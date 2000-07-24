Geometric measure theory has become increasingly essential to geometry as well as numerous and varied physical applications. The third edition of this leading text/reference introduces the theory, the framework for the study of crystal growth, clusters of soap bubbles, and similar structures involving minimization of energy.

Over the past thirty years, this theory has contributed to major advances in geometry and analysis including, for example, the original proof of the positive mass conjecture in cosmology.

This third edition of Geometric Measure Theory: A Beginner's Guide presents, for the first time in print, the proofs of the double bubble and the hexagonal honeycomb conjectures. Four new chapters lead the reader through treatments of the Weaire-Phelan counterexample of Kelvin's conjecture, Almgren's optimal isoperimetric inequality, and immiscible fluids and crystals. The abundant illustrations, examples, exercises, and solutions in this book will enhance its reputation as the most accessible introduction to the subject.