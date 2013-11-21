Georgis' Parasitology for Veterinarians
10th Edition
Description
Georgis’ Parasitology for Veterinarians, 10th Edition provides current information on all parasites commonly encountered in veterinary medicine. Its primary focus is on parasites that infect major domestic species, such as dogs, cats, horses, pigs, and ruminants, but it also includes coverage of organisms that infect poultry, laboratory animals, and exotic species. This edition features chapters that cover arthropods, protozoans, and helminths, including their taxonomy and life cycles, as well as the clinical signs, diagnosis, and treatment of each parasite’s infection or infestation. Other chapters include vector-borne diseases, antiparasitic drugs, diagnostic parasitology, histopathologic diagnosis, and a new chapter on vaccinations. No other book on this topic is so well-respected and so thorough. It’s the only parasitology reference that provides all the information you’ll need!
Key Features
- The most comprehensive parasitology book on the market, written specifically for veterinarians, provides complete information on all parasites commonly encountered in veterinary medicine, as well as information about minor or rare parasites.
- High-quality color photographs and illustrations make the process of identifying and treating parasites more accurate and efficient.
- Updated drug tables offer the most current information on drugs, vaccinations, and parasticides.
- Greek and Latin roots printed alphabetically on the inside front and back covers provide you with quick access to scientific names and terms.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Arthropods
3. Protozoans
4. Helminths
5. Vector-Borne Diseases
6. Antiparasitic Drugs
7. Diagnostic Parasitology
8. Histopathologic Diagnosis
9. Vaccinations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 496
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 21st November 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781455740062
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323228190
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455739882
About the Author
Dwight Bowman
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Parasitology, Department of Micorbiology and Immunology, College of Veterinary Medicine, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY