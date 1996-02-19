Geological Structures and Maps
2nd Edition
A Practical Guide
Description
Care is taken to define terms rigorously and in a way that is in keeping with current professional usage. Photographs of structures in the field are included to emphasize the similarities between structures at outcrop scale and on the scale of a map. This book is designed to be read without tutorial help alongside fieldwork. Worked examples are given to assist with the solution of the exercises. The maps used in exercises have been chosen to provide all of the realism of a survey map without the huge amount of data often present, so a student can develop skills without becoming overwhelmed or confused. In particular emphasis is placed throughout on developing the skill of three-dimensional visualisation so important to the geologist.
Readership
students of geology up to and including first-year undergraduate level.
Table of Contents
Geological maps; Uniformly dipping beds; Folding; Faulting; Unconformity; Igneous rocks; Folding with cleavage; Further reading; Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 112
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1996
- Published:
- 19th February 1996
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080984001
About the Author
Richard J Lisle
Educated at Birmingham and London Universities, Richard Lisle has lectured at universities in Leiden, Utrecht and Swansea. He has published over 70 scientific papers and authored several books on structural geology. He is currently Reader in Structural Geology at Cardiff University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Earth Sciences, University of Wales, Cardiff, U.K.
Reviews
"One or two sections on the use of steronets in solving structural problems would improve this book. The basics of map use are excellent, a bit more on cross-sections would be useful."