Geomorphology of Central America
1st Edition
A Syngenetic Perspective
Description
Geomorphology of Central America is authored by a scientist with more than 30 years of regional assessment research experience in Central American countries, arming scientists with a classic research method—a method most effective when applied to specific geographic regions globally. The scientific techniques used for assessing regional studies of an area reflect a level of expertise that has become more difficult to come by over the past three decades and underscores the importance of regional assessments of geomorphological features.
Complemented with beautifully crafted and exacting maps that capture the region’s unique landscapes, Geomorphology of Central America introduces a global vision of the geomorphology and volcanic field of Central America from Guatemala to Panama, making it the first single source of geomorphological content for the region.
Key Features
- Features the latest research on the seismic behavior of the Central America region, including volcanic activity, landslides, rivers, forest areas, and topographic environments.
- More than 100 figures, illustrations, and photographs underscore key concepts and aid in retention.
- Authored by a geomorphologist with more than 30 years of research experience in the field with a focus on Central America.
Readership
Geoscientists (primarily in Central and North America) including geomorphologists, seismologists, volcanologists, landslide researchers, and hazard and disaster researchers
Table of Contents
- About the Author
- Introduction
- Chapter 1: Structural Geomorphology
- Abstract
- Tectonic Plates
- Volcanism
- The Central American Case
- Seismology
- Chapter 2: Central America's Isthmus Geomorphology
- Abstract
- Tehuantepec Isthmus Region
- Yucatan and Belize
- Chapter 3: Geomorphological Landscapes of Guatemala
- Abstract
- The Humid Peten Tropical Plain
- Izabal Lake Tectonic System
- Alto Cuchumatanes, a Glacial Past
- Guatemala's Sierra Madre, Volcanic Range
- The Pacific Plain
- Chapter 4: Geomorphological Features of Honduras
- Abstract
- Caribbean Sea Coral Archipelago
- The Narrow Plains
- The Great Caratasca Coastal Alluvial Plain
- The Central Range
- Geomorphology of Copan Valley
- Choluteca Plain
- Gulf of Fonseca Volcanic Archipelago
- Chapter 5: The Geomorphology of El Salvador
- Abstract
- Northern Mountain Range Bordering Honduras
- Interior Valley
- Quaternary Volcanic Range
- El Salvador Pacific Coast
- Chapter 6: Geomorphological Landscapes of Nicaragua
- Abstract
- The Paleozoic Mountains
- The Caribbean Plains
- The Central Mountain Range
- The Central Depression
- Maribios Volcanic Range
- Geomorphological Challenge: Nicaragua's Interoceanic Channel
- Nagrandana Plain and Pacific Coast
- Chapter 7: Costa Rica's Structural Units
- Abstract
- Northern Plains Extension of Nicaragua's Graben
- Plio-Quaternary Volcanic Ranges
- Tempisque River's Tectonic Depression
- Tertiary Mountain Ranges
- The Pacific Coast
- The Caribbean Coast
- Chapter 8: Geomorphological Characteristics of Panama
- Abstract
- Structural Geomorphology
- Panama's Volcanic System
- Bocas Del Toro Archipelago
- Azuero Peninsula
- Panama Canal Area
- Darien's Geomorphological Area
- Conclusion
- Bibliography
- Glossary
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 172
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 4th June 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128031858
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128031599
About the Author
Jean Pierre Bergoeing
Jean Pierre Bergoeing is a French Geomorphologist and polyglot, studied at the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile. He continued his studies at the University of Aix-Marseille II, France, where he successively obtained a Master's degree in Physical Geography (1972), a 3rd cycle Doctorate in Geomorphology (1975) and finally a State Doctorate in Letters and Human Sciences (1987). His career has developed in three continents, America, Europe and Africa. He has been Professor of the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile, Nantes University of France, Abdou Moumouni University of Niamey, Niger, and the University of Costa Rica. He has also worked for the French Government as international aid worker and later served a diplomatic career as a Scientific and Technical cooperation Attaché. He is the author of several books and numerous publications in international journals, and geomorphic maps on Chile, Costa Rica, Central America, Africa and Europe – including Geomorphology of Central America (Elsevier, June 2015).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and researcher, University of Costa Rica, Costa Rica