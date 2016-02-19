Geological Strain Analysis

The trend towards a more quantitative approach in structural geology has stimulated the development of a number of techniques for determining the strain in deformed rocks of which the most widely used is one called the Rf/&fgr; method. With more than 100 applications of the technique published in the literature this is a timely work, describing as it does the practicalities of the method and its recent refinements. The comprehensive collection of standard graphs, indispensable for the determination of the strain, has never previously been widely available.