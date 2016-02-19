Geometry and Combinatorics
1st Edition
Description
Geometry and Combinatorics: Selected Works of J. J. Seidel brings together some of the works of J. J. Seidel in geometry and combinatorics. Seidel's selected papers are divided into four areas: graphs and designs; lines with few angles; matrices and forms; and non-Euclidean geometry. A list of all of Seidel's publications is included.
Comprised of 29 chapters, this book begins with a discussion on equilateral point sets in elliptic geometry, followed by an analysis of strongly regular graphs of L2-type and of triangular type. The reader is then introduced to strongly regular graphs with (-1, 1, 0) adjacency matrix having eigenvalue 3; graphs related to exceptional root systems; and equiangular lines. Subsequent chapters deal with the regular two-graph on 276 vertices; the congruence order of the elliptic plane; equi-isoclinic subspaces of Euclidean spaces; and Wielandt's visibility theorem.
This monograph will be of interest to students and practitioners in the field of mathematics.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
List of Publications
I. Graphs and Designs
Equilateral Point Sets in Elliptic Geometry
Strongly Regular Graphs of L2-Type and of Triangular Type
Strongly Regular Graphs with (- 1, 1,0) Adjacency Matrix Having Eigenvalue 3
Strongly Regular Graphs Derived from Combinatorial Designs
A Strongly Regular Graph Derived from the Perfect Ternary Golay Code
Spherical Codes and Designs
Graphs Related to Exceptional Root Systems
Strongly Regular Graphs Having Strongly Regular Subconstituents
II. Lines with Few Angles
Equiangular Lines
A Survey of Two-Graphs
The Regular Two-Graph on 276 Vertices
Bounds for Systems of Lines, and Jacobi Polynomials
Line Graphs, Root Systems, and Elliptic Geometry
Two-Graphs, a Second Survey
III. Matrices and Forms
Orthogonal Matrices with Zero Diagonal
Quasiregular Two-Distance Sets
A Skew Hadamard Matrix of Order 36
Symmetric Hadamard Matrices of Order 36
Quadratic Forms over GF(2)
On Two-Graphs and Shult's Characterization of Symplectic and Orthogonal Geometries Over GF(2)
The Krein Condition, Spherical Designs, Norton Algebras and Permutation Groups
IV. Non-Euclidean Geometry
The Congruence Order of the Elliptic Plane
Equi-Isoclinic Subspaces of Euclidean Spaces
Metric Problems in Elliptic Geometry
The Football
Discrete Hyperbolic Geometry
Few Distance Sets in Rp,q
Remark on Wielandt's Visibility Theorem
Complete List of Permissions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 430
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1991
- Published:
- 7th May 1991
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483268002