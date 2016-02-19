Geophysical Case Study of the Woodlawn Orebody, N.S.W., Australia

@qu:I believe that most ore-deposits geophysicists will want to have their libraries purchase the book. All up-to-date libraries should have a copy on their shelves.

American Scientist @source: @qu:The pubication does present an excellent geophysical case study into the response of various geophysical techniques over the Woodlawn body. It should provide a valuable teaching aid for teachers and students of geophysics and provide practising geophysicists with a useful reference.

Aus. I.M.M. Bulletin @source: