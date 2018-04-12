Geophysical Data Analysis
4th Edition
Discrete Inverse Theory
Description
Geophysical Data Analysis: Diverse Inverse Theory, Fourth Edition is a revised and expanded introduction to inverse theory and tomography as it is practiced by geophysicists. It demonstrates the methods needed to analyze a broad spectrum of geophysical datasets, with special attention to those methods that generate images of the earth. Data analysis can be a mathematically complex activity, but the treatment in this volume is carefully designed to emphasize those mathematical techniques that readers will find the most familiar and to systematically introduce less-familiar ones.
Using problems and case studies, along with MATLAB computer code and summaries of methods, the book provides data scientists and engineers in geophysics with the tools necessary to understand and apply mathematical techniques and inverse theory.
Key Features
- Includes material on probability, including Bayesian influence, probability density function and metropolis algorithm
- Offers detailed discussion of the application of inverse theory to tectonic, gravitational and geomagnetic studies
- Contains numerous examples, color figures and end-of-chapter homework problems to help readers explore and further understand presented ideas
- Includes MATLAB examples and problem sets
- Updated and refined throughout to bring the text in line with current understanding and improved examples and case studies
- Expanded sections to cover material, such as second-derivation smoothing and chi-squared tests not covered in the previous edition
Readership
Geophysicists, Seismologists, Geodesists, Geodynamicists, Tectonophysicists, Rock Physicists and Geochemists
Table of Contents
1. Describing Inverse Problems
2. Some Comments on Probability Theory
3. Solution of the Linear, Gaussian Inverse Problem, Viewpoint 1: The Length Method
4. Solution of the Linear, Gaussian Inverse Problem, Viewpoint 2: Generalized Inverses
5. Solution of the Linear, Gaussian Inverse Problem, Viewpoint 3: Maximum Likelihood Methods
6. Nonuniqueness and Localized Averages
7. Applications of Vector Spaces
8. Linear Inverse Problems and Non-Gaussian Statistics
9. Nonlinear Inverse Problems
10. Factor Analysis
11. Continuous Inverse Theory and Tomography
12. Sample Inverse Problems
13. Applications of Inverse Theory to Solid Earth Geophysics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 12th April 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128135563
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128135556
About the Author
William Menke
William Menke is a Professor of Earth and Environmental Sciences at Columbia University, USA. His research focuses on the development of data analysis algorithms for time series analysis and imaging in the earth and environmental sciences and the application of these methods to volcanoes, earthquakes and other natural hazards.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory of Columbia University, Palisades, NY, USA