Georgis' Parasitology for Veterinarians

Now in full color, this comprehensive reference provides current information on all parasites commonly encountered in veterinary medicine. Its primary focus is on parasites that infect major domestic species, such as dogs, cats, horses. pigs, and ruminants. This edition also covers organisms that infect poultry, laboratory animals, and exotic species. And with this book’s coverage of minor and rare parasites, you’ll be able to diagnose more difficult cases. No other book in this market is so respected and so complete. It’s the only parasitology reference that provides everything you’ll need!