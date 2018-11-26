Geometry for Naval Architects

Adrian B. Biran received his MSc and DSc from Technion - Israel Institute of Technology, as well as a Diplomat Engineer degree from the Bucharest Polytechnic Institute. He worked extensively in design in Romania (at IPRONAV-The Institute of Ship Projects, the Bucharest Studios and IPA-The Institute of Automation Projects) and in Israel (at the Israel Shipyards and the Technion Research and Development Foundation).

Dr. Biran has also worked as a project instructor in Romania at the Technical Military Academy and in Israel at the Ben Gurion University. He has taught subjects including Machine Design, Engineering Drawing, and Naval Architecture. He has authored several papers on subjects such as computational linguistics and computer simulations of marine systems and subjects belonging to Ship Design. He is also the author of Ship Hydrostatics and Stability, Second Edition (BH).