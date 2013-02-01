Geomaterials Under the Microscope
1st Edition
Description
Geomaterials, or geologically derived materials, are of enormous economic importance to the global construction industry. If you are a geologist or petrographer who provides consultation to architects, civil engineers, and construction engineers, you must have the knowledge and expertise of the features and applications of geomaterials to provide accurate and safe recommendations. This is the first guide to the petrography of geomaterials, making the petrographer’s specialist knowledge available to you in a single source. More than 350 full-color and captioned photos provide concise explanations of petrographic properties of geomaterials and how to interpret them—arming you with the tools to identify the highest quality geomaterials and how they are used in the construction industry.
Key Features
- Provides a summary of the properties and classifications of geomaterials
- Includes more than 350 color and captioned photographs plus 35 tables, line drawings and diagrams
- Provides an overview of geomaterials practice and a state of the art review of petrographic techniques
Readership
Geologists and geomaterials practitioners
Table of Contents
Introduction
Building stone
Aggregates
Concrete
Concrete products
Flooring materials
Mortar, plaster and render
Bricks, terracotta & other ceramics
Bituminous mixtures
Appendix A: Staining techniques for geomaterials petrography
Appendix B: Suppliers of petrographic equipment, training and literature
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 192
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
- Published:
- 1st February 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124076693
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124072305
About the Author
Jeremy Ingham
Affiliations and Expertise
Mott MacDonald, London, UK
Reviews
"The material-specific chapters review basic geology, identify the principal applications of petrographic examination, classify sub-categories by engineering purpose, describe their properties and use in construction, and illustrate evidence of physical and chemical deterioration." --Reference and Research Book News, August 2013