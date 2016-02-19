Geometric, Physical, and Visual Optics

Optics, Light, and Vision; The Geometric Behavior of Light; Optical Objects and Images; Thin Lenses and Ray Diagrams; Thin Lens Equations; Thin Lens Eye Models; Single Spherical Refracting Interfaces; Plane Refracting Interfaces and Reduced Systems; Lenses Revisited; Reflection; The Gauss System; System Matrices; Angular Magnification; Spectacle Magnification and Relative Spectacle Magnification; Astigmatism: On Axis; Dioptric Power and Off-Axis Meridians; Prisms; Prism Properties of Lenses; Stops and Related Effects; Aberrations; Waves and Superposition; Diffraction; Scattering, Dispersion, and Polarization; Emission, Absorption, and Photons; Spatial Distribution of Optical Formulation; Appendix: Basic Matrix Algebra