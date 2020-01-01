Geological Records of Tsunamis and Other Extreme Waves
1st Edition
Description
Geological Records of Tsunamis and Other Extreme Waves provides a systematic compendium with concise chapters on the concept and history of palaeotsunami research, sediment types and sources, field methods, sedimentary and geomorphic characteristics, and dating and modeling approaches. By contrasting tsunami deposits with those of competing mechanisms in the coastal zone, such as storm waves and surges, the book is relevant to readers interested in palaeo-tempestology and coastal sediment dynamics. The book also guides researchers through establishing an appropriate research design and how to develop reliable records of prehistoric events using field-based and laboratory methods, and modeling and statistical techniques.
The effectiveness of palaeotsunami records in coastal hazard mitigation strategies strongly depends on the appropriate selection of research approaches and methods that are tailored to the site-specific environment and age of the deposits.
Key Features
- Features a comprehensive overview of tsunami sedimentology and palaeotsunami research
- Includes a guide to choosing proxies and analytical approaches for investigating tsunami deposits
- Offers advice on the most appropriate mapping, sampling, and analytical approaches for a wide variety of coastal settings and sedimentary environments
Readership
Geologists, Geochemists, Sedimentologists, Coastal Geomorphologists, Seismologists, Coastal Planners
Table of Contents
Section 1: Introduction
Geological records of tsunamis and other extreme-wave events – concepts, applications and a history of research
Historical records of tsunamis
Instrumental records of tsunamis
Tsunami magnitude scales
Trigger mechanisms and hydrodynamics of tsunamis (and extreme storms?)
Palaeotsunami databases
Overview of sediment types and archives
Section 2: Field Methods
Stratigraphic sampling
Subaquatic geophysics
Ground penetrating radar
Mapping of subaerial coarse clasts
Post-tsunami surveys
Section 3: Fine-Grained Deposits/Proxies
Sedimentology
Geometry
Foraminifera
Ostracoda
Diatoms
Mollusc shells
Anisotropy of magnetic susceptibility
MicroCT
Geochemistry
Microtexture on quartz
DNA
Aromatic hydrocarbons
Postdepositional changes of tsunami deposits and preservation potential
Experimental models of fine sediment transport by tsunamis
Numerical models of fine sediment transport by tsunamis
Section 4: Coarse-Clast Deposits
Spatial patterns of subaerial coarse-clasts
Reconstruction of transport modes & flow parameters
Megatsunami conglomerates
Post-depositional weathering of coarse clasts (very short)
Experimental models of coarse-clast transport by tsunamis
Numerical models of coarse-clast transport by tsunamis
Section 5: Erosional Impact
Erosional signatures in ridge-and-swale sequences
Erosion and re-organisation of beach and barrier coasts after tsunami impact
Impact on dunes
Impact on rocky coasts
Section 6: Dating
Radiocarbon: fine deposits
Radiocarbon: boulders
OSL (both exposure and burial)
210Pb, 137Cs
Archaeological dating
ESR dating of coarse clasts
Palaeomagnetic, Th-U, and surface exposure dating (cosmogenic nuclides) of coarse clasts
Details
- No. of pages:
- 800
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st January 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128156865
About the Editor
Max Engel
Dr. Engel has expertise in coastal geomorphology and sedimentology, palaeotsunami research, natural hazards, geoarchaeology, arid landscapes, and palaeoclimatology. Since 2012 he has held a position as postdoctoral researcher and lecturer at the University of Cologne. Prior to that, Dr. Engel was a research assistant and lecturer University of Cologne and at the University of Marburg. He received his PhD in Physical Geography from the University of Cologne.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer, Institute of Geography, University of Cologne, Germany
Jessica Pilarczyk
Dr. Pilarczyk has expertise in coastal geology, micropalaeontology, tsunamis, tropical cyclones, sea level change, palaeoseismology, natural hazards, and temperate, tropical, and arid coastlines. She is currently an Assistant Professor at the University of Southern Mississippi. Previously she held positions as a Postdoctoral Associate at Rutgers University, a Visiting Research Fellow at the Earth Observatory of Singapore, and a Visiting Research Fellow at the University of New South Wales. Dr. Pilarczyk received her PhD in Geology from McMaster University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, School of Ocean Science & Technology, Division of Marine Science, University of Southern Mississippi, USA
Simon Matthias May
Dr. May has expertise in coastal geomorphology, palaeotsunami and palaeotempestological research, geoarchaeology, and geochronology. He currently is a Postdoctoral researcher at the University of Cologne. Previously he served as a Postdoctoral researcher at the German Archaeological Institute, a research assistant and lecturer at the University of Cologne, and a Research assistant and lecturer at the University of Marburg. Dr. May received his PhD in Physical Geography from the University of Cologne.
Affiliations and Expertise
Postdoctoral Researcher, Institute of Geography, University of Cologne, Germany
Dominik Brill
Dr. Brill has expertise in coastal geomorphology and sedimentology, natural hazard research, geochronology, and luminescence dating. He is currently the Head of Cologne Luminescence Laboratory at the University of Cologne. Dr. Brill’s previous experience includes serving as a Postdoc and Lecturer at the University of Cologne, a research assistant at the University of Cologne, and a research assistant and lecturer at the University of Marburg. He received his PhD in Physical Geography from the University of Cologne.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of Cologne Luminescence Laboratory, Institute of Geography, University of Cologne, Germany
Ed Garrett
Dr. Garrett has expertise in palaeoseismology, palaeogeodesy, natural hazards, Quaternary environmental change, quantitative biostratigraphy, and geochronology. He is currently a Teaching and Honorary Fellow at Durham University. Dr. Garrett previously served as a Research Fellow at the Royal Belgian Institute of Natural Sciences and a Postdoctoral Research Associate at Durham University. He received his PhD in Physical Geography from Durham University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Teaching and Honorary Fellow, Department of Geography, Durham University, UK