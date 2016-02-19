Geometric, Physical, and Visual Optics
1st Edition
Description
A basic optics textbook that integrates relevant visual and ophthalmic optics material with basic geometric and physical optics. Dr. Keating's book uses the vergence approach to optics as well as the wavefront approach to vergence as an aid to developing optics intuition.
Table of Contents
Optics, Light, and Vision; The Geometric Behavior of Light; Optical Objects and Images; Thin Lenses and Ray Diagrams; Thin Lens Equations; Thin Lens Eye Models; Single Spherical Refracting Interfaces; Plane Refracting Interfaces and Reduced Systems; Lenses Revisited; Reflection; The Gauss System; System Matrices; Angular Magnification; Spectacle Magnification and Relative Spectacle Magnification; Astigmatism: On Axis; Dioptric Power and Off-Axis Meridians; Prisms; Prism Properties of Lenses; Stops and Related Effects; Aberrations; Waves and Superposition; Diffraction; Scattering, Dispersion, and Polarization; Emission, Absorption, and Photons; Spatial Distribution of Optical Formulation; Appendix: Basic Matrix Algebra
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1988
- Published:
- 6th June 1988
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483289465
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780409901061
About the Author
Michael Keating
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Michigan College of Optometry, Ferris State University, Big Rapids, MI