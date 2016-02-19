Geophysical Case Study of the Woodlawn Orebody, N.S.W., Australia - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080239965, 9781483285610

Geophysical Case Study of the Woodlawn Orebody, N.S.W., Australia

1st Edition

The First Publication of Methods and Techniques Tested over a Base Metal Orebody of the Type which Yields the Highest Rate of Return on Mining Investment with Modest Capital Requirements

Editors: R. J. Whiteley
eBook ISBN: 9781483285610
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Description

The Woodlawn orebody is located in eastern New South Wales, Australia. It is one of an important class of massive, copper-lead-zinc, stratiform volcanogenic mineral deposits and has reserves of about 10 million tonnes of ore. Deposits such as Woodlawn are the object of considerable worldwide exploitation effort because they yield the highest rate of return on mining investment with modest capital requirements. This detailed geophysical case study contains individual contributions by professionals from diverse backgrounds (industry, government and university) and includes the latest geophysical methods. It is the only detailed geophysical study of an economic sulphide deposit ever undertaken for educational purposes

Readership

Practising geologists, geophysicists, mining engineers, mineral explorers, applied mathematicians, computer scientists, mineral economists, senior undergraduate and graduate students in earth sciences, science and engineering

Table of Contents

(partial) Introduction and summary

Exploration history

Regional and local setting

Prediscovery geophysical surveys

Physical property measurements

Airborne geophysical surveys

Ground geophysical surveys: electromagnetic methods

Ground geophysical surveys: electrical methods

Ground geophysical surveys: magnetic and gravity methods

Ground geophysical surveys: seismic refraction

Downhole geophysical surveys

Index

Author index

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483285610

About the Editor

R. J. Whiteley

Affiliations and Expertise

The University of New South Wales, Kensington, Australia

Reviews

@qu:I believe that most ore-deposits geophysicists will want to have their libraries purchase the book. All up-to-date libraries should have a copy on their shelves.

American Scientist @source: @qu:The pubication does present an excellent geophysical case study into the response of various geophysical techniques over the Woodlawn body. It should provide a valuable teaching aid for teachers and students of geophysics and provide practising geophysicists with a useful reference.

Aus. I.M.M. Bulletin @source:

