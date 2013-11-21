Georgis' Parasitology for Veterinarians - 10th Edition - ISBN: 9781455740062, 9780323228190

Georgis' Parasitology for Veterinarians

10th Edition

Authors: Dwight Bowman
Paperback ISBN: 9781455740062
eBook ISBN: 9780323228190
eBook ISBN: 9781455739882
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 21st November 2013
Page Count: 496
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Georgis’ Parasitology for Veterinarians, 10th Edition provides current information on all parasites commonly encountered in veterinary medicine. Its primary focus is on parasites that infect major domestic species, such as dogs, cats, horses, pigs, and ruminants, but it also includes coverage of organisms that infect poultry, laboratory animals, and exotic species. This edition features chapters that cover arthropods, protozoans, and helminths, including their taxonomy and life cycles, as well as the clinical signs, diagnosis, and treatment of each parasite’s infection or infestation. Other chapters include vector-borne diseases, antiparasitic drugs, diagnostic parasitology, histopathologic diagnosis, and a new chapter on vaccinations. No other book on this topic is so well-respected and so thorough. It’s the only parasitology reference that provides all the information you’ll need!

Key Features

  • The most comprehensive parasitology book on the market, written specifically for veterinarians, provides complete information on all parasites commonly encountered in veterinary medicine, as well as information about minor or rare parasites.

  • High-quality color photographs and illustrations make the process of identifying and treating parasites more accurate and efficient.

  • Updated drug tables offer the most current information on drugs, vaccinations, and parasticides.

  • Greek and Latin roots printed alphabetically on the inside front and back covers provide you with quick access to scientific names and terms.

 

Table of Contents

1. Introduction
2. Arthropods
3. Protozoans
4. Helminths
5. Vector-Borne Diseases
6. Antiparasitic Drugs
7. Diagnostic Parasitology
8. Histopathologic Diagnosis
9. Vaccinations

Details

No. of pages:
496
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Paperback ISBN:
9781455740062
eBook ISBN:
9780323228190
eBook ISBN:
9781455739882

About the Author

Dwight Bowman

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Parasitology, Department of Micorbiology and Immunology, College of Veterinary Medicine, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.