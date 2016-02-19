Geosynthetics in Filtration, Drainage and Erosion Control
1st Edition
Description
Geosynthetics can, and have, played a pivotal role in providing the primary functions of filtration, drainage and erosion control. Within each category this book counterpoints the design, testing and performance of the various materials against one another.
The facilitation of filtration by a number of different woven and non–woven geotextiles is discussed. Design is centred around a balance between open voids [for adequate permeability] and closed voids [for proper soil retention]. This balance is compromised by long term clogging or soil loss from either the upstream soil particles or by the nature of the permeating fluid. This is a major focal area of the book.
One solution to excessive filter clogging is to open up the geotextile's voids and allow sediments and micro–organisms in the permeating fluid to pass through. The challenge then becomes the design and potential clogging of the drain. The drainage aspect of geosynthetics is the second focal area.
Erosion control is closely related to both filtration and drainage. The tremendous design problems, and equally large repair problems on all types of facilities, are addressed. Highway slopes, earth dams, landfill covers and solid waste daily covers are a few common situations.
Table of Contents
I – Geosynthetics in Filtration. Geotextile filtration principles, practices and problems. Geotextile filter design guide. Fine fraction test to assess geotextile filter performance. A dynamic filtration test to assess geotextile filter performance. A dynamic filtration test for geotextile filters. Leachate flow rate behavior through geotextile and soil filters and possible remediation methods. Geotextile revetment filters. II – Geosynthetics in Drainage. Drainage principles and the use of geosynthetics. Existing test methods for design of geosynthetics for drainage systems. Effect of test procedures in geonet transmissivity results. Field evaluation of geonet flow rate [transmissivity] under increasing load. Impacts of bentonite geocomposites on geonet drainage. Long–term performance of geocomposites used as highway edge drains. III – Geosynthetics in Erosion Control. Geosynthetics in erosion control – the principles. The role of geosynthetics in erosion and sediment control: an overview. Soil erosion by rainfall and runoff – state of the art. Case histories of landfill erosion protection using geosynthetics. Fabric formed concrete revetment systems. Three–dimensional polyethylene geocells for erosion control and channel linings. Geosynthetic use as daily cover. Municipal solid waste landfill daily cover alternatives. Announcement. Contents of volume II.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1992
- Published:
- 26th August 1993
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483292564
About the Editor
R.M. Koerner
Affiliations and Expertise
Geosynthetics Research Institute, Drexel University, Philadelphia, PA, USA