testing (CPT)
- 2.13. Pressuremeter testing
- 2.14. Dilatometer testing
- 2.15. SPT–CPT correlations
- 3: Groundwater
- Abstract
- 3.1. Vertical distribution of groundwater
- 3.2. Aquifers, aquicludes, aquifuges, and aquitards
- 3.3. Piezometers
- 4: Soil laboratory testing
- Abstract
- 4.1. Sieve analysis
- 4.2. Hydrometer
- 4.3. Liquid limit, plastic limit, and shrinkage limit (Atterberg limit)
- 4.4. Permeability test
- 4.5. Unconfined–undrained compressive strength tests (UU tests)
- 4.6. Tensile failure
- 5: Geotechnical engineering theoretical concepts
- Abstract
- 5.1. Vertical effective stress
- 5.2. Lateral earth pressure
- 5.3. Stress increase due to footings
- 5.4. Overconsolidation ratio
- 5.5. Soil compaction
- 5.6. Borrow pit computations
- 5.7. Short course on seismology
- 1: Geology and geotechnical engineering
- Part 2: Shallow Foundations
- 6: Shallow foundation fundamentals
- Abstract
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Buildings
- 6.3. Bridges
- 6.4. Frost depth
- 7: Bearing capacity – rules of thumb
- Abstract
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Bearing capacity in medium to coarse sands (drained analysis)
- 7.3. Bearing capacity in fine sands
- 8: Bearing capacity computation (general equation for cohesive and noncohesive soils)
- Abstract
- 8.1. Terms used in Terzaghi’s bearing capacity equation
- 8.2. Description of terms in the Terzaghi’s bearing capacity equation
- 8.3. Terzaghi’s bearing capacity equation (discussion)
- 8.4. Bearing capacity in sandy soil (drained analysis)
- 8.5. Bearing capacity in clay (undrained analysis)
- 8.6. Bearing capacity in layered soil
- 8.7. Bearing capacity when groundwater present
- 8.8. Groundwater below the stress triangle
- 8.9. Groundwater above the bottom of footing level
- 8.10. Groundwater at bottom of footing level
- 8.11. Meyerhof bearing capacity equation
- 8.12. Eccentric loading
- 8.13. Shallow foundations in bridge abutments
- 8.14. Bearing capacity computations (Eurocode)
- 8.15. Undrained conditions
- 9: Elastic settlement of shallow foundations
- Abstract
- 9.1. Introduction
- 10: Foundation reinforcement design
- Abstract
- 10.1. Concrete design (refresher)
- 10.2. Design for beam flexure
- 10.3. Foundation reinforcement design
- 11: Grillage design
- Abstract
- 11.1. Introduction
- 12: Footings subjected to bending moment
- Abstract
- 12.1. Introduction
- 13: Geogrids
- Abstract
- 13.1. Failure mechanisms
- 14: Tie beams and grade beams
- Abstract
- 14.1. Tie beams
- 14.2. Grade beams
- 14.3. Construction joints
- 15: Drainage for shallow foundations
- Abstract
- 15.1. Introduction
- 15.2. Dewatering methods
- 15.3. Design of dewatering systems
- 15.4. Ground freezing
- 15.5. Drain pipes and filter design
- 15.6. Geotextile filter design
- 16: Selection of foundation type
- Abstract
- 16.1. Shallow foundations
- 16.2. Mat foundations
- 16.3. Pile foundations
- 16.4. Caissons
- 16.5. Foundation selection criteria
- 17: Consolidation settlement of foundations
- Abstract
- 17.1. Introduction
- 17.2. Excess pore pressure distribution
- 17.3. Normally consolidated clays and overconsolidated clays
- 17.4. Total primary consolidation
- 17.5. Consolidation in overconsolidated clay
- 17.6. Computation of time for consolidation
- 17.7. Drainage layer (H)
- 18: Secondary compression
- Abstract
- 19: Seismic design of shallow foundations
- Abstract
- 19.1. Selection of αh value for a given city
- 6: Shallow foundation fundamentals
- Part 3: Earth Retaining Structures
- 20: Earth retaining structures
- Abstract
- 20.1. Introduction
- 20.2. Water pressure distribution
- 20.3. Active earth pressure coefficient (Ka)
- 20.4. Earth pressure coefficient at rest (K0)
- 21: Gravity walls: sand backfill
- Abstract
- 21.1. Introduction
- 21.2. Retaining wall design when groundwater is present
- 21.3. Retaining wall design in nonhomogeneous sands
- 22: Cantilever walls
- Abstract
- 23: Gabion walls
- Abstract
- 23.1. Introduction
- 23.2. Log retaining walls
- 24: Reinforced earth walls
- Abstract
- 25: Structural design of retaining walls
- Abstract
- 20: Earth retaining structures
- Part 4: Geotechnical Engineering Strategies
- 26: Geotechnical engineering software
- Abstract
- 26.1. Shallow foundations
- 26.2. Slope stability analysis
- 26.3. Bridge foundations
- 26.4. Rock mechanics
- 26.5. Pile design
- 26.6. Lateral loading analysis – computer software
- 26.7. Finite element method
- 26.8. Boundary element method
- 27: Geotechnical instrumentation
- Abstract
- 27.1. Inclinometer
- 27.2. Extensometers
- 27.3. Rock pressure gauge
- 27.4. Settlement plates
- 27.5. Borros anchors (settlement monitoring)
- 27.6. Tiltmeter
- 28: Unbraced excavations
- Abstract
- 28.1. Introduction
- 29: Braced excavations
- Abstract
- 29.1. Design of cross braces
- 30: Raft design
- Abstract
- 30.1. Introduction
- 30.2. Raft design in sandy soils
- 31: Rock mechanics and foundation design in rock
- Abstract
- 31.1. Introduction
- 31.2. Brief overview of rocks
- 31.3. Rock joints
- 31.4. Rock coring and logging
- 31.5. Rock mass classification
- 31.6. Q – System
- 32: Dip angle and strike
- Abstract
- 32.1. Introduction
- 32.2. Oriented rock coring
- 32.3. Oriented core data
- 33: Rock bolts, dowels, and cable bolts
- Abstract
- 33.1. Introduction
- 33.2. Mechanical rock anchors
- 33.3. Resin anchored rock bolts
- 33.4. Rock dowels
- 33.5. Grouted rock anchors (nonstressed)
- 33.6. Prestressed grouted rock anchors
- 34: Soil anchors
- Abstract
- 34.1. Mechanical soil anchors
- 34.2. Grouted soil anchors
- 35: Tunnel design
- Abstract
- 35.1. Introduction
- 35.2. Roadheaders
- 35.3. Drill and blast
- 35.4. Tunnel design fundamentals
- 35.5. Tunnel support systems
- 35.6. Wedge analysis
- 36: Geosynthetics in geotechnical engineering
- Abstract
- 37: Slurry cutoff walls
- Abstract
- 37.1. Slurry cutoff wall types
- 38: Earthwork
- Abstract
- 38.1. Excavation and embankment (Cut and Fill)
- 38.2. Some relationships to remember
- 38.3. Borrow pit problems
- 39: Mass-haul diagrams
- Abstract
- 39.1. Cut
- 39.2. Mass-haul diagrams
- 26: Geotechnical engineering software
- Part 5: Pile Foundations
- 40: Pile foundations
- Abstract
- 40.1. Introduction
- 40.2. Pile types
- 40.3. Timber piles
- 40.4. Steel “H” piles
- 40.5. Pipe piles
- 40.6. Precast-concrete piles
- 40.7. Reinforced concrete piles
- 40.8. Prestressed concrete piles
- 40.9. Driven cast-in-place concrete piles
- 40.10. Selection of pile type
- 41: Pile design in sandy soils
- Abstract
- 41.1. Equations for end bearing capacity in sandy soils
- 41.2. Equations for skin friction in sandy soils
- 41.3. Critical depth for skin friction (sandy soils)
- 41.4. Critical depth for end bearing capacity (sandy soils)
- 42: Pile design in clay soils
- Abstract
- 42.1. End bearing capacity in clay soils (different methods)
- 42.2. Case study – foundation design options
- 43: Pile installation and verification
- Abstract
- 43.1. Straightness of the pile
- 43.2. Damage to the pile
- 43.3. Plumbness of piles
- 44: Design of pin piles – semiempirical approach
- Abstract
- 44.1. Theory
- 44.2. Concepts to Consider
- 45: Neutral plane concept and negative skin friction
- Abstract
- 45.1. Introduction
- 45.2. Negative skin friction
- 45.3. Bitumen coated pile installation
- 46: Design of caissons
- Abstract
- 46.1. Brief history of caissons
- 46.2. Machine digging
- 46.3. Caisson design in clay soil
- 46.4. Meyerhoff’s equation for caissons
- 46.5. Belled caisson design
- 46.6. Caisson design in rock
- 47: Design of pile groups
- Abstract
- 47.1. Soil disturbance during driving
- 47.2. Soil compaction in sandy soil
- 47.3. Pile bending
- 47.4. End bearing piles
- 40: Pile foundations
- Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 508
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2016
- Published:
- 20th November 2015
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128046487
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128046982
About the Author
Ruwan Rajapakse
Ruwan Rajapakse is presently a project manager for STV Incorporated, one of the most prominent design firms in New York City. He has extensive experience in design and construction of piles and other geotechnical engineering work. He is a licensed professional engineer (PE) in New York and New Jersey and a certified construction manager (CCM). He is currently an adjunct professor at New Jersey Institute of Technology conducting the graduate level geotechnical engineering course. He is the author of four books including Geotechnical Engineering Calculations and Rule of Thumb and Pile Design and Construction Rules of Thumb by Butterworth-Heinemann.
Affiliations and Expertise
Practicing Civil Engineer and Construction Manager, New York, NY, USA and New Jersey Institute of Technology, Newark, NJ, USA
