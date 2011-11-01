Geomorphological Mapping, Volume 15
1st Edition
Methods and Applications
Table of Contents
Foreword
List of Contributors
Chapter One: Introduction to Applied Geomorphological Mapping
1. Geomorphological Mapping
2. Techniques of Applied Geomorphological Mapping
3. Case Studies in Applied Geomorphological Mapping
Chapter Two: Old and New Trends in Geomorphological and Landform Mapping
1. The Advent of Geomorphological Mapping
2. The Diversity of Legends
3. The Needs for Standardisation and Flexibility
4. The Use of Aerial Photographs and Satellite Data
5. Landform Mapping in Synthetic (Holistic) Surveys of Terrain
6. Applied Geomorphological Surveying and Mapping
7. Summary and Conclusions
Chapter Three: Nature and Aims of Geomorphological Mapping
1. Introduction
2. Types of Geomorphological Maps
3. Geomorphological Map Scale
4. New Tools in Geomorphological Mapping
5. Problems and Efforts in Current Geomorphological Mapping
6. Experiences of GIS-Based, Object-Oriented Multiscale Geomorphological Mapping
7. Concluding Remarks
Chapter Four: Makers and Users of Geomorphological Maps
1. Introduction
2. Geomorphological Mapping Characteristics
3. Makers and Users
4. Examples of Nationwide Map Makers
5. Users
6. Conclusions
Chapter Five: Geomorphological Contributions to Landslide Risk Assessment
1. Introduction
2. Landslide Susceptibility, Hazard and Risk
3. Experience from Industry
4. Landslide Hazard and Risk Mapping for Rural Infrastructure Planning in Nepal
5. Sakhalin 2, Phase II Oil and Gas Pipeline in Russia
6. Landslide Mapping for Land Use Planning in Cyprus
7. Discussion
8. Conclusions
Chapter Six: Geomorphological Field Mapping
1. Introduction
2. Procedures and Protocols of Geomorphological Field Mapping
3. Examples of Geomorphological Field Mapping in Upland Terrain
4. Discussion
5. Conclusions and Outlook
Chapter Seven: Data Sources
1. Introduction
2. Analogue Data
3. Digital Data
4. Recent Trends, Problems and Future Perspectives
Chapter Eight: Digital Mapping
1. Introduction
2. Mapping Methods
3. File Formats
4. Visualisation
5. Quantification
6. Errors
7. Summary
Chapter Nine: Cartography
1. Introduction
2. Elements of Cartographic Map Design
3. Geomorphological Legend Systems and Map Symbols
4. Map Production and Dissemination
5. Geomorphological Maps on the Internet
6. Conclusions
Chapter Ten: Semi-Automated Identification and Extraction of Geomorphological Features Using Digital Elevation Data
1. Introduction
2. Geomorphological Mapping
3. Case Study Boschoord – The Netherlands
4. Case Study Lech – Austria
5. Closing Remarks
Chapter Eleven: Mapping Ireland’s Glaciated Continental Margin Using Marine Geophysical Data
1. Introduction
2. Case Study: Mapping Ireland’s Glaciated Continental Margin
3. The Glacial Geomorphology of the North and Northwest Irish Shelf – Description and Interpretation
4. The Glacially Related Geomorphology of the Northwest Irish Continental Margin
5. Discussion and Conclusions
Chapter Twelve: Submarine Geomorphology
1. Introduction
2. Case Study: Hawaii
3. Discussion and Conclusions
4. Software and Data
Chapter Thirteen: Marine Geomorphology
1. Introduction
2. Marine Geomorphological Mapping Methodology
3. Example: Geomorphological Mapping and the Study of the Storegga Slide
4. Conclusions
Chapter Fourteen: The Cherry Garden Landslide, Etchinghill Escarpment, Southeast England
1. Introduction
2. Site Topography
3. Site Geology
4. Mapping Methodology
5. Mapping Results: Main Geomorphological Units
6. Mapping Results: The Cherry Garden Landslide
7. Geomorphological Interpretation
8. Conclusion
Chapter Fifteen: The Application of Geomorphological Mapping in the Assessment of Landslide Hazard in Hong Kong
1. Hong Kong and Landslide Hazards
2. Natural Terrain Landslides in Hong Kong
3. Geological and Geomorphological Setting
4. Approach and Methodology for Landslide Assessments in Hong Kong
5. Conceptual Ground Models
6. Site-Specific Field Mapping
7. Case Study
8. Conclusions
Chapter Sixteen: A Geomorphological Map as a Tool for Assessing Sediment Transfer Processes in Small Catchments Prone to Debris-Flows Occurrence
1. Introduction
2. The Development of a Dynamic Geomorphological Mapping Method
3. Example of Application in the Bruchi Torrent
4. Discussion
5. Conclusions and Perspectives
Chapter Seventeen: Geomorphological Assessment of Complex Landslide Systems Using Field Reconnaissance and Terrestrial Laser Scanning
1. Introduction
2. Study Area
3. Field Landslide Mapping
4. Terrestrial Laser-Scanning Survey
5. Conclusions
Chapter Eighteen: Digital Terrain Models from Airborne Laser Scanning for the Automatic Extraction of Natural and Anthropogenic Linear Structures
1. Introduction
2. Related Work
3. Method
4. Data Set and Test Site
5. Results
6. Conclusion
Chapter Nineteen: Applied Geomorphic Mapping for Land Management in the River Murray Corridor, SE Australia
1. Introduction
2. Previous Studies
3. Methodology
4. Results
5. Applications
6. Conclusions
Chapter Twenty: Monitoring Braided River Change Using Terrestrial Laser Scanning and Optical Bathymetric Mapping
1. Introduction
2. Technological Developments
3. Data Collection
4. Processing Methodology
5. Results: DEMs of Difference
6. Conclusion
Chapter Twenty-One: Uses and Limitations of Field Mapping of Lowland Glaciated Landscapes
1. Introduction
2. Methods
3. The Context of Glacial Landforms in North-Central Ireland
4. Results
5. Discussion
6. Conclusions
Chapter Twenty-Two: Mapping Late Holocene Landscape Evolution and Human Impact – A Case Study from Lower Khuzestan (SW Iran)
1. Introduction
2. Regional Setting
3. Materials and Methods
4. Results
5. Discussion
6. Conclusions
Chapter Twenty-Three: Military Applied Geomorphological Mapping
1. Introduction
2. The Normandy Landings in World War II
3. Terrain Analysis
4. Geomorphic Maps of Normandy
5. Conclusion
Chapter Twenty-Four: Future Developments of Geomorphological Mapping
Index
Description
Geomorphological Mapping: a professional handbook of techniques and applications is a new book targeted at academics and practitioners who use, or wish to utilise, geomorphological mapping within their work. Synthesising for the first time an historical perspective to geomorphological mapping, field based and digital tools and techniques for mapping and an extensive array of case studies from academics and professionals active in the area. Those active in geomorphology, engineering geology, reinsurance, Environmental Impact Assessors, and allied areas, will find the text of immense value.
Key Features
- Growth of interest in geomorphological mapping and currently no texts comprehensively cover this topic
- Extensive case studies that will appeal to professionals, academics and students (with extensive use of diagrams, potentially colour plates)
- Brings together material on digital mapping (GIS and remote sensing), cartography and data sources with a focus on modern technologies (including GIS, remote sensing and digital terrain analysis)
- Provides readers with summaries of current advances in methodological/technical aspects
- Accompanied by electronic resources for digital mapping
Readership
Researchers and professionals in geomorphology, engineering geologists and applied geology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 610
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2011
- Published:
- 1st November 2011
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444535368
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444534460
Reviews
"Geomorphological Mapping: Methods and Applications is a practical textbook that is essential reading to students and professional practitioners wishing to embark on a geomorphological project in any discipline. It is the first book of its kind, in that it brings together many topics that are normally dealt with and taught separately. These include the practicalities of completing field mapping, through to data sources and how to interrogate them and process them in a GIS. The diagrams and maps provided as examples are of a high standard. It is easily read and logically arranged, with clear co-operation between the editors and contributors."--Quaternary Science Reviews
"This text explains the concepts, characteristics, makers and users of, and trends in, how modern geomorphological mapping can be applied to solve complex problems in land management, including landslide risk assessment, resource location, and changes in landforms. Following a historical overview of trends in field-based geomorphological mapping, Smith (geography, geology, and the environment, Kingston U., UK) and colleagues in the UK and the Netherlands present new digital tools and techniques, e.g., remote sensing, WebGIS, that have resulted in the use of 'non-subjective' mapping in applied research that now informs cartography, geographic information systems, and terrain analysis. The handbook includes international case studies illustrated with diagrams and color plates that exemplify the diverse applications, current limitations and potential of this methodology."--Reference and Research Book News, October 2012
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Mike Smith Author
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Geography, Geology and the Environment, Kingston University, UK
Paolo Paron Author
Affiliations and Expertise
UNESCO-IHE, Institute for Water Education, Delft, The Netherlands
James Griffiths Author
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Earth, Ocean and Environmental Sciences, University of Plymouth, UK