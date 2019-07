Geometric, Physical, and Visual Optics

Optics, Light, and Vision; The Geometric Behavior Of Light; Optical Objects and Images; Thin Lenses and Ray Diagrams; Thin Lens Equations; Thin Lens Eye Models; Single Spherical Refracting Interfaces; Plane Refracting Interfaces and Reduced Systems; Lenses Revisited; Astigmatism: On Axis; Prisms; Prism Properties Of Lenses; Prism and Dioptric Power In Off-Axis Meridians; Reflection; The Gauss System; System Matrices; Angular Magnification; Spectacle Magnification and Relative Spectacle Magnification; Stops and Related Effects; Aberrations; Waves and Superposition; Diffraction; Scattering, Absorption, Dispersion, and Polarization; Emission, Absorption, Photons, and Lasers; Spatial Distribution Of Optical Information; Appendix A: Trigonometry Review; Appendix B: Basic Matrix Algebra