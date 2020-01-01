Geological Records of Tsunamis and Other Extreme Waves

Section 1: Introduction

Geological records of tsunamis and other extreme-wave events – concepts, applications and a history of research

Historical records of tsunamis

Instrumental records of tsunamis

Tsunami magnitude scales

Trigger mechanisms and hydrodynamics of tsunamis (and extreme storms?)

Palaeotsunami databases

Overview of sediment types and archives

Section 2: Field Methods

Stratigraphic sampling

Subaquatic geophysics

Ground penetrating radar

Mapping of subaerial coarse clasts

Post-tsunami surveys

Section 3: Fine-Grained Deposits/Proxies

Sedimentology

Geometry

Foraminifera

Ostracoda

Diatoms

Mollusc shells

Anisotropy of magnetic susceptibility

MicroCT

Geochemistry

Microtexture on quartz

DNA

Aromatic hydrocarbons

Postdepositional changes of tsunami deposits and preservation potential

Experimental models of fine sediment transport by tsunamis

Numerical models of fine sediment transport by tsunamis

Section 4: Coarse-Clast Deposits

Spatial patterns of subaerial coarse-clasts

Reconstruction of transport modes & flow parameters

Megatsunami conglomerates

Post-depositional weathering of coarse clasts (very short)

Experimental models of coarse-clast transport by tsunamis

Numerical models of coarse-clast transport by tsunamis

Section 5: Erosional Impact

Erosional signatures in ridge-and-swale sequences

Erosion and re-organisation of beach and barrier coasts after tsunami impact

Impact on dunes

Impact on rocky coasts

Section 6: Dating

Radiocarbon: fine deposits

Radiocarbon: boulders

OSL (both exposure and burial)

210Pb, 137Cs

Archaeological dating

ESR dating of coarse clasts

Palaeomagnetic, Th-U, and surface exposure dating (cosmogenic nuclides) of coarse clasts