Geomorphology and Sedimentology of Estuaries, Volume 53

This is the first book to be entirely devoted to the geomorphology and sedimentology of estuaries. The chapters in the book are structured according to the morphogenetic classification which is based on a new definition of estuaries and covers all areas within this field. The material is presented in such a way that it serves both as a reference for the researcher and as a textbook for use on courses covering estuaries, coastal environments, sedimentology and oceanography.

Internationally renowned specialists have provided in-depth descriptions of the geomorphology, sedimentology and interactive processes associated with each particular subject.