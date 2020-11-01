Geometrical Dimensioning and Tolerancing for Design, Manufacturing and Inspection, Third Edition presents the state of the art in geometrical dimensioning and tolerancing. It describes the international standardization in this field laid down in ISO-Standards, and also indicates how this differs from the American Standard ASME Y14.5M, in concise and clear language.

The general principles of geometric dimensioning and tolerancing are described, helping to define precision-related specifications unambiguously and consistently with the constraints of the manufacturing and inspection processes. Principles for the inspection of geometrical deviations are given, together with a basis for tolerancing suitable for inspection, as well as practical examples that show correct application and offer advice beyond the scope of the standards.

Since publication of the second edition of this book in 2006 more than ten ISO GPS standards have been revised, involving the introduction of new symbols and concepts, and in many cases default interpretation of the tolerance indicators have changed, in addition two new versions of American standard ASME Y14.5 (2009 and 2018) have appeared. All of these developments have been addressed in this new edition in full, together with changes to measuring equipment and technical information related to inspection methods.

This book is an ideal introduction to geometrical dimensioning and tolerancing for students, and an essential reference for researchers and practitioners in the fields of design, manufacturing, and inspection.