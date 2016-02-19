Geophysical Case Study of the Woodlawn Orebody, N.S.W., Australia
1st Edition
The First Publication of Methods and Techniques Tested over a Base Metal Orebody of the Type which Yields the Highest Rate of Return on Mining Investment with Modest Capital Requirements
Description
The Woodlawn orebody is located in eastern New South Wales, Australia. It is one of an important class of massive, copper-lead-zinc, stratiform volcanogenic mineral deposits and has reserves of about 10 million tonnes of ore. Deposits such as Woodlawn are the object of considerable worldwide exploitation effort because they yield the highest rate of return on mining investment with modest capital requirements. This detailed geophysical case study contains individual contributions by professionals from diverse backgrounds (industry, government and university) and includes the latest geophysical methods. It is the only detailed geophysical study of an economic sulphide deposit ever undertaken for educational purposes
Readership
Practising geologists, geophysicists, mining engineers, mineral explorers, applied mathematicians, computer scientists, mineral economists, senior undergraduate and graduate students in earth sciences, science and engineering
Table of Contents
(partial) Introduction and summary
Exploration history
Regional and local setting
Prediscovery geophysical surveys
Physical property measurements
Airborne geophysical surveys
Ground geophysical surveys: electromagnetic methods
Ground geophysical surveys: electrical methods
Ground geophysical surveys: magnetic and gravity methods
Ground geophysical surveys: seismic refraction
Downhole geophysical surveys
Index
Author index
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483285610
About the Editor
R. J. Whiteley
Affiliations and Expertise
The University of New South Wales, Kensington, Australia
Reviews
@qu:I believe that most ore-deposits geophysicists will want to have their libraries purchase the book. All up-to-date libraries should have a copy on their shelves.
American Scientist @source: @qu:The pubication does present an excellent geophysical case study into the response of various geophysical techniques over the Woodlawn body. It should provide a valuable teaching aid for teachers and students of geophysics and provide practising geophysicists with a useful reference.
Aus. I.M.M. Bulletin @source: