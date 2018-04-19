Geology and Landscape Evolution
2nd Edition
General Principles Applied to the United States
Description
Geology and Landscape Evolution: General Principles Applied to the United States, Second Edition, is an accessible text that balances interdisciplinary theory and applications within the physical geography, geology, geomorphology and climatology of the United States. The vast diversity of terrain and landscape across the United States makes this an ideal tool for geoscientists worldwide who research the country’s geological and landscape evolution. The book provides an explanation of how landscape forms, how it evolves and why it looks the way it does. This new edition is fully updated with greater detail throughout and additional figures, maps, drawings and photographs.
Rather than limiting the coverage specifically to tectonics or to the origin and evolution of rocks with little regard for the actual landscape beyond general desert, river and glacial features, this book concentrates specifically on the origin of the landscape itself, with specific and exhaustive reference to examples from across the United States. The book begins with a discussion of how rock type and rock structure combine with tectonic activity, climate, isostasy and sea level change to produce landscape and then explores predicting how landscape will evolve. The book goes on to apply those concepts to specific examples throughout the United States, making it a valuable resource for understanding theoretical geological concepts through a practical lens.
Key Features
- Presents the complexities of physical geography, geology, geomorphology and climatology of the United States through an interdisciplinary, highly accessible approach
- Offers hundreds of full-color figures, maps and photographs that capture the systematic interaction of land, rock, rivers, glaciers, global wind patterns and climate, including Google Earth images
- Provides a thorough assessment of the logic, rationale, and tools required to understand how to interpret landscape and the geological history of the Earth
- Features exercises that conclude each chapter, aiding in the retention of key concepts
- Updated with greater detail throughout and additional figures, maps, drawings and photographs
- Includes additional subheadings so that material is easier to find and digest
- Includes an all-new chapter on glaciation and expanded exercises using Google Earth images to enhance understanding
Readership
Students and researchers in geology, geography, and tectonics. Students in other fields of earth and environmental science who want to familiarize themselves with the topic
Table of Contents
PART I – KEYS TO UNDERSTANDING LANDSCAPE EVOLUTION
1. The Tortoise and the Hare
2. River Systems
3. Component: The Rock/Sediment Type
4. Component: The Structural Form
5. Forcing Agent: The Tectonic System
6. Forcing Agent: The Climatic System
7. Forcing Agent: Isostasy
8. Forcing Agent: Sea Level Change
9. Mechanisms That Impart Change to Landscape
10. Age and Evolution of Landscape
PART II – STRUCTURAL PROVINCES
11. Structural Provinces
12. A Daughter of The Snows: Glacial Landscapes
13. Sediment and Nearly Flat-Lying Sedimentary Layers
14. Crystalline- Cored Mid-Continent Anticlines and Domes
15. Foreland Fold and Thrust Belts
16. Hinterland Deformation Belts
17. Young Volcanic Rocks of the Cordillera
18. Normal Fault-Dominated Landscapes
19. Cascadia Volcanic Arc System
20. California Strike-Slip System
Details
- No. of pages:
- 636
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 19th April 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128111925
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128111918
About the Author
Joseph DiPietro
Joseph A. DiPietro is Professor of Geology at the University of Southern Indiana. His research interests are in the fields of structural geology, tectonics, and metamorphism. He has been on the faculty at University of Southern Indiana since 1991 where he teaches Physical Geology, Landscapes and Geology of North America, Mineralogy, Structural Geology, and Tectonics. Most of his research has been on the tectonics of the Pakistan Himalaya where he mapped along the suture zone that separates India from Asia. He has also worked for the New York State Geological Survey mapping in the Adirondack Mountains and for the Idaho Geological Survey mapping in the Clearwater Mountains. He has also conducted mapping and research in the Green Mountains of Vermont.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Southern Indiana, Evansville, USA