Geometric Measure Theory: A Beginner's Guide, Fifth Edition provides the framework readers need to understand the structure of a crystal, a soap bubble cluster, or a universe.

The book is essential to any student who wants to learn geometric measure theory, and will appeal to researchers and mathematicians working in the field. Brevity, clarity, and scope make this classic book an excellent introduction to more complex ideas from geometric measure theory and the calculus of variations for beginning graduate students and researchers.

Morgan emphasizes geometry over proofs and technicalities, providing a fast and efficient insight into many aspects of the subject, with new coverage to this edition including topical coverage of the Log Convex Density Conjecture, a major new theorem at the center of an area of mathematics that has exploded since its appearance in Perelman's proof of the Poincaré conjecture, and new topical coverage of manifolds taking into account all recent research advances in theory and applications.