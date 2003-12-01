Geometric Computations with Interval and New Robust Methods
1st Edition
Applications in Computer Graphics, GIS and Computational Geometry
Description
This undergraduate and postgraduate text will familiarise readers with interval arithmetic and related tools to gain reliable and validated results and logically correct decisions for a variety of geometric computations plus the means for alleviating the effects of the errors. It also considers computations on geometric point-sets, which are neither robust nor reliable in processing with standard methods. The authors provide two effective tools for obtaining correct results: (a) interval arithmetic, and (b) ESSA the new powerful algorithm which improves many geometric computations and makes them rounding error free.
Key Features
- Familiarises the reader with interval arithmetic and related tools to gain reliable and validated results and logically correct decisions for a variety of geometric computations
Readership
Undergraduate and graduate students
Table of Contents
Interval analysis; Interval Newton methods; The exact sign of sum algorithm (ESSA); Intersection tests; The SCCI-hybrid method for 2D-curve tracing; Interval versions of Bernstein polynomials, Bezier curves and the De Casteljau algorithm; Robust computations of selected discrete problems.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2004
- Published:
- 1st December 2003
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857099518
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781898563976
About the Author
H Ratschek
Helmut Ratschek, Heinrich Heine Universitat, Germany.
Affiliations and Expertise
Heinrich Heine Universitat, Germany
J Rokne
Jon Rokne, University of Calgary, Canada.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Calgary, Canada