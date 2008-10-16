Georgis' Parasitology for Veterinarians - 9th Edition - ISBN: 9781416044123, 9781416069188

Georgis' Parasitology for Veterinarians

9th Edition

Authors: Dwight Bowman
eBook ISBN: 9781416069188
eBook ISBN: 9781455757534
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 16th October 2008
Page Count: 464
Description

Now in full color, this comprehensive reference provides current information on all parasites commonly encountered in veterinary medicine. Its primary focus is on parasites that infect major domestic species, such as dogs, cats, horses. pigs, and ruminants. This edition also covers organisms that infect poultry, laboratory animals, and exotic species. And with this book’s coverage of minor and rare parasites, you’ll be able to diagnose more difficult cases. No other book in this market is so respected and so complete. It’s the only parasitology reference that provides everything you’ll need!

Key Features

  • Thorough coverage describes parasites that infect most major domestic species, and also includes organisms that infect poultry, lab animals and exotic species.
  • A convenient appendix includes six drug tables listing parasiticides by species and a table of commercial antiparasitic vaccines, for easy access to the most up-to-date drug information.
  • Greek and Latin roots of terms are arranged alphabetically on the inside front and back covers, providing a quick reference when you’re in a hurry.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
    Dwight D. Bowman

  2. Arthropods
    Dwight D. Bowman

  3. Protozoans
    Dwight D. Bowman

  4. Helminths
    Dwight D. Bowman

  5. Vector-borne Diseases
    Susan E. Little

  6. Antiparasitic Drugs
    Randy Carl Lynn

  7. Diagnostic Parasitology
    Dwight D. Bowman

  8. Histopathological Diagnosis
    Mark L. Eberhard

Appendix

Table A-1 Ovine Parasiticides

Table A-2 Porcine Parasiticides

Table A-3 Bovine Parasiticides

Table A-4 Feline Parasiticides

Table A-5 Canine Parasiticides

Table A-6 Equine Parasiticides

Table A-7 Commercial Antiparasitic Vaccines

About the Author

Dwight Bowman

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Parasitology, Department of Micorbiology and Immunology, College of Veterinary Medicine, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY

