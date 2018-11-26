Geometry for Naval Architects - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081003282, 9780081003398

Geometry for Naval Architects

1st Edition

Authors: Adrian Biran
eBook ISBN: 9780081003398
Paperback ISBN: 9780081003282
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 26th November 2018
Page Count: 524
Description

Geometry for Naval Architects is the essential guide to the principles of naval geometry. Formerly fragmented throughout various sources, the topic is now presented in this comprehensive book that explains the history and specific applications of modern naval architecture mathematics and techniques, including numerous examples, applications and references to further enhance understanding. With a natural four-section organization (Traditional Methods, Differential Geometry, Computer Methods, and Applications in Naval Architecture), users will quickly progress from basic fundamentals to specific applications.

Careful instruction and a wealth of practical applications spare readers the extensive searches once necessary to understand the mathematical background of naval architecture and help them understand the meanings and uses of discipline-specific computer programs.

Key Features

  • Explains the basics of geometry as applied to naval architecture, with specific practical applications included throughout the book for real-life insights
  • Presents traditional methods and computational techniques (including MATLAB)
  • Provides a wealth of examples in MATLAB and MultiSurf (a computer-aided design package for naval architects and engineers)
  • Includes supplemental MATLAB and MultiSurf code available on a companion site

Readership

Entry-level naval architects and researchers working in ship design and developing/using ship design software; supplemental use for students of naval architecture and marine engineering

Table of Contents

Section I: Traditional Methods

1. Elements of descriptive geometry

2. The hull surface - Graphic definition

3. Geometric properties of plane figures

Section II: Differential Geometry

4. Parametric curves

5. Curvature

6. Surfaces

Section III: Computer Methods

7. Cubic splines

8. Geometrical transformations

9. Bezier curves

10. B-splines and NURBS

11. Computer representation of surfaces

Section IV: Applications in Naval Architecture

12. Applications to naval-architectural software

13. Hull transformations by computer software

14. Conformal mapping

15. Answers to selected exercises

Details

No. of pages:
524
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780081003398
Paperback ISBN:
9780081003282

About the Author

Adrian Biran

Adrian B. Biran received his MSc and DSc from Technion - Israel Institute of Technology, as well as a Diplomat Engineer degree from the Bucharest Polytechnic Institute. He worked extensively in design in Romania (at IPRONAV-The Institute of Ship Projects, the Bucharest Studios and IPA-The Institute of Automation Projects) and in Israel (at the Israel Shipyards and the Technion Research and Development Foundation).

Dr. Biran has also worked as a project instructor in Romania at the Technical Military Academy and in Israel at the Ben Gurion University. He has taught subjects including Machine Design, Engineering Drawing, and Naval Architecture. He has authored several papers on subjects such as computational linguistics and computer simulations of marine systems and subjects belonging to Ship Design. He is also the author of Ship Hydrostatics and Stability, Second Edition (BH).

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Adjunct Professor, Faculty of Mechanical Engineering, Technion – Israel Institute of Technology

Ratings and Reviews

