Geomorphology: The Research Frontier and Beyond
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 24th Binghamton Symposium in Geomorphology, August 25, 1993
Description
Perspectives on the future directions of research in geomorphology form the major theme of this volume. Ten geomorphologists were asked to "star-gaze", that is provide opinions about the future direction of their specialty. Each paper is supported by the literature that currently defines the research frontier.
Table of Contents
Preface. Geomorphology: the research frontier and beyond - Introduction (H. Jesse Walker). Extraterrestrial geomorphology: science and philosophy of Earthlike planetary landscapes (V.R. Baker). Human influence in geomorphology (A. Goudie). Soil geomorphology - Present dilemmas and future challenges (J. Gerrard). Mass movement; the research frontier and beyond: a geomorphological approach (D. Brunsden). Glacial geomorphology: modeling processes and landforms (J.M. Harbor). Periglacial morphology in the 21st century (D. Barsch). The changing geomorphology of the humid tropics (A. Gupta). The research frontier and beyond: granitic terrains (C.R. Twidale). Coastal geomorphology through the looking glass (D.J. Sherman, B.O. Bauer). Fluvial geomorphology: where do we go from here? (D.G. Smith). List of Contributors. The Binghamton Symposia in Geomorphology.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1993
- Published:
- 5th August 1993
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483291574
About the Editor
J.D. Vitek
Affiliations and Expertise
Oklahoma State University, School of Geology, Stillwater, OK 74078-0451, USA
J.R. Giardino
Affiliations and Expertise
Texas A & M University, Department of Geography and Geology, College Station, TX 77843, USA