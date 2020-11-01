Geometrical Dimensioning and Tolerancing for Design, Manufacturing and Inspection
3rd Edition
A Handbook for Geometrical Product Specification using ISO and ASME standards
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Geometrical Dimensioning and Tolerancing for Design, Manufacturing and Inspection, Third Edition presents the state of the art in geometrical dimensioning and tolerancing. It describes the international standardization in this field laid down in ISO-Standards, and also indicates how this differs from the American Standard ASME Y14.5M, in concise and clear language.
The general principles of geometric dimensioning and tolerancing are described, helping to define precision-related specifications unambiguously and consistently with the constraints of the manufacturing and inspection processes. Principles for the inspection of geometrical deviations are given, together with a basis for tolerancing suitable for inspection, as well as practical examples that show correct application and offer advice beyond the scope of the standards.
Since publication of the second edition of this book in 2006 more than ten ISO GPS standards have been revised, involving the introduction of new symbols and concepts, and in many cases default interpretation of the tolerance indicators have changed, in addition two new versions of American standard ASME Y14.5 (2009 and 2018) have appeared. All of these developments have been addressed in this new edition in full, together with changes to measuring equipment and technical information related to inspection methods.
This book is an ideal introduction to geometrical dimensioning and tolerancing for students, and an essential reference for researchers and practitioners in the fields of design, manufacturing, and inspection.
Key Features
- Reflects the latest ISO standards up to 2019 and ASME Y14.5 –2018
- The rules and cases of geometric tolerances are explained clearly with a wealth of examples and application cases presented with excellent technical drawings
- Tolerancing methods for specific manufacturing processes are addressed
- A detailed chapter covers everything a practitioner needs to know about the inspection of geometric tolerances
Readership
Design engineers, metrologists, manufacturing engineers, industrial designers, and quality managers working in a range of engineering sectors. Students and researchers working on subjects related to product engineering and design
Table of Contents
- Properties of the Surface
2. Principles of Tolerancing
3. Principles of Geometrical Tolerancing
4. Profile Tolerancing
5. Tolerancing of Cones
6. Positional Tolerancing
7. Tolerancing of Edges
8. Projected Tolerance Zone
9. Substitute Elements
10. Maximum Material Requirement
11. Envelope Requirement
12. Least Material Requirement
13. Tolerancing of Flexible Parts
14. Tolerance chains (accumulation of tolerances)
15. Statistical Tolerancing
16. Respecting Geometrical Tolerances During Manufacturing
17. General Geometrical Tolerances
18. Inspection of Geometrical Deviations
19. Function Related, Manufacturing Related, Inspection Related Geometrical Tolerancing
20. Examples of Geometrical Tolerancing
21. Differences Between ISO/ANSI/BS and Other Standards
22. Synopsis of ISO-Standards
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2021
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128240618
About the Author
Georg Henzold
Georg Henzold spent many years as manager of the department for standardization of a manufacturer for power plant machinery. He was also a longstanding chairman of the committee dealing with the standardization in the field of geometrical dimensioning and tolerancing in the German Standardization Institute DIN, and in the European Committee for Standardization CEN. He is a long-time delegate in the pertinent committees of the International Standardization Organization ISO.
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Deputy Director, Siemens AG; Member of ISO GPS Steering Committee, Germany
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.