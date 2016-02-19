Geology and Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121975029, 9781483266947

Geology and Engineering

1st Edition

Editors: L. Eugene Cronin
eBook ISBN: 9781483266947
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1975
Page Count: 604
Description

Estuarine Research, Volume II: Geology and Engineering contains the papers presented at the 1973 Second International Estuarine Research Conference, held by the Federation at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

This volume is organized into two parts encompassing 35 chapters. It provides publications on geology, with collections on Estuaries with Small Tidal Ranges, Intermediate Tidal Ranges, and Large Tidal Ranges, and an additional section on Wide-Mouthed Estuaries. This text also includes materials on Engineering, with emphasis on Use of Vegetation in Coastal Engineering and on Estuarine Dredging Problems and Effects.

This book will prove useful to estuarine biologists and ocean scientists.

Table of Contents


Preface

Contents of Volume 1

Part I Geology: Coarse Grained Sediment Transport and Accumulation in Estuaries

Morphology of Sand Accumulation in Estuaries: An Introduction to the Symposium

Hurricanes as Geologic Agents on the Texas Coast

Tide and Fair-Weather Wind Effects in a Bar-Built Louisiana Estuary

Processes of Sediment Transport and Tidal Delta Development in a Stratified Tidal Inlet

Origin and Processes of Cuspate Spit Shorelines

Moveable-Bed Model Study of Galveston Bay Entrance

Simulation of Sediment Movement for Masonboro Inlet, North Carolina

Sediment Transport Processes in the Vicinity of Inlets with Special Reference to Sand Trapping

A Recent History of Masonboro Inlet, North Carolina

The Recent History of Wachapreague Inlet, Virginia

The Influence of Waves on the Origin and Development of the Offset Coastal Inlets of the Southern Delmarva Peninsula, Virginia

Response Chracteristics of a Tidal Inlet: A Case Study

Genesis of Bedforms in Mesotidal Estuaries

Bedform Distribution and Migration Patterns on Tidal Deltas in the Chatham Harbor Estuary, Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Morphology and Hydrodynamics of the Merrimack River Ebb-Tidal Delta

Ebb-Tidal Deltas of Georgia Estuaries

Hydrodynamics and Tidal Deltas of North Inlet, South Carolina

Intertidal Sand Bars in Cobequid Bay (Bay of Fundy)

Sediment Transport and Deposition in a Macrotidal River Channel: Ord River, Western Australia

A Study of Hydraulics and Bedforms at the Mouth of the Tay Estuary, Scotland

Circulation and Salinity Distribution in the Rio Guayas Estuary, Ecuador

Tidal Currents, Sediment Transport and Sand Banks in Chesapeake Bay Entrance, Virginia

High-Energy Bedforms in the Non-tidal Great Belt linking North Sea and Baltic Sea

Part II Engineering: 1) Use of Vegetation in Coastal Engineering

The Influence of Environmental Changes in Heavy Metal Concentrations on Spartina alterniflora

Biotic Techniques for Shore Stabilization

Salt-Water Marsh Creation

Submergent Vegetation for Bottom Stabilization

Vegetation for Creation and Stabilization of Foredunes, Texas Coast

Management of Salt-Marsh and Coastal-Dune Vegetation

Some Estuarine Consequences of Barrier Island Stabilization

Where Do We Go From Here?

2) Estuatine Dredging Problems and Effects

An Overview of the Technical Aspects of the Corps of Engineers National Dredged Material Research Program

Aspects of Dredged Material Research in New England

Effects of Suspended and Deposited Sediments on Estuarine Environments

Water-Quality Aspects of Dredging and Dredge-Spoil Disposal in Estuarine Environments

Meiobenthos Ecosystems as Indicators of the Effects of Dredging

Index

Details

No. of pages:
604
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1975
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483266947

About the Editor

L. Eugene Cronin

