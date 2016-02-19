Geometry and Combinatorics: Selected Works of J. J. Seidel brings together some of the works of J. J. Seidel in geometry and combinatorics. Seidel's selected papers are divided into four areas: graphs and designs; lines with few angles; matrices and forms; and non-Euclidean geometry. A list of all of Seidel's publications is included.

Comprised of 29 chapters, this book begins with a discussion on equilateral point sets in elliptic geometry, followed by an analysis of strongly regular graphs of L2-type and of triangular type. The reader is then introduced to strongly regular graphs with (-1, 1, 0) adjacency matrix having eigenvalue 3; graphs related to exceptional root systems; and equiangular lines. Subsequent chapters deal with the regular two-graph on 276 vertices; the congruence order of the elliptic plane; equi-isoclinic subspaces of Euclidean spaces; and Wielandt's visibility theorem.

This monograph will be of interest to students and practitioners in the field of mathematics.