Geomorphology and Sedimentology of Estuaries - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444881700, 9780080532493

Geomorphology and Sedimentology of Estuaries, Volume 53

1st Edition

Editors: Gerardo Perillo
eBook ISBN: 9780080532493
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 16th May 1995
Page Count: 470
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
260.00
221.00
425.00
361.25
425.00
361.25
325.00
276.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. Geomorphology and sedimentology of estuaries: an introduction (G.M.E. Perillo). 2. Definitions and geomorphologic classifications of estuaries (G.M.E. Perillo). 3. Sedimentary systems of coastal-plain estuaries (H. Bokuniewicz). 4. Geomorphology and sedimentology of rias (P. Castaing, A. Guilcher). 5. Sedimentology and geomorphology of fjords (J.P.M. Syvitski, J. Shaw). 6. Tide-dominated estuaries and tidal rivers (J.T. Wells). 7. Delta front estuaries (B.S. Hart). 8. Structural estuaries (M. Pino Quivira). 9. Coastal lagoons (F.I. Isla). 10. Siliciclastic tidal flats (C.L. Amos). 11. Salt marshes (J.L. Luternauer, R.J. Atkins, A.I. Moody, H.F.L. Williams, J.W. Gibson). 12. Geomorphology and sedimentology of mangroves (P.G.E.F. Augustinus). 13. Estuarine dunes and bars (R.W. Dalrymple, R.N. Rhodes). 14. Sediment transport processes in estuaries (K.R. Dyer). Geographic index. Subject index.

Description

This is the first book to be entirely devoted to the geomorphology and sedimentology of estuaries. The chapters in the book are structured according to the morphogenetic classification which is based on a new definition of estuaries and covers all areas within this field. The material is presented in such a way that it serves both as a reference for the researcher and as a textbook for use on courses covering estuaries, coastal environments, sedimentology and oceanography.

Internationally renowned specialists have provided in-depth descriptions of the geomorphology, sedimentology and interactive processes associated with each particular subject.

Details

No. of pages:
470
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080532493

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Gerardo Perillo Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Instituto Argentino de Oceanografia, Bahia Blanca, Argentina

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.