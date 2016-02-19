Geomorphology: The Research Frontier and Beyond - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444899712, 9781483291574

Geomorphology: The Research Frontier and Beyond

1st Edition

Proceedings of the 24th Binghamton Symposium in Geomorphology, August 25, 1993

Editors: J.D. Vitek J.R. Giardino
eBook ISBN: 9781483291574
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 5th August 1993
Description

Perspectives on the future directions of research in geomorphology form the major theme of this volume. Ten geomorphologists were asked to "star-gaze", that is provide opinions about the future direction of their specialty. Each paper is supported by the literature that currently defines the research frontier.

Table of Contents

Preface. Geomorphology: the research frontier and beyond - Introduction (H. Jesse Walker). Extraterrestrial geomorphology: science and philosophy of Earthlike planetary landscapes (V.R. Baker). Human influence in geomorphology (A. Goudie). Soil geomorphology - Present dilemmas and future challenges (J. Gerrard). Mass movement; the research frontier and beyond: a geomorphological approach (D. Brunsden). Glacial geomorphology: modeling processes and landforms (J.M. Harbor). Periglacial morphology in the 21st century (D. Barsch). The changing geomorphology of the humid tropics (A. Gupta). The research frontier and beyond: granitic terrains (C.R. Twidale). Coastal geomorphology through the looking glass (D.J. Sherman, B.O. Bauer). Fluvial geomorphology: where do we go from here? (D.G. Smith). List of Contributors. The Binghamton Symposia in Geomorphology.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9781483291574

About the Editor

J.D. Vitek

Affiliations and Expertise

Oklahoma State University, School of Geology, Stillwater, OK 74078-0451, USA

J.R. Giardino

Affiliations and Expertise

Texas A & M University, Department of Geography and Geology, College Station, TX 77843, USA

