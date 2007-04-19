Geometric Algebra for Computer Science
1st Edition
An Object-Oriented Approach to Geometry
CHAPTER 1. WHY GEOMETRIC ALGEBRA?
An Example in Geometric Algebra
How It Works and How It’s Different
Vector Spaces as Modeling Tools
Subspaces as Elements of Computation
Linear Transformations Extended
Universal Orthogonal Transformations
Objects are Operators
Closed-Form Interpolation and
Perturbation
Programming Geometry
You Can Only Gain
Software Implementation
The Structure of This Book
Part I: Geometric Algebra
Part II: Models of Geometry
Part III: Implementation of Geometric
Algebra
The Structure of the Chapters
PART I GEOMETRIC ALGEBRA
CHAPTER 2. SPANNING ORIENTED SUBSPACES
Vector Spaces
Oriented Line Elements
Properties of Homogeneous Lines
Visualizing Vectors
Oriented Area Elements
Properties of Planes
Introducing the Outer Product
Visualizing Bivectors
Visualizing Bivector Addition
Oriented Volume Elements
Properties of Volumes
Associativity of the Outer Product
Visualization of Trivectors
Quadvectors in 3-D Are Zero
Scalars Interpreted Geometrically
Applications
Solving Linear Equations
Intersecting Planar Lines
Homogeneous Subspace Representation
Parallelness
Direct Representation of Oriented
Weighted Subspaces
Nonmetric Lengths, Areas, and Volumes
The Graded Algebra of Subspaces
Blades and Grades
The Ladder of Subspaces
k-Blades Versus k-Vectors
The Grassmann Algebra of Multivectors
Reversion and Grade Involution
Summary of Outer Product Properties
Further Reading
Exercises
Drills
Structural Exercises
Programming Examples and Exercises
Drawing Bivectors
Exercise: Hidden Surface Removal
Singularities in Vector Fields
CHAPTER 3. METRIC PRODUCTS OF SUBSPACES
Sizing Up Subspaces
Metrics, Norms, and Angles
Definition of the Scalar Product*
The Squared Norm of a Subspace
The Angle Between Subspaces
From Scalar Product to Contraction
Implicit Definition of Contraction
Computing the Contraction Explicitly
Algebraic Subtleties
Geometric Interpretation of the Contraction
The Other Contraction
Orthogonality and Duality
Nonassociativity of the Contraction
The Inverse of a Blade
Orthogonal Complement and Duality
The Duality Relationships
Dual Representation of Subspaces
Orthogonal Projection of Subspaces
The 3-D Cross Product
Use of the Cross Product
The Cross Product Incorporated
Application: Reciprocal Frames
Further Reading
Exercises
Drills
Structural Exercises
Programming Examples and Exercises
Orthonormalization
Exercise: Implementing the Cross
Product
Reciprocal Frames
Color Space Conversion
CHAPTER 4. LINEAR TRANSFORMATIONS OF
SUBSPACES
Linear Transformations of Vectors
Outermorphisms: Linear Transformation of
Blades
Motivation of the Outermorphism
Examples of Outermorphisms
The Determinant of a Linear
Transformation
Linear Transformation of the Metric
Products
Linear Transformation of the Scalar
Product
The Adjoint of a Linear Transformation
Linear Transformation of the
Contraction
Orthogonal Transformations
Transforming a Dual Representation
Application: Linear Transformation of
the Cross Product
Inverses of Outermorphisms
Matrix Representations
Matrices for Vector Transformations
Matrices for Outermorphisms
Summary
Suggestions for Further Reading
Structural Exercises
Programming Examples and Exercises
Orthogonal Projection
Orthogonal Projection, Matrix
Representation
Transforming Normal Vectors
CHAPTER 5. INTERSECTION AND UNION OF
SUBSPACES
The Phenomenology of Intersection
Intersection Through Outer Factorization
Relationships Between Meet and Join
Using Meet and Join
Join and Meet are Mostly Linear
Quantitative Properties of the Meet
Linear Transformation of Meet and Join
Offset Subspaces
Further Reading
Exercises
Drills
Structural Exercises
Programming Examples and Exercises
The Meet and Join
Efficiency
Floating Point Issues
CHAPTER 6. THE FUNDAMENTAL PRODUCT OF
GEOMETRIC ALGEBRA
The Geometric Product for Vectors
An Invertible Product for Geometry
Symmetry and Antisymmetry
Properties of the Geometric Product
The Geometric Product for Vectors on
a Basis
Dividing by a Vector
Ratios of Vectors as Operators
The Geometric Product of Multivectors
Algebraic Definition of the Geometric
Product
Evaluating the Geometric Product
Grades and the Geometric Product
The Subspace Products Retrieved
The Subspace Products from Symmetry
The Subspace Products as Selected
Grades
Geometric Division
Inverses of Blades
Decomposition: Projection to Subspaces
The Other Division: Reflection
Further Reading
Exercises
Drills
Structural Exercises
Programming Examples and Exercises
Exercise: Subspace Products Retrieved
Gram-Schmidt Orthogonalization
CHAPTER 7. ORTHOGONAL TRANSFORMATIONS AS
VERSORS
Reflections of Subspaces
Rotations of Subspaces
3-D Rotors as Double Reflectors
Rotors Perform Rotations
A Sense of Rotation
Composition of Rotations
Multiple Rotations in 2-D
Real 2-D Rotors Subsume Complex
Numbers
Multiple Rotations in 3-D
Visualizing 3-D Rotations
Unit Quaternions Subsumed
The Exponential Representation of Rotors
Pure Rotors as Exponentials of 2-D
Blades
Trigonometric and Hyperbolic Functions
Rotors as Exponentials of Bivectors
Logarithms
Subspaces as Operators
Reflection by Subspaces
Subspace Projection as Sandwiching
Transformations as Objects
Versors Generate Orthogonal Transformations
The Versor Product
Even and Odd Versors
Orthogonal Transformations are Versor
Products
Versors, Blades, Rotors, and Spinors
The Product Structure of Geometric Algebra
The Products Summarized
Geometric Algebra Versus Clifford
Algebra
But-is it Efficient?
Further Reading
Exercises
Drills
Structural Exercises
Programming Examples and Exercises
Reflecting in Vectors
Two Reflections Equal One Rotation
Matrix-Rotor Conversion 1
Exercise: Matrix-Rotor Conversion 2
Julia Fractals
Extra Example: Rotations Used for
Example User Interface
CHAPTER 8. GEOMETRIC DIFFERENTIATION
Geometrical Changes by Orthogonal
Transformations
Transformational Changes
The Commutator Product
Rotor-Induced Changes
Multiple Rotor-Induced Changes
Transformation of a Change
Change of a Transformation
Parametric Differentiation
Scalar Differentiation
Application: Radius of Curvature of a
Planar Curve
Directional Differentiation
Table of Elementary Results
Application: Tilting a Mirror
Vector Differentiation
Elementary Results of Vector
Differentiation
Properties of Vector Differentiation
Multivector Differentiation
Definition
Application: Estimating Rotors
Optimally
Further Reading
Exercises
Drills
Structural Exercises
PART II MODELS OF GEOMETRIES
CHAPTER 9. MODELING GEOMETRIES
CHAPTER 10. THE VECTOR SPACE MODEL: THE
ALGEBRA OF DIRECTIONS
The Natural Model for Directions
Angular Relationships
The Geometry of Planar Triangles
Angular Relationships in 3-D
Rotation Groups and Crystallography
Computing with 3-D Rotors
Determining a Rotor from Rotation
Plane and Angle
Determining a Rotor from a Frame
Rotation in 3-D
The Logarithm of a 3-D Rotor
Rotor Interpolation
Application: Estimation in the Vector Space
Model
Noisy Rotor Estimation
External Camera Calibration
Convenient Abuse: Locations as Directions
Further Reading
Programming Examples and Exercises
Interpolating Rotations
Crystallography Implementation
External Camera Calibration
CHAPTER 11. THE HOMOGENEOUS MODEL
Homogeneous Representation Space
All Points are Vectors
Finite Points
Infinite Points and Attitudes
Addition of Points
Terminology: from Precise to
Convenient
All Lines are 2-Blades
Finite Lines
Lines at Infinity
Don’t Add Lines
All Planes are 3-Blades
k-Flats as (k+1)-Blades
Finite k-Flats
Infinite k-Flats
Parameters of k-Flats
The Number of Parameters of an Offset
Flat
Direct and Dual Representations of Flats
Direct Representation
Dual Representation
Incidence Relationships
Examples of Incidence Computations
Relative Orientation
Relative Lengths: Distance Ratio and
Cross Ratio
Linear Transformations: Motions, and More
Linear Transformations on Blades
Translations
Rotations Around the Origin
General Rotation
Rigid Body Motion
Constructing Elements Through Motions
Rigid Body Motion Outermorphisms as
Matrices
Affine Transformations
Projective Transformations
Coordinate-Free Parameterized Constructions
Metric Products in the Homogeneous Model
Non-Euclidean Results
Nonmetric Orthogonal Projection
Further Reading
Exercises
Drills
Structural Exercises
Programming Examples and Exercises
Working with Points
Intersecting Primitives
Don’t Add Lines
Perspective Projection
CHAPTER 12. APPLICATIONS OF THE
HOMOGENEOUS MODEL
Homogeneous Plücker Coordinates in 3-D
Line Representation
The Elements in Coordinate Form
Combining Elements
Matrices of Motions in Plücker
Coordinates
Sparse Usage of the 24 Dimensions
Imaging by Multiple Cameras
The Pinhole Camera
Homogeneous Coordinates as Imaging
Cameras and Stereo Vision
Line-based Stereo Vision
Further Reading
Exercises
Structural Exercises
Programming Examples and Exercises
Loading Transformations into OpenGL
Transforming Primitives with OpenGL
Matrices
Marker Reconstruction in Optical
Motion Capture
CHAPTER 13. THE CONFORMAL MODEL:
OPERATIONAL EUCLIDEAN GEOMETRY
The Conformal Model
Representational Space and Metric
Points as Null Vectors
General Vectors Represent Dual Planes
and Spheres
Euclidean Transformations as Versors
Euclidean Versors
Proper Euclidean Motions as Even
Versors
Covariant Preservation of Structure
The Invariance of Properties
Flats and Directions
The Direct Representation of Flats
Correspondence with the Homogeneous
Model
Dual Representation of Flats
Directions
Application: General Planar Reflection
Rigid Body Motions
Algebraic Properties of Translations
and Rotations
Screw Motions
Logarithm of a Rigid Body Motion
Application: Interpolation of Rigid Body
Motions
Application: Differential Planar Reflections Further Reading Exercises Drills Structural Exercises Programming Examples and Exercises Metric Matters Exercise: The Distance Between Points Loading Transformations in OpenGL, Again Interpolation of Rigid Body Motions CHAPTER 14. NEW PRIMITIVES FOR EUCLIDEAN GEOMETRY Rounds Dual Rounds Direct Rounds Oriented Rounds Tangents as Intersections of Touching Rounds Euclid’s Elements From Blades to Parameters A Visual Explanation of Rounds as Blades Point Representation Circle Representation Euclidean Circles Intersect as Planes Application: Voronoi Diagrams Application: Fitting a Sphere to Points The Inner Product Distance of Spheres Fitting a Sphere to Points Application: Kinematics Forward Kinematics Inverse Kinematics Further Reading Exercises Drills Structural Exercises Programming Examples and Exercises Voronoi Diagrams and Delaunay Triangulations Exercise: Drawing Euclid’s Elements Conformal Primitives and Intersections Fitting a Sphere to a Set of Points CHAPTER 15. CONSTRUCTIONS IN EUCLIDEAN GEOMETRY Euclidean Incidence and Coincidence Incidence Revisited Co-Incidence Real Meet or Plunge The Plunge of Flats Euclidean Nuggets Tangents Without Differentiating Carriers, Tangent Flat Surrounds, Factorization of Rounds Affine Combinations Euclidean Projections Application: All Kinds of Vectors Application: Analysis of a Voronoi Cell Edge Lines Edge Point Edge Length Conversion to Classical Formulas Further Reading Exercises Drills Structural Exercises Programming Examples and Exercises The Plunge Affine Combinations of Points Euclidean Projections CHAPTER 16. CONFORMAL OPERATORS Spherical Inversion Applications of Inversion The Center of a Round Reflection in Spheres and Circles Scaling The Positive Scaling Rotor Reflection in the Origin: Negative Scaling Positively Scaled Rigid Body Motions Logarithm of a Scaled Rigid Body Motion Transversions Transformations of the Standard Blades General Conformal Transformations Loxodromes Circular Rotations Möbius Transformations Non-Euclidean Geometries Hyperbolic Geometry Spherical Geometry Further Reading Exercises Drills Structural Exercises Programming Examples and Exercises Homogeneous 4X4 Matrices to Conformal Versors Logarithm of Scaled Rigid Body Motion Interpolation of Scaled Rigid Body Motions The Seashell CHAPTER 17. OPERATIONAL MODELS FOR GEOMETRIES Algebras for Geometries PART III IMPLEMENTING GEOMETRIC ALGEBRA CHAPTER 18. IMPLEMENTATION ISSUES The Levels of Geometric Algebra Implementation Who Should Read What Alternative Implementation Approaches Isomorphic Matrix Algebras Irreducible Matrix Implementations Factored Representations Structural Exercises CHAPTER 19. BASIS BLADES AND OPERATIONS Representing Unit Basis Blades with Bitmaps The Outer Product of Basis Blades The Geometric Product of Basis Blades in an Orthogonal Metric The Geometric Product of Basis Blades in Nonorthogonal Metrics The Inner Products of Basis Blades Commutator Product of Basis Blades Grade-Dependent Signs on Basis Blades CHAPTER 20. THE LINEAR PRODUCTS AND OPERATIONS A Linear Algebra Approach Implementing the Linear Operations Implementing the Linear Products The List of Basis Blades Approach Structural Exercises CHAPTER 21. FUNDAMENTAL ALGORITHMS FOR NONLINEAR PRODUCTS Inverse of Versors (and Blades) Inverse of Multivectors Exponential, Sine, and Cosine of Multivectors Logarithm of Versors Multivector Classification Blade Factorization The Meet and Join of Blades Structural Exercises CHAPTER 22. SPECIALIZING THE STRUCTURE FOR EFFICIENCY Issues in Efficient Implementation Generative Programming Resolving the Issues The Approach Implementation Algebraic Specification Implementation of the General Multivector Class Implementation of the Specialized Multivector Classes Optimizing Functions Over the Algebra Outermorphisms Optimizing the Nonlinear Functions Benchmarks A Small Price to Pay Exercises CHAPTER 23. USING THE GEOMETRY IN A RAY- TRACING APPLICATION Ray-Tracing Basics The Ray-Tracing Algorithm Representing Meshes Modeling the Scene Scene Transformations Tracing the Rays The Representation of Rays Spawning Rays Ray-Model Intersection Reflection Refraction Shading Evaluation PART IV APPENDICES A METRICS AND NULL VECTORS The Bilinear Form Diagonalization to Orthonormal Basis General Metrics Null Vectors and Null Blades Rotors in General Metrics B CONTRACTIONS AND OTHER INNER PRODUCTS Other Inner Products The Dot Product Hestenes’ Inner Product Near Equivalence of Inner Products Geometric Interpretation and Usage Equivalence of the Implicit and Explicit Contraction Definitions Proof of the Second Duality Projection and the Norm of the Contraction C SUBSPACE PRODUCTS RETRIEVED Outer Product from Peometric Product Contractions from Geometric Product Proof of the Grade Approach D COMMON EQUATIONS BIBLIOGRAPHY INDEX
Description
Until recently, almost all of the interactions between objects in virtual 3D worlds have been based on calculations performed using linear algebra. Linear algebra relies heavily on coordinates, however, which can make many geometric programming tasks very specific and complex-often a lot of effort is required to bring about even modest performance enhancements. Although linear algebra is an efficient way to specify low-level computations, it is not a suitable high-level language for geometric programming.
Geometric Algebra for Computer Science presents a compelling alternative to the limitations of linear algebra. Geometric algebra, or GA, is a compact, time-effective, and performance-enhancing way to represent the geometry of 3D objects in computer programs. In this book you will find an introduction to GA that will give you a strong grasp of its relationship to linear algebra and its significance for your work. You will learn how to use GA to represent objects and perform geometric operations on them. And you will begin mastering proven techniques for making GA an integral part of your applications in a way that simplifies your code without slowing it down.
Key Features
The first book on Geometric Algebra for programmers in computer graphics and entertainment computing
Written by leaders in the field providing essential information on this new technique for 3D graphics
This full colour book includes a website with GAViewer, a program to experiment with GA
Readership
Professionals working in fields requiring complex geometric computation such as robotics, computer graphics, and computer games. Students in graduate or advanced undergraduate programs in computer science.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 664
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2007
- Published:
- 19th April 2007
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123694652
About the Authors
Leo Dorst Author
Informatics Institute, Faculty of Sciences, University of Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Daniel Fontijne Author
Daniel Fontijne holds a Master’s degree in artificial Intelligence and a Ph.D. in Computer Science, both from the University of Amsterdam. His main professional interests are computer graphics, motion capture, and computer vision.
Intelligent Autonomous Systems, University of Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Stephen Mann Author
University of Waterloo, Ontario, Canada