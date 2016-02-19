Geometric Topology
1st Edition
Description
Geometric Topology contains the proceedings of the 1977 Georgia Topology Conference, held at the University of Georgia on August 1977. The book is comprised of contributions from leading experts in the field of geometric topology.These contributions are grouped into four sections: low dimensional manifolds, topology of manifolds, shape theory and infinite dimensional topology, and miscellaneous problems. Subjects discussed under these sections include local spanning missing loops, the structure of generalized manifolds having nonmanifold set of trivial dimension, universal open principal fibrations, and how to build a flexible polyhedral surface. Topologists, geometers, and mathematicians will find the book very interesting and insightful.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Part I Low Dimensional Manifolds
A Decomposition of S3 with a Null Sequence of Cellular Arcs
Special Representations for 3-Manifolds
Shrinking Countable Decompositions of E3 into Points and Tame Cells
Local Spanning Missing Loops
A Problem of Rushing
An Additive Index Theorem for Certain Wildly Embedded Arcs and Curves
Seifert Fibered Spaces in 3-Manifolds
On Exotic Homotopy Equivalences of 3-Manifolds
Eight Faces of the Poincare Homology 3-Sphere
Decomposing Analytic Surfaces
Heegaard Diagrams for Closed 4-Manifolds
Decompositions of E3 with Countably Many Non-Degenerate Elements
Decompositions of E3 into Cellular Sets
Part II Topology of Manifolds
The Structure of Generalized Manifolds Having Nonmanifold Set of Trivial Dimension
Embeddings and Immersions of Four Dimensional Manifolds in R6
General Position Maps for Topological Manifolds
The Equivariant Surgery Problem for Involutions
The Degree of a Branched Covering of a Sphere
A Universal 5-Manifold with Respect to Simplicial Triangulations
On πi DIFF Mn
Construction of Surgery Problems
Wild Embeddings of Piecewise Linear Manifolds in Codimension Two
Foliations and Monoids of Embeddings
On the Topology of Nonisolated Singularities
Approximating CAT CE Maps by CAT Homeomorphisms
On Complexes That Are Lipschitz Manifolds
Isometries of Inner Product Spaces and Their Geometric Applications
Hyperbolic Geometry and Homeomorphisms
K2 and Diffeomorphisms of Two and Three Dimensional Manifolds
Part III Shape Theory And Infinite Dimensional Topology
Concordances of Hilbert Cube Manifolds and Tubular Neighborhoods of Finite-Dimensional Manifolds
Universal Open Principal Fibrations
Compacta with the Homotopy Type of Finite Complexes
Manifolds Modeled on the Direct Limit of Hilbert Cubes
Concordance Classes of Free Actions of Compact Lie Groups on Infinite Dimensional Manifolds
Cell-Like Maps, Approximate Fibrations and Shape Fibrations
A Weak Flattening Criterion for Compacta in 4-Space
Based-Free Actions of Finite Groups on Hilbert Cubes with Absolute Retract Orbit Spaces are Conjugate
Part IV Miscellaneous Problems
How to Build a Flexible Polyhedral Surface
A Short List of Problems
Some Borsuk-Ulam Type Theorems
Details
- No. of pages:
- 712
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483271316