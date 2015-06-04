Geomorphology of Central America is authored by a scientist with more than 30 years of regional assessment research experience in Central American countries, arming scientists with a classic research method—a method most effective when applied to specific geographic regions globally. The scientific techniques used for assessing regional studies of an area reflect a level of expertise that has become more difficult to come by over the past three decades and underscores the importance of regional assessments of geomorphological features.

Complemented with beautifully crafted and exacting maps that capture the region’s unique landscapes, Geomorphology of Central America introduces a global vision of the geomorphology and volcanic field of Central America from Guatemala to Panama, making it the first single source of geomorphological content for the region.