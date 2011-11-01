Geomorphological Mapping, Volume 15

Foreword

List of Contributors

Chapter One: Introduction to Applied Geomorphological Mapping

1. Geomorphological Mapping

2. Techniques of Applied Geomorphological Mapping

3. Case Studies in Applied Geomorphological Mapping

Chapter Two: Old and New Trends in Geomorphological and Landform Mapping

1. The Advent of Geomorphological Mapping

2. The Diversity of Legends

3. The Needs for Standardisation and Flexibility

4. The Use of Aerial Photographs and Satellite Data

5. Landform Mapping in Synthetic (Holistic) Surveys of Terrain

6. Applied Geomorphological Surveying and Mapping

7. Summary and Conclusions

Chapter Three: Nature and Aims of Geomorphological Mapping

1. Introduction

2. Types of Geomorphological Maps

3. Geomorphological Map Scale

4. New Tools in Geomorphological Mapping

5. Problems and Efforts in Current Geomorphological Mapping

6. Experiences of GIS-Based, Object-Oriented Multiscale Geomorphological Mapping

7. Concluding Remarks

Chapter Four: Makers and Users of Geomorphological Maps

1. Introduction

2. Geomorphological Mapping Characteristics

3. Makers and Users

4. Examples of Nationwide Map Makers

5. Users

6. Conclusions

Chapter Five: Geomorphological Contributions to Landslide Risk Assessment

1. Introduction

2. Landslide Susceptibility, Hazard and Risk

3. Experience from Industry

4. Landslide Hazard and Risk Mapping for Rural Infrastructure Planning in Nepal

5. Sakhalin 2, Phase II Oil and Gas Pipeline in Russia

6. Landslide Mapping for Land Use Planning in Cyprus

7. Discussion

8. Conclusions

Chapter Six: Geomorphological Field Mapping

1. Introduction

2. Procedures and Protocols of Geomorphological Field Mapping

3. Examples of Geomorphological Field Mapping in Upland Terrain

4. Discussion

5. Conclusions and Outlook

Chapter Seven: Data Sources

1. Introduction

2. Analogue Data

3. Digital Data

4. Recent Trends, Problems and Future Perspectives

Chapter Eight: Digital Mapping

1. Introduction

2. Mapping Methods

3. File Formats

4. Visualisation

5. Quantification

6. Errors

7. Summary

Chapter Nine: Cartography

1. Introduction

2. Elements of Cartographic Map Design

3. Geomorphological Legend Systems and Map Symbols

4. Map Production and Dissemination

5. Geomorphological Maps on the Internet

6. Conclusions

Chapter Ten: Semi-Automated Identification and Extraction of Geomorphological Features Using Digital Elevation Data

1. Introduction

2. Geomorphological Mapping

3. Case Study Boschoord – The Netherlands

4. Case Study Lech – Austria

5. Closing Remarks

Chapter Eleven: Mapping Ireland’s Glaciated Continental Margin Using Marine Geophysical Data

1. Introduction

2. Case Study: Mapping Ireland’s Glaciated Continental Margin

3. The Glacial Geomorphology of the North and Northwest Irish Shelf – Description and Interpretation

4. The Glacially Related Geomorphology of the Northwest Irish Continental Margin

5. Discussion and Conclusions

Chapter Twelve: Submarine Geomorphology

1. Introduction

2. Case Study: Hawaii

3. Discussion and Conclusions

4. Software and Data

Chapter Thirteen: Marine Geomorphology

1. Introduction

2. Marine Geomorphological Mapping Methodology

3. Example: Geomorphological Mapping and the Study of the Storegga Slide

4. Conclusions

Chapter Fourteen: The Cherry Garden Landslide, Etchinghill Escarpment, Southeast England

1. Introduction

2. Site Topography

3. Site Geology

4. Mapping Methodology

5. Mapping Results: Main Geomorphological Units

6. Mapping Results: The Cherry Garden Landslide

7. Geomorphological Interpretation

8. Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: The Application of Geomorphological Mapping in the Assessment of Landslide Hazard in Hong Kong

1. Hong Kong and Landslide Hazards

2. Natural Terrain Landslides in Hong Kong

3. Geological and Geomorphological Setting

4. Approach and Methodology for Landslide Assessments in Hong Kong

5. Conceptual Ground Models

6. Site-Specific Field Mapping

7. Case Study

8. Conclusions

Chapter Sixteen: A Geomorphological Map as a Tool for Assessing Sediment Transfer Processes in Small Catchments Prone to Debris-Flows Occurrence

1. Introduction

2. The Development of a Dynamic Geomorphological Mapping Method

3. Example of Application in the Bruchi Torrent

4. Discussion

5. Conclusions and Perspectives

Chapter Seventeen: Geomorphological Assessment of Complex Landslide Systems Using Field Reconnaissance and Terrestrial Laser Scanning

1. Introduction

2. Study Area

3. Field Landslide Mapping

4. Terrestrial Laser-Scanning Survey

5. Conclusions

Chapter Eighteen: Digital Terrain Models from Airborne Laser Scanning for the Automatic Extraction of Natural and Anthropogenic Linear Structures

1. Introduction

2. Related Work

3. Method

4. Data Set and Test Site

5. Results

6. Conclusion

Chapter Nineteen: Applied Geomorphic Mapping for Land Management in the River Murray Corridor, SE Australia

1. Introduction

2. Previous Studies

3. Methodology

4. Results

5. Applications

6. Conclusions

Chapter Twenty: Monitoring Braided River Change Using Terrestrial Laser Scanning and Optical Bathymetric Mapping

1. Introduction

2. Technological Developments

3. Data Collection

4. Processing Methodology

5. Results: DEMs of Difference

6. Conclusion

Chapter Twenty-One: Uses and Limitations of Field Mapping of Lowland Glaciated Landscapes

1. Introduction

2. Methods

3. The Context of Glacial Landforms in North-Central Ireland

4. Results

5. Discussion

6. Conclusions

Chapter Twenty-Two: Mapping Late Holocene Landscape Evolution and Human Impact – A Case Study from Lower Khuzestan (SW Iran)

1. Introduction

2. Regional Setting

3. Materials and Methods

4. Results

5. Discussion

6. Conclusions

Chapter Twenty-Three: Military Applied Geomorphological Mapping

1. Introduction

2. The Normandy Landings in World War II

3. Terrain Analysis

4. Geomorphic Maps of Normandy

5. Conclusion

Chapter Twenty-Four: Future Developments of Geomorphological Mapping

Index