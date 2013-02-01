Geomaterials Under the Microscope - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124072305, 9780124076693

Geomaterials Under the Microscope

1st Edition

Authors: Jeremy Ingham
eBook ISBN: 9780124076693
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124072305
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st February 2013
Page Count: 192
Description

Geomaterials, or geologically derived materials, are of enormous economic importance to the global construction industry. If you are a geologist or petrographer who provides consultation to architects, civil engineers, and construction engineers, you must have the knowledge and expertise of the features and applications of geomaterials to provide accurate and safe recommendations. This is the first guide to the petrography of geomaterials, making the petrographer’s specialist knowledge available to you in a single source. More than 350 full-color and captioned photos provide concise explanations of petrographic properties of geomaterials and how to interpret them—arming you with the tools to identify the highest quality geomaterials and how they are used in the construction industry.

Key Features

  • Provides a summary of the properties and classifications of geomaterials
  • Includes more than 350 color and captioned photographs plus 35 tables, line drawings and diagrams
  • Provides an overview of geomaterials practice and a state of the art review of petrographic techniques

Readership

Geologists and geomaterials practitioners

Table of Contents

Introduction
Building stone
Aggregates
Concrete
Concrete products
Flooring materials
Mortar, plaster and render
Bricks, terracotta & other ceramics
Bituminous mixtures
Appendix A: Staining techniques for geomaterials petrography
Appendix B: Suppliers of petrographic equipment, training and literature
Index

About the Author

Jeremy Ingham

Affiliations and Expertise

Mott MacDonald, London, UK

Reviews

"The material-specific chapters review basic geology, identify the principal applications of petrographic examination, classify sub-categories by engineering purpose, describe their properties and use in construction, and illustrate evidence of physical and chemical deterioration." --Reference and Research Book News, August 2013

Ratings and Reviews

