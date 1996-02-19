Geological Structures and Maps

Care is taken to define terms rigorously and in a way that is in keeping with current professional usage. Photographs of structures in the field are included to emphasize the similarities between structures at outcrop scale and on the scale of a map. This book is designed to be read without tutorial help alongside fieldwork. Worked examples are given to assist with the solution of the exercises. The maps used in exercises have been chosen to provide all of the realism of a survey map without the huge amount of data often present, so a student can develop skills without becoming overwhelmed or confused. In particular emphasis is placed throughout on developing the skill of three-dimensional visualisation so important to the geologist.