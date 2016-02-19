Geomagnetism
1st Edition
Annals of The International Geophysical Year, Vol. 4
Annals of the International Geophysical Year, Part IV: Geomagnetism covers the principles and methods of observation of geomagnetism. This book is organized into four parts encompassing 17 chapters that also consider the concept of seismology and cosmic radiation. The first two parts focus on geomagnetism, its general principles, technique of scaling, method of measurement, and equipment for recording. These parts also provide results of geomagnetic activity obtained the Earth-current installation at the U.S.S.R. stations. The third part presents the monthly bulletins containing the reduced data on seismological activity during the International Geophysical Year. This part also deals with the use of seismological codes for data transmission from seismograms. The fourth part describes the instrumentation for measuring cosmic-ray intensity changes and the design specifications for a meson intensity recorder. This book is directed toward to geophysicists.
I. Nuclear Radiation Techniques For Radioactivity Measurements
II. Aurora and Airglow
I The Aurora in Middle and Low Latitudes
II Visual Auroral Observation
III Auroral Photography
IV Visual Observations of the Airglow and Other Non-auroral Luminosities of the Night Sky
V Photometric Observation of the Airglow
III. Longitudes and Latitudes
I Instructions pour la Présentation des Résultats des Services horaires pendant la Période 1957-58 et la Réduction des Observationes faites avec des Instruments de Passages
II Instructions pour la Détermination de l'Heure et de la Latitude avec l'Astrolabe impersonnel A. Danjon
III Instructions pour l'Emploi de la Radioélectricité dans l'Opération mondiale des Longitudes et des Latitudes
IV Instructions for Operation of the Moon-Position Camera
V Instructions for use of the PZT in the Longitude and Latitude Program
IV. Geomagnetism—Part I
I Introduction—General Remarks on Geomagnetic Observations
II The Techniques of Scaling K and Q of Geomagnetic Activity
III The Geomagnetic Measures for the Time-Variations of Solar Corpuscular Radiation, described for use in Correlation Studies in other Geophysical Fields
IV Instrumental Equipment for the Recording of Space Gradients of the Magnetic Elements
V. Geomagnetism—Part II
I Introduction
II Enquête sur les Appareils enregistreurs des Variations rapides du Champ magnétique Terrestre
III Electronic Recording of the Transient Variations in the Earth's Magnetic Field
IV Méthode "Barre-Fluxmètre" d'Enregistrement des Variations magnétique rapides
V Note sommaire sur les Variomètres electromagnétiques
VI A Fluxmeter Device for the Observation of Rapid Small Changes in the Earth's Magnetic Field
VII Conseils, pour l'Année géophysique, sur l'Installation de Stations d'Enregistrement des Variations telluriques rapides
VIII Earth-Current Installations at the Stations of the USSR
VI. Seismology
VII. Cosmic Radiation
I Cosmic Radiation Neutron Intensity Counter
II Standard Meson Intensity Recorder
