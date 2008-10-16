Georgis' Parasitology for Veterinarians
9th Edition
Description
Now in full color, this comprehensive reference provides current information on all parasites commonly encountered in veterinary medicine. Its primary focus is on parasites that infect major domestic species, such as dogs, cats, horses. pigs, and ruminants. This edition also covers organisms that infect poultry, laboratory animals, and exotic species. And with this book’s coverage of minor and rare parasites, you’ll be able to diagnose more difficult cases. No other book in this market is so respected and so complete. It’s the only parasitology reference that provides everything you’ll need!
Key Features
- Thorough coverage describes parasites that infect most major domestic species, and also includes organisms that infect poultry, lab animals and exotic species.
- A convenient appendix includes six drug tables listing parasiticides by species and a table of commercial antiparasitic vaccines, for easy access to the most up-to-date drug information.
- Greek and Latin roots of terms are arranged alphabetically on the inside front and back covers, providing a quick reference when you’re in a hurry.
Table of Contents
- Introduction
Dwight D. Bowman
- Arthropods
Dwight D. Bowman
- Protozoans
Dwight D. Bowman
- Helminths
Dwight D. Bowman
- Vector-borne Diseases
Susan E. Little
- Antiparasitic Drugs
Randy Carl Lynn
- Diagnostic Parasitology
Dwight D. Bowman
- Histopathological Diagnosis
Mark L. Eberhard
Appendix
Table A-1 Ovine Parasiticides
Table A-2 Porcine Parasiticides
Table A-3 Bovine Parasiticides
Table A-4 Feline Parasiticides
Table A-5 Canine Parasiticides
Table A-6 Equine Parasiticides
Table A-7 Commercial Antiparasitic Vaccines
Details
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 16th October 2008
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781416069188
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455757534
About the Author
Dwight Bowman
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Parasitology, Department of Micorbiology and Immunology, College of Veterinary Medicine, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY