Geometric, Physical, and Visual Optics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780409901061, 9781483289465

Geometric, Physical, and Visual Optics

1st Edition

Authors: Michael Keating
eBook ISBN: 9781483289465
Paperback ISBN: 9780409901061
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 6th June 1988
Description

A basic optics textbook that integrates relevant visual and ophthalmic optics material with basic geometric and physical optics. Dr. Keating's book uses the vergence approach to optics as well as the wavefront approach to vergence as an aid to developing optics intuition.

Table of Contents

Optics, Light, and Vision; The Geometric Behavior of Light; Optical Objects and Images; Thin Lenses and Ray Diagrams; Thin Lens Equations; Thin Lens Eye Models; Single Spherical Refracting Interfaces; Plane Refracting Interfaces and Reduced Systems; Lenses Revisited; Reflection; The Gauss System; System Matrices; Angular Magnification; Spectacle Magnification and Relative Spectacle Magnification; Astigmatism: On Axis; Dioptric Power and Off-Axis Meridians; Prisms; Prism Properties of Lenses; Stops and Related Effects; Aberrations; Waves and Superposition; Diffraction; Scattering, Dispersion, and Polarization; Emission, Absorption, and Photons; Spatial Distribution of Optical Formulation; Appendix: Basic Matrix Algebra

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1988
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483289465
Paperback ISBN:
9780409901061

About the Author

Michael Keating

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Michigan College of Optometry, Ferris State University, Big Rapids, MI

