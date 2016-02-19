Methods in Computational Physics, Volume 13: Geophysics is a 10-chapter text that focuses with the theoretical solid-earth geophysics. This volume specifically covers the general topics of terrestrial magnetism and electricity, the Earth's gravity field, tidal deformations, dynamics of global spin, spin processing, and convective models for the deep interior. This volume surveys first the construction of mathematical models, such as the representation of the geomagnetic field by assuming arrangements of multipole sources in the core and the fast computer evaluation of two- and three-dimensional gravity models, which revolutionized their use in mineral prospecting and in studies of the crust. These topics are followed by a presentation of geophysical modeling and the uncertainties involved in quantitative convection studies of mantle flow. Other chapters explore the construction of numerical geophysical models related intimately to the inverse problem whereby maximum likelihood estimates of the required parameters must be determined along with calculation of confidence limits, including density, conductivity, and viscosity. The remaining chapters are devoted to the importance of harmonic analysis in geophysics, particularly spherical harmonic analysis, which has seen many refinements and applications.

Physicists, geoscientists, and mathematicians will find this book invaluable.