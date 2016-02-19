Geophysical Field Theory and Method, Part B, Volume 49
1st Edition
Electromagnetic Fields I
Table of Contents
Chapter I: Electromagnetic Fields:
I.1 Faradays Law. I.2 The Principle of Charge Conservation and Distribution of Charges in a Conducting and Polarizable Medium. I.3 Displacement Currents. I.4 The System of Equations of the Electromagnetic Field. I.5 Equations for the Fields E and B; Electromagnetic Potentials. I.6 Propagation of the Electromagnetic Field in a Nonconducting Medium. I.7 Quasistationary Field in a Nonconducting Medium. I.8 Quasistationary Field in a Conducting Medium; Skin Effect. I.9 Diffusion of a Quasistationary Field. I.10 Diffusion and Periodic Quasistationary Fields. I.11 Distribution of the Electromagnetic Energy; Poynting Vector. I.12 Determination of Electromagnetic Fields. I.13 Relationships between Different Responses of the Electromagnetic Field.
Chapter 2: The Magnetic Dipole in a Uniform Medium
II.1 Frequency Responses of the Field Caused by the Magnetic Dipole. II.2 The Transient Responses of the Field Caused by a Magnetic Dipole.
Chapter References.
Subject Index.
Description
This book contains information about the theory of electromagnetic fields in conducting mediums. It describes the theoretical foundation of electromagnetic methods used in all areas of exploration geophysics, including a study of the earth's deep layers. This book will be useful for research and exploration geophysicists, electronic engineers, and graduate and undergraduate students in university geophysics departments.
Key Features
. Electromagnetic fields in conducting media
. Physical principles of electromagnetic methods applied in geophysics
. Relationship between electromagnetic fields and parameters of a medium
Readership
All geoscientists and geoscience students involved in earth measurements.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 217
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1994
- Published:
- 27th December 1993
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080959931
Reviews
@qu:Professor Kaufman has provided the geophysical prospecting community with a much appreciated account of his extensive research on quasi-static electromagnetic fields in conducting media. The treatment follows closely the analytical approaches of the Russian school. The two volumes are warmly recommended as a complement to Part A which dealt primarily with potential theory. The authors enthusiasm for the subject is clearly evident in all three volumes. @source:--JAMES R. WAIT @qu:This unique volume has been written by Alexander Kaufman, a renowned expert in geophysics at the Colorado School of Mines. I consider this work to be unique as I do not know of any other book in the world geophysical literature where the philosophy of modern geophysics is presented with such clarity, comprehensiveness and pedagogical skill. It provides great insights into the nature of the gravitational, magnetic, electric and electromagnetic fields used in geophysics, and helps the reader to understand the fundamental factors that determine their applicability...The book makes a valuable contribution to the geophysical literature. It could serve as an excellent textbook for geophysics undergraduates and postgraduates and would also be of use as a reference book for specialists. @source:--Mark N. Berdichevsky, Moscow State University @qu:"The major contribution of this book is the theorectical treatment of several important geophysical problems and methods which have scant recognition elsewhere. Many interesting cases and examples are presented. This is a valuable book in exploration geophysics, and will also be useful to persons in related fields." @source:--JOHN S. SUMNER, The University of Arizona, Tucson
About the Authors
Alex Kaufman Author
Emeritus Professor A.Kaufman has 28 years’ experience of teaching at the geophysical department in Colorado School of Mines He received his PhD. in Institute of Physics of the Earth (Moscow) and degree of Doctor of Science from the Russian Academy of Science . From 1981 to 20015 he published 14 monographs by Academic Press and Elsevier, describing different geophysical methods. Most of them are translated and published in Russia and China. He also holds three patents, which found application in the surface and borehole geophysics. A. Kaufman is a honorary member of SEG.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Colorado School of Mines, Golden, USA