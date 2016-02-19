Geophysics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124608139, 9780323148368

Geophysics

1st Edition

Editors: Bruce Bolt
eBook ISBN: 9780323148368
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 488
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Methods in Computational Physics, Volume 13: Geophysics is a 10-chapter text that focuses with the theoretical solid-earth geophysics. This volume specifically covers the general topics of terrestrial magnetism and electricity, the Earth's gravity field, tidal deformations, dynamics of global spin, spin processing, and convective models for the deep interior. This volume surveys first the construction of mathematical models, such as the representation of the geomagnetic field by assuming arrangements of multipole sources in the core and the fast computer evaluation of two- and three-dimensional gravity models, which revolutionized their use in mineral prospecting and in studies of the crust. These topics are followed by a presentation of geophysical modeling and the uncertainties involved in quantitative convection studies of mantle flow. Other chapters explore the construction of numerical geophysical models related intimately to the inverse problem whereby maximum likelihood estimates of the required parameters must be determined along with calculation of confidence limits, including density, conductivity, and viscosity. The remaining chapters are devoted to the importance of harmonic analysis in geophysics, particularly spherical harmonic analysis, which has seen many refinements and applications.
Physicists, geoscientists, and mathematicians will find this book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Errata

Signal Processing and Frequency-Wavenumber Spectrum Analysis for a Large Aperture Seismic Array

I. Introduction

II. Optimum Detector for Seismic Arrays

III. Signal Estimation Procedures

IV. Frequency-Wavenumber Power Spectrum

V. Estimation of Frequency-Wavenumber Power Spectrum

VI. Signal-to-Noise Ratio Improvement Results at LASA

VII. Characteristics of Background Microseismic Noise

VIII. Analysis of Rayleigh-Wave Multipath Propagation at LASA

IX. Detection of Interfering Rayleigh Waves at LASA

X. Conclusions

References

Models of the Sources of the Earth's Magnetic Field

I. Introduction

II. The Spherical Harmonic Analysis

III. The Radial Dipole Model

IV. The Magnetohydrodynamic Models

V. Modeling Archival Data

References

Computations with Spherical Harmonics and Fourier Series in Geomagnetism

I. Introduction

II. Recurrence Relations for Spherical Harmonics

III. Analysis of Cartesian Components of the Geomagnetic Field

IV. Eccentric Geomagnetic Dipoles

V. Wigner 3-j Coefficients

VI. Transformation of Spherical Harmonics under Rotation

VII. Applications of Wigner 3-j Coefficients

VIII. Fourier Analysis of Geomagnetic Hourly Mean Values

IX. Numerical Procedure

References

Inverse Methods in the Interpretation of Magnetic and Gravity Anomalies

I. Formulation of Problem

II. The Linear Inverse Method

III. Nonlinear Inverse Methods

References

Analysis of Geoelectromagnetic Data

I. Introduction

II. The Forward Problem

III. The Inverse Problem

References

Nonlinear Spherical Harmonic Analysis of Paleomagnetic Data

I. Introduction

II. Technique of Analysis

III. Synthetic Paleomagnetic Fields

IV. The Quaternary Field

References

Harmonic Analysis Of Earth Tides

I. Special Aspects of the Earth Tides Problem

II. Tidal Analysis

III. Some Recent Results of Earth Tide Analysis

References

Computer Usage in the Computation of Gravity Anomalies

I. Introduction

II. Notation, Coordinate System and Gravitational Effect of Simple Bodies

III. Gravitational Effect of Two-Dimensional Bodies of Arbitrary Shape

IV. Gravitational Effect of Three-Dimensional Bodies of Arbitrary Shape

V. Terrain Correction on a Flat Earth

VI. Computational Problems on a Spherical Earth

References

Analysis of Irregularities in the Earth's Rotation

I. Introduction

II. Theory and Measurements

III. Irregularities in the Rotation of the Earth as Time Series

IV. Examples of the Analysis of Measurements

V. Discussion

References

Convection in the Earth's Mantle

I. Introduction

II. Surface Displacements

III. Properties of the Mantle

IV. Applicable Equations

V. Numerical Method

VI. Results

VII. Summary

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Contents of Previous Volumes






Details

No. of pages:
488
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1973
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323148368

About the Editor

Bruce Bolt

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.