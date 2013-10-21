Geological Storage of Carbon Dioxide (CO2)
1st Edition
Geoscience, Technologies, Environmental Aspects and Legal Frameworks
Contributor contact details
Woodhead Publishing Series in Energy
Foreword
Introduction
Part I: Fundamentals of the geological storage of CO2
Chapter 1: Anthropogenic climate change and the role of CO2 capture and storage (CCS)
Abstract:
1.1 Climate change and anthropogenic emissions of CO2
1.2 Emissions of CO2
1.3 CO2 capture and storage
1.4 Trends in CO2 capture and storage (CCS)
Chapter 2: CO2 storage capacity calculation using static and dynamic modelling
Abstract:
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Static methods for deep saline aquifers
2.3 Dynamic methods for deep saline aquifers
2.4 Storage capacity in oil and gas reservoirs and unmineable coal seams
2.5 Examples of CO2 storage assessment projects
2.6 Conclusion
2.7 Challenges and future trends
2.8 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 3: Modelling the injectivity, migration and trapping of CO2 in carbon capture and storage (CCS)
Abstract:
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Reservoir processes and how they are modelled
3.3 Engineering options to manage CO2 storage
3.4 Challenges and future trends
Chapter 4: Monitoring the geological storage of CO2
Abstract:
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Storage site monitoring aims
4.3 Types of monitoring technologies and techniques
4.4 Monitoring strategies
4.5 Monitoring results: modelling temporal responses
4.6 Challenges and future trends
4.7 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 5: The role of pressure in carbon capture and storage (CCS)
Abstract:
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Types of CO2 storage units
5.3 Relevance of pressure to CO2 storage sites
5.4 Conclusion
5.6 Appendix: glossary
Chapter 6: Modeling long-term CO2 storage, sequestration and cycling
Abstract:
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Types of models
6.3 Long-term behavior and modeling issues
6.4 Development and application of site-specific models
6.5 Challenges and future trends
6.6 Sources of further information and advice
Part II: Environmental, social and regulatory aspects
Chapter 7: CO2 leakage from geological storage facilities: environmental, societal and economic impacts, monitoring and research strategies
Abstract:
7.1 Introduction
7.2 A generic approach to risks and impacts
7.3 Impacts and risks relating to the marine system
7.4 Impacts and risks relating to terrestrial systems
7.5 An ecosystem services description of economic impacts
7.6 Monitoring and mitigation of storage sites
7.7 The role of natural analogue sites and artificial experiments
7.8 Challenges and future trends
7.9 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 8: Risk assessment of CO2 storage complexes and public engagement in projects
Abstract:
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Risk assessment of a storage complex
8.3 TESLA: an advanced evidence-based logic approach to risk assessment
8.4 Addressing technical, governance and fiscal challenges to carbon capture and storage (CCS) with risk assessment
8.5 Public engagement in CCS projects
Chapter 9: The legal framework for carbon capture and storage (CCS)
Abstract:
9.1 Introduction
9.2 The role of international law: the Kyoto Protocol
9.3 The role of European law: Directive 2009/31/EC on the geological storage of carbon dioxide
9.4 Legal liabilities
9.5 Challenges and future trends
Part III: Case studies
Chapter 10: Offshore CO2 storage: Sleipner natural gas field beneath the North Sea
Abstract:
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Geological setting
10.3 Monitoring: introduction and time-lapse 3D seismics
10.4 Other monitoring methods
10.5 Monitoring in the context of the EU regulatory regime
10.6 Future trends
Chapter 11: The CO2CRC Otway Project in Australia
Abstract:
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Developing Australia's first storage project
11.3 Constructing the CO2CRC Otway Project
11.4 Monitoring the site
11.5 Successfully undertaking the Otway Project
11.6 Outcomes of the Otway Project
11.7 Future trends
11.8 Acknowledgements
Chapter 12: On-shore CO2 storage at the Ketzin pilot site in Germany
Abstract:
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Geographic and geologic setting
12.3 Site infrastructure and injection process
12.4 Integrated operational and scientific monitoring
12.5 Lessons learned from the Ketzin pilot site
12.6 Future trends
12.7 Acknowledgements
Chapter 13: The K12-B CO2 injection project in the Netherlands
Abstract:
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Site characterization
13.3 Site characterization: legal and social aspects
13.4 Test cycles and monitoring
13.5 Reservoir modelling
13.6 Challenges and lessons learned
13.7 Sources of further information and advice
Index
Geological storage and sequestration of carbon dioxide, in saline aquifers, depleted oil and gas fields or unminable coal seams, represents one of the most important processes for reducing humankind’s emissions of greenhouse gases. Geological storage of carbon dioxide (CO2) reviews the techniques and wider implications of carbon dioxide capture and storage (CCS).
Part one provides an overview of the fundamentals of the geological storage of CO2. Chapters discuss anthropogenic climate change and the role of CCS, the modelling of storage capacity, injectivity, migration and trapping of CO2, the monitoring of geological storage of CO2, and the role of pressure in CCS. Chapters in part two move on to explore the environmental, social and regulatory aspects of CCS including CO2 leakage from geological storage facilities, risk assessment of CO2 storage complexes and public engagement in projects, and the legal framework for CCS. Finally, part three focuses on a variety of different projects and includes case studies of offshore CO2 storage at Sleipner natural gas field beneath the North Sea, the CO2CRC Otway Project in Australia, on-shore CO2 storage at the Ketzin pilot site in Germany, and the K12-B CO2 injection project in the Netherlands.
Geological storage of carbon dioxide (CO2) is a comprehensive resource for geoscientists and geotechnical engineers and academics and researches interested in the field.
- Reviews the techniques and wider implications of carbon dioxide capture and storage (CCS)
- An overview of the fundamentals of the geological storage of CO2 discussing the modelling of storage capacity, injectivity, migration and trapping of CO2 among other subjects
- Explores the environmental, social and regulatory aspects of CCS including CO2 leakage from geological storage facilities, risk assessment of CO2 storage complexes and the legal framework for CCS
Petrologists, geoscientists, geotechnical engineers; Academic and researchers in the fields of earth sciences, geology, geoscience, petroleum engineering, reservoir engineering, and CO2 science
"Geologists and petroleum engineers explore the fundamental science and engineering of storing carbon dioxide underground; environmental, social, and regulatory aspects; and case studies. The topics include calculating storage capacity using static and dynamic modeling, the role of pressure in carbon capture and storage, the risk assessment of storage complexes and public engagement in projects, the on-shore storage at the Ketzin pilot site in Germany,…"--ProtoView.com, February 2014
"This book spreads itself widely, covering everything from the planning and use of storage itself to the legal frameworks (where they exist), regulation and risk assessment…Aimed at an academic and technical audience, this title offers a comprehensive review of current theory, techniques and practice."--Real Power, Autumn 2013
J Gluyas Editor
Jon Gluyas is Professor in Geo-Energy and CCS, Department of Earth Sciences, Durham University, UK.
S Mathias Editor
Dr Simon Mathias is a Reader in Computational Geoscience, Department of Earth Sciences, Durham University, UK.
Durham University, UK