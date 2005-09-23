Geology of North-West Borneo
1st Edition
Sarawak, Brunei and Sabah
The book is a comprehensive compilation of all aspects of the geology of Northwest Borneo (Sarawak, Brunei and Sabah) and the contiguous South China and Sulu Seas. The sedimentary formations are described, their palaeontology tabulated and ages discussed. Stratigraphic charts illustrate their relationships across the whole region. Detailed geological maps of selected areas are accompanied by cross sections based on outcrop patterns and drilling and seismic data offshore. Palaeocurrent maps are presented and the palaeogeography for different ages described and sedimentary provenance discussed.
Descriptions of the ophiolite sequences, volcanic and plutonic rocks are accompanied by tables of selected chemical analyses and geochemical plots and their tectonic significance discussed. All radiometric data are tabulated and discussed.
Regional structures and the predominantly Tertiary tectonics are described. In Sarawak the mountains are constructed of Upper Cretaceous to Lower Eocene greenschist facies shaly turbiditic Rajang Group, uplifted before the end of the Eocene. In Sabah the Western Cordillera is constructed of Eocene to Lower Miocene sandy turbidite uplifted in the Late Miocene and Pliocene. Miocene intrusion of Mount Kinabalu and uplift of the Cordillera is related to collision at the Northwest Borneo Trough. Gold, antimony, mercury and copper deposits are described and the tectonic setting of oil and gas deposits discussed.
- Correlation tables, descriptions and ages of all major sedimentary formations of Sarawak, Brunei and Sabah
- Petrology, geochemistry and ages of all volcanic and plutonic formations of North West Borneo and their tectonic significance
- Economic geology including the geological setting of offshore oil and gas deposits
Geologists, petrologists, economic geologists, geochemists, volcanologists, geophysicists
Introduction.
Part A. Sarawak. Regional Tectonic Setting. I. Regional Geology Concepts. II. Palaeomagnetism of Sarawak. III. Geomorphology. IV. The Kuching Zone. V. Sibu Zone. VI. Miri Zone. VII. The Passive Continental Margin. VIII. Mineral, Petroleum and Coal Deposits. IX. Tectonic Elements and Models.
Part B. Sabah. X. Introduction. XI. Geomorphology. XII. Introduction to the Stratigraphy. XIII. Sulu Sea Marginal Basin. XIV. The Ophiolitic Basement. XV. Eastern Rajang Group (Gallic to Eocene). XVI. Rajang Group (Western). XVII. Kinabatangan Group. XVIII. Crocker Formation (including the Temburong FM.). XIX. Uplift of the Crocker and Trusmadi Formations. XX. East Sabah Mélanges. XXI. Tanjong Group ‘Circular Basins’. XXII. Dent Peninsula Volcanics and Pyroclastics. XXIII. Dent Group. XXIV. Semporna Peninsula Volcanism. XXV. Mount Kinabalu Granitoids. XXVI. The East Baram Delta. XXVII. Brunei Darussalam: Geological Link between Sabah and Sarawak. XXIX. Mineral Deposits. XXX. Coal Deposits. XXXI. Petroleum. References.
- 444
- English
- © Elsevier Science 2005
- 23rd September 2005
- Elsevier Science
- 9780080460895
- 9780444519986
C.S. Hutchison
University of Malaya, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia