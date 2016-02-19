Geophysical Field Theory and Method, Part B, Volume 49

@qu:Professor Kaufman has provided the geophysical prospecting community with a much appreciated account of his extensive research on quasi-static electromagnetic fields in conducting media. The treatment follows closely the analytical approaches of the Russian school. The two volumes are warmly recommended as a complement to Part A which dealt primarily with potential theory. The authors enthusiasm for the subject is clearly evident in all three volumes. @source:--JAMES R. WAIT @qu:This unique volume has been written by Alexander Kaufman, a renowned expert in geophysics at the Colorado School of Mines. I consider this work to be unique as I do not know of any other book in the world geophysical literature where the philosophy of modern geophysics is presented with such clarity, comprehensiveness and pedagogical skill. It provides great insights into the nature of the gravitational, magnetic, electric and electromagnetic fields used in geophysics, and helps the reader to understand the fundamental factors that determine their applicability...The book makes a valuable contribution to the geophysical literature. It could serve as an excellent textbook for geophysics undergraduates and postgraduates and would also be of use as a reference book for specialists. @source:--Mark N. Berdichevsky, Moscow State University @qu:"The major contribution of this book is the theorectical treatment of several important geophysical problems and methods which have scant recognition elsewhere. Many interesting cases and examples are presented. This is a valuable book in exploration geophysics, and will also be useful to persons in related fields." @source:--JOHN S. SUMNER, The University of Arizona, Tucson