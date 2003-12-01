Geometric Computations with Interval and New Robust Methods - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781898563976, 9780857099518

Geometric Computations with Interval and New Robust Methods

1st Edition

Applications in Computer Graphics, GIS and Computational Geometry

Authors: H Ratschek J Rokne
eBook ISBN: 9780857099518
Paperback ISBN: 9781898563976
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st December 2003
Page Count: 336
Description

This undergraduate and postgraduate text will familiarise readers with interval arithmetic and related tools to gain reliable and validated results and logically correct decisions for a variety of geometric computations plus the means for alleviating the effects of the errors. It also considers computations on geometric point-sets, which are neither robust nor reliable in processing with standard methods. The authors provide two effective tools for obtaining correct results: (a) interval arithmetic, and (b) ESSA the new powerful algorithm which improves many geometric computations and makes them rounding error free.

Key Features

  • Familiarises the reader with interval arithmetic and related tools to gain reliable and validated results and logically correct decisions for a variety of geometric computations
  • Provides two effective methods for obtaining correct results in interval arithmetic and ESSA

Readership

Undergraduate and graduate students

Table of Contents

Interval analysis; Interval Newton methods; The exact sign of sum algorithm (ESSA); Intersection tests; The SCCI-hybrid method for 2D-curve tracing; Interval versions of Bernstein polynomials, Bezier curves and the De Casteljau algorithm; Robust computations of selected discrete problems.

Details

No. of pages:
336
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857099518
Paperback ISBN:
9781898563976

About the Author

H Ratschek

Helmut Ratschek, Heinrich Heine Universitat, Germany.

Affiliations and Expertise

Heinrich Heine Universitat, Germany

J Rokne

Jon Rokne, University of Calgary, Canada.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Calgary, Canada

