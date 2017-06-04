Geological Repository Systems for Safe Disposal of Spent Nuclear Fuels and Radioactive Waste
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Part I: Introduction to geological disposal of spent nuclear fuels and radioactive waste
1. Repository 101: Multiple-barrier geological repository design and operation strategy for safe disposal of radioactive materials
2. Effects of very long-term interim storage of spent nuclear fuels and HLW on subsequent geological disposal
3. Near-surface and intermediate depth disposal of low-level and short-lived intermediate-level radioactive waste
4. Deep borehole disposal for spent nuclear fuels, high-, low- and intermediate-level wastes
5. Underground research facilities and rock laboratories for the development of geological disposal concepts and repository systems
Part II: Geological repository systems: characterization, site surveying and construction
6. Crystalline geological repository systems: characterization, site surveying and construction technologies and techniques
7. Clay geological repository systems: characterization and site surveying technologies and techniques
8. Salt repository systems: site selection, operation and closure technologies and techniques
9. Tuff repository systems: characterization and site surveying technologies and techniques
10. Assessing the long-term stability of geological environments for safe disposal of radioactive waste
11. Process analysis and radionuclide transport modeling for saturated media
Part III: Engineered barrier systems for geological repositories: containment materials and technology
12. Immobilization of spent nuclear fuel and high-level radioactive waste for safe disposal in geological repository systems
13. Near-field processes, evolution and performance assessment in geological repository systems
14. Development and application of smectitic buffer and backfill materials in geological repository systems
15. Nuclear waste canister materials, corrosion behavior and long-term performance in geological repository systems
Part IV: Performance assessment, expert judgment and knowledge management for geological repository systems
16. Performance assessment modeling for a disposal facility in an arid environment
17. Safety assessment for deep geological disposal of high-level radioactive waste in geological repository systems
18. Safety assessment for near-surface disposal of low- and intermediate-level radioactive waste
19. Treatment of uncertainty in performance assessments for the geological disposal of radioactive waste
20. Expert judgment of uncertainty: Application to science issues in siting facilities for geological disposal of radioactive waste
21. Bayesian Networks: Application to science issues in siting facilities for geological disposal of nuclear waste
22. Safeguardability of a geological repository for spent nuclear fuel
Part V: Radiation protection, regulatory methodologies, environmental monitoring and social engagement for geological repository systems
23. Radiation protection principles and development of standards for geological repository systems
24. Development of risk-informed, performance-based regulations for geological repository systems
25. CLA process in Finland
26. Environmental monitoring programs and public engagement for siting and operation of geological repository systems: experience at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant (WIPP)
27. Application of knowledge management systems for safe geological disposal of radioactive waste
28. Methods for social dialogue in the establishment of radioactive waste management programmes
29. New horizons for geological management and disposal
Description
Geological Repository Systems for Safe Disposal of Spent Nuclear Fuels and Radioactive Waste, Second Edition, critically reviews state-of-the-art technologies and scientific methods relating to the implementation of the most effective approaches to the long-term, safe disposition of nuclear waste, also discussing regulatory developments and social engagement approaches as major themes.
Chapters in Part One introduce the topic of geological disposal, providing an overview of near-surface, intermediate depth, and deep borehole disposal, spanning low-, medium- and high-level wastes. Part Two addresses the different types of repository systems – crystalline, clay, and salt, also discussing methods of site surveying and construction. The critical safety issue of engineered barrier systems is the focus of Part Three, with coverage ranging from nuclear waste canisters, to buffer and backfill materials.
Lastly, Parts Four and Five focus on safety, security, and acceptability, concentrating on repository performance assessment, then radiation protection, environmental monitoring, and social engagement. Comprehensively revised, updated, and expanded with 25% new material on topics of current importance, this is the standard reference for all nuclear waste management and geological repository professionals and researchers.
Key Features
- Contains 25% more material on topics of current importance in this new, comprehensive edition
- Fully updated coverage of both near-surface/intermediate depth, and deep borehole disposal in one convenient volume
- Goes beyond the scientific and technical aspects of disposal to include the political, regulatory, and societal issues involved, all from an international perspective
Readership
Nuclear waste management and geological repository professionals; Post-graduate researchers active in these areas
Details
- No. of pages:
- 802
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 4th June 2017
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081006528
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081006429
About the Editors
Michael Apted Editor
Dr. Apted has more than 25 years of experience in nuclear-waste disposal R&D, primarily in the design and testing of engineered barrier systems (EBS), hydrogeochemical modeling, and safety assessment. For the Electric Power Research Institute he is the R&D manager for post-closure risk assessment studies regarding disposal of spent nuclear fuel and high-level waste at the Yucca Mountain site, Nevada, USA. He is a member of the International Technical Advisory Committee (ITAC) to the Nuclear Waste Management Organization of Japan (NUMO), and serves as a coordinator for NUMO's International Tectonics Committee. Dr. Apted is Chairman of the EBS and Technology Support Group for STUK, the safety authority in Finland. He also has consulted for nuclear waste repository implementation and regulatory agencies in Sweden, Switzerland, South Africa, Canada, Taiwan, and South Korea.
Affiliations and Expertise
Interra Incorporated, USA
Joonhong Ahn Editor
Professor Joonhong Ahn is a Professor of Nuclear Engineering at the University of California, Berkeley. He also serves as Geological Faculty Scientist at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. Since 2010, he serves as a member of the international review committee for 2010 report compiled by Nuclear Waste Management Organization of Japan (NUMO) Fellowship Program by Office of Civilian Radioactive Waste Management, US Department of Energy. He has been participating in the Coordinate Research Project by International Atomic Energy Agency for the topic of Role of Partitioning and Transmutation of High-Level Radioactive Wastes for Minimization of Environmental Impacts from Nuclear Fuel Cycle since 2002.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Berkeley, USA